Charles David Bentley
Charles David Bentley, 40, of Wayland, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lackey Cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Comstock
Robert Comstock, 73, of Martin, died Monday, November 14, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, November 18, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Thomas Hamilton
Thomas Hamilton, 79, of Craynor, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 13, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Thomas Hamilton Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sarah Laurine Hicks
Sarah Laurine “Serry” Crider Hicks, 58, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, November 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 11, at the Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Erma Lee Johnson
Erma Lee Johnson, 79, of Dema, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 12, at the Topmost Baptist Church, Topmost.
Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Kite.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Kidd
Mary Alice Lawson Kidd, 86, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, November 11, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ballard Little, Jr.
Ballard “Lee” Little, Jr., 90, of Bevinsville, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 12, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Dorothy Lee Meade
Dorothy Lee Meade, 89, of Auburn, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Graveside services were held Sunday, November 13, at the Vance Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
JoAnn Brophy Palumbo
JoAnn Brophy Palumbo, 78, of Martin, died Monday, November 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Stepp
Robert Edward Stepp, 80, of Eastern, died Friday, October 28, 2022.
Memorial services were held Monday, November 14, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Barbara Tackett
Barbara Tackett, 81, of Wheelwright, died Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Hazard ARH.
She was born December 22, 1940, in Floyd County to the Late Faris and Verlie Lawson Leedy Reynolds. She was a Member of the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Joseph “Jake’’ Tackett; two sons: Joseph “Joe’’ Tackett Jr, Timmy Tackett; one brother, Carniss “Toy’’ Leedy; four sisters: Phyllis Baggett, Sherrie Fenderbosch, Maudie Leedy, Karen Stickler. Barbara is survived by two sons: Gilbert Tackett of Virgie, Keith Tackett of Ligon; four brothers: Rodney Leedy of Brooks, Kenneth Leedy of Garfield, David Montgomery of Alabama, Charlie Reynolds of Cumberland City, Tennessee; four sisters: Roena Friend of Pikeville, Linda Tackett of Gallipolis, Ohio, Wanda Parker of Cumberland City, Tennessee, Brenda Schuff of Cumberland City, Tennessee; eight grandchildren: Rebekah Tackett Robinson, Rachel Tackett McCown, Sherry Johnson Little, Brittany Tackett, Adam Tackett, Daniel Tackett, Brandon Tackett, Hannah Tackett Newman; twelve great grandchildren: Maddy Little, Elijah Little, Noah Robinson, Kinsley Light, Cheyenne Tackett, Gavin Tackett, Branson Tackett, Jacob Tackett, Abby Tackett, Bryson Tackett, Zoey Sparkman, Baby Boy Sparkman. Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 15, at Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Rollins Cemetery at Bypro.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
