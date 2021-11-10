Betty Rae Akers
Betty Rae Akers, 81, of McDowell, died Friday, November 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Wayne Calhoun
Wayne Calhoun of Warsaw, Indiana, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at his residence in Pierceton, Indiana at the age of 65.
He was born on April 27, 1956 in Warsaw, Indiana. Wayne was one of six sons born to Deliah (Rose) Calhoun and Dewey Calhoun. Wayne was a lifetime resident of Kosciusko County, Indiana where he was a 1975 graduate of Whitko High School in South Whitley, Indiana.
Wayne worked in the hardwood industry with his family at Calhoun Lumber and owned Walnut Street Hardwood’s in South Bend, Indiana. He was a logger and saw-miller. Over the years he had enjoyed working alongside his father, brothers, sons and daughters.
One of Wayne’s passions was longhorn cattle and mules. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing whenever he could. Wayne loved his grandchildren and will be remembered as a loving son, father, grandfather and brother.
He leaves behind two sons: John Calhoun (Cincinnati, Ohio); Thomas Calhoun (Pierceton, Indiana); one daughter: Rose (Michael) Denman (South Bend, Indiana); and two grandchildren: Abram and Charlotte. Also surviving is his mother: Deliah Calhoun (South Whitley, Indiana); four brothers: Don Calhoun (Pierceton, Indiana); Dean (Sandy) Calhoun (Coldwater, Michigan); Joe Calhoun (Sidney, Indiana); Denver (Luann) Calhoun (Avila, Indiana); and his sister-in-law: Janet Calhoun (South Whitley, Indiana). He was preceded in death his father, Dewey Calhoun on August 28, 2011, and brother, Robert “Bob” Calhoun on June 25, 2015.
Wayne’s life was celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana. Burial followed with a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Pierceton, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to The Nature Conservancy, 620 E. Ohio Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be directed to The Nature Conservancy, 620 E. Ohio Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.
Virginia Campbell
Virginia Campbell, 76, of Allen, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 5, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Henrietta Jane Castle
Henrietta Jane “Janie” Castle, 75, of Auxier, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 8, at the Auxier First United Methodist Church, Auxier.
Burial followed in the Wells Cemetery, Auxier.
Burial followed in the Wells Cemetery, Auxier.
Glendale Conn
Glendale Conn, 75, of Martin, died Friday, November 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Conn-Crum Cemetery, Martin.
Burial followed in the Conn-Crum Cemetery, Martin.
Patricia Faye Conn
Patricia Faye Conn, 67, of Martin, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Conn-Crum Cemetery, Martin.
Burial followed in the Conn-Crum Cemetery, Martin.
Jackie DeRossett
Jackie DeRossett, 74, of Paintsville, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 11, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the DeRossett Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in the DeRossett Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Dressler Eperson
Dressler Eperson, 90, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Phyllis Honshell
Phyllis Rhea Burnett Honshell, 85, of East Graham Street, Prestonsburg, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, following a sudden illness.
She was born September 13, 1936, in Floyd County, and was the daughter of the late Gladys Burnett Muncy and the adopted daughter of the late Charles and Laura Burnett.
Phyllis was a retired English professor with the Prestonsburg Community College and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Prestonsburg. She served as a member of the Wayland Historical Society, the Advisory Council of the McDowell ARH Hospital and was a former member of the Floyd County School Board.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Honshell.
She is survived by one daughter, Leigh Ann (Todd) Maynard of Prestonsburg; three sisters: Kathryn Turner and Linda Hall, both of Ohio, and Janie Frady of North Carolina; two brothers: Jimmy Muncy of North Carolina, and Robert Muncy of Ohio; three grandchildren: Laura Grace Maynard, Kathryn Rose Maynard and William Johnathan Gabriel Maynard.
Funeral services were conducted Thursday, November 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Prestonsburg with Rev. Jerri Williams and Rev. Amy Chapman officiating.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Wayland Historical Society at 2662 King Kelly Coleman Highway, Wayland, KY 41666.
Pallbearers were Tyler Brumfield, Andrew Chapman, Todd Maynard, David Shoemaker, Caleb Slone and Brad Smart.
Honorary Pallbearers were Waylon Bayes, Donald Carter, William Clark, Ben Hale, John-John Maynard, Jimmy Muncy and Bobby Muncy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Warren F. Toler Funeral Home of Irvine.
