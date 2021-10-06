Rodney Berry
Rodney Slone Berry, 62, of Hunter, died Monday, September 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, September 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hunter Family Cemetery, Hunter.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Hasanell Blankenship
Hasanell Blankenship, 85, of Wyandotte, Michigan, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, with funeral services following at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sandra Kay Boyd
Sandra Kay Boyd, 72, of Banner, died Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, October 8, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Prater Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sharon Kay Brothers
Sharon Kaye Sammons Brothers, 67, of Teaberry, died Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born May 16, 1954 in Floyd County to the late David Brown Low Sammons and Maggie Little Hamilton. Sharon was a retired LPN from Pikeville Medical Center. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Lee Brothers, and one brother, David Marlee Sammons. Sharon is survived by one brother, Frank (Janet) Hamilton Jr. of Teaberry; five nieces and nephews: Jessica (Cody) Rogers, Sharlonda (Tim) Matthews, Chris Hamilton, Shalyn Hamilton, Ethan Hamilton; five great nieces and nephews: Ashley Young, Chelsea Young, Maggie Akers, Branston Carroll, Shana Matthews; one sister-in-law, Martha Sammons, and four fur babies; Foxy, Molly, Biscuit, Bailey. Graveside services were held Monday, October 4, at the Frank Hamilton Cemetery at Dry Branch, Teaberry.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Bill Frazier
Bill Frazier, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Justice Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Frankie Goble
Frankie Randall Goble, 79, of Auxier, died Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Wells Cemetery, Auxier.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Deborah Jean Hall
Deborah Jean Hall, 71, of Lake City, Florida, formerly of Martin, died Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Memorial visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, October 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ellen Myrl Hudson
Ellen Myrl Hudson, 94, of Virgie died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on October 6, 1926, to the late Liss and Elvira Tackett. She was a member of the Eastern Star, a member of the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the DAV Auxiliary. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hudson; three brothers: Landon Tackett, Vogel Tackett, Danny Tackett; and one sister, Ethel “Florene” Taylor. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and loved ones. Funeral services were held Sunday, October 3, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Jerry Damron, James Tackett and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
William Hughes
William Russell “Bill” Hughes, 91, of Auxier, died Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tom Isaac
Tom Isaac, 69, of Frenchburg, formerly of Martin, died Monday, October 4, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 7, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Dingus Family Cemetery, Dinwood, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Gary Chester Jarrell
Gary Chester Jarrell, 58, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jarrell Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clifton Johnson
Clifton “Wag” Johnson, 54, of Dema, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 4, at the Martin Branch Freewill Baptist Church, Estill.
Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Kite.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Deloris May
Deloris Jean May, 61, of Pikeville, died Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 6, at the Upper Joes Creek Church of Christ, Pikeville.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, October 7, at the church.
Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Douglas Meador
Douglas Misch Meador, 99, of West Van Lear, died Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 5, at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, at Fort Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Joyce Mitchell
Joyce Joann Mitchell, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 8, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Mattie Fields Cemetery, Salyersville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jennifer Ann Phipps
Jennifer Ann Phipps, 45, of Betsy Layne, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Roberts
William Roberts, 68, of Floyd County, died Monday, October 4, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
James Douglas Rudder
James Douglas “Jimmy” Rudder, 73, of Martin, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ann Sammons
Ann Campbell Sammons, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, October 1, 2021.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, October 5, at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Randall Keith Samons
Randall Keith Samons, 67, of Martin, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joann Smith
Joann Smith, 57, of Kingsport, Tennessee, formerly of Floyd County, died
Monday, September 26, 2021.
Graveside services were held Friday, October 1, at the Independence Cemetery, Independence, with burial immediately following.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Shirley Ann Smith
Shirley Ann Fogle Smith, 66, of Hi Hat, died Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, October 5, at the River of Life Free Will Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Patty Sue Thacker
Patty Sue Thacker, 57, of Grethel, died Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, at the River of Life Free Will Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 8, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Evans Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Pikeville.
Denzil Ray Turner
Denzil Ray Turner, 67, of Garrett, died Friday, October 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 3, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Harry Lee Moore Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.