Lester Jones
Lester Jones, 73, of Banner, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date and announced by Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kevin Mark Kinney
Kevin Kinney, 54, of Dry Fork of Shelbiana, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on January 30, 1967, to the late Chuck and Bobbie Sue Justice Kinney. He was a member of the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Keith Kinney. He is survived by his wife, Tracie Bartley Kinney; one son, Justin Smith of Millard; three daughters: Cheyenne Kinney of Shelbiana, Tara Layne of Belcher, Destiny Coleman of Marrowbone; one brother, Brian Kinney of Shelbiana. Funeral services were held Sunday, November 7, at the Greasy Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Jimmy Jack Adkins and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Coleman Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Burial followed in the Coleman Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Evelyn McKinney
Evelyn McKinney (nee: Adkins), 81, of South Amherst, Ohio, died Monday, November 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family, following a full and meaningful life.
She was born June 29, 1940, in Mare Creek, where she was raised. Evelyn came to Ohio in 1960, and made her home in South Amherst for twenty-two years, moving to Harold in 1993. She moved back to South Amherst in 2003, where she had resided until her passing.
Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Evelyn loved the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Toledo Road Church of Christ in Lorain, Ohio, and was a former member of Washington Street Church of Christ.
Survivors include two sons: George (Geraldine) McKinney, Jr. of South Amherst, Ohio, and Gregory (Roberta) McKinney of West Salem, Ohio; as well as her grandchildren: Eric, Rachel, Marissa, Garrett, and Aleesia; and her great grandchildren: Owen, Emersyn, Michael, and Hazel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, George McKinney, on November 5, 2002; her sister, Avenell Boyd and by her parents, Charlie and Sally Adkins (nee: Collins)
Public visitation for family and friends was held Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12:00 noon at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst.
Rebroadcasting of services will be available at http://www.hempelfuneralhome.com/. Pastor Bill Myers will officiate.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.
Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.
Ovel W. McKinney
Oval W. McKinney, 78, of Teaberry, died Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 7, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Long Point Cemetery, Craynor.
Burial followed in the Long Point Cemetery, Craynor.
Lovada Lee Melser
Lovada Lee Melser, 66, of Lawrenceburg, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, November 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 5, at the Free Pentecostal Church of Dwale.
Burial followed in the Daniels Family Cemetery, Stanville.
Burial followed in the Daniels Family Cemetery, Stanville.
Danny Lee Tackett
Danny Lee Tackett, 72, of Hi Hat, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 6, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Johnny Marcum Reynolds
Johnny Marcum Reynolds, 77, of Stanton, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Private graveside services will be held.
Private graveside services will be held.
Lowell T. Samons
Lowell T. Samons, 83, of Banner, died Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
James Heber Short
James Heber Short, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
Memorial services were held Monday, November 8, at St. Martha’s Catholic Church, Prestonsburg.
Memorial services were held Monday, November 8, at St. Martha's Catholic Church, Prestonsburg.
Ethel Marie Stanley
Ethel Marie Sullivan Stanley, 71, of Bevinsville, died Thursday, November 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 10, at the Solid Rock Community Church, Wheelwright.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Reed Volk
Reed Douglas Volk, 74, peacefully passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at St. Claire Medical Center in Morehead.
He was born on July 30, 1947, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Robert Downey Volk and Doris Dawley Volk.
He is survived by his loving and beautiful wife, Sandra Wood Volk; one daughter, Kellie Volk Hoffman of Columbus, Ohio; three sons: Eric Volk of Ft. Bliss, Texas, Todd Volk of Louisville, and Douglas Volk (Rebecca) of Morehead; 11 grandchildren: Becca, Sophia, Hannah, Samuel, Zelda, Serenity, Ezekiel, River, Colton, and Abigail and Damon who both preceded him in death.
He graduated from Ohio Northern in pharmacy and spent a 45-year career serving customers in Mt. Vernon and Coshocton, Ohio and Kentucky in Pikeville, Prestonsburg, and Morehead. He was honored with a Doctorate of Pharmacy from Appalachian College of Pharmacy for his years of training pharmacy students in Eastern Kentucky.
Always a dedicated husband and father, Reed put others needs over his own. As an incredibly hard worker, Reed stood by the principle, “I won’t ask you to do anything if I am not willing to do it myself.” His willingness to be part of numerous teams for medical mission work both home and overseas took him to some very unlikely places! He spent his retirement years enjoying his children, grandchildren and reading.
A faithful and humble servant and Saint of Christ, donations in Reed’s memory can be made through The Gideons International Bible program.
At his request, there will be no services held.
Arrangements are under the direction of Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals, 400 Fraley Drive, Morehead, KY 40351.
View or sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com
Brian Delmer Wallen
Brian Delmer “Bobo” Wallen, 49, of Langley, died Monday, November 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 7, at the Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall Family Cemetery, McDowell.
Burial followed in the Hall Family Cemetery, McDowell.