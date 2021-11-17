Larry Adkins
Larry Adkins, 66, of Galveston, died Friday, November 12, 2021.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery, Galveston.
Tyler Boyd
Tyler Boyd, 21, of Hagerhill, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Kathy Allen Bolen
Kathy Allen Bolen, 59, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, November 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 20, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Danny Casebolt
Danny Casebolt age 67 of Virgie, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born on November 20, 1953 to the late Sam and Rebecca Younce Casebolt. He was a Veteran of the US Army. No services will be held.
James Love Childers
James Love Childers, 81, of Solon, Ohio, formerly of Bevinsville, died Friday, November 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Lonesome Pine Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Danville Quentin Compton
Danville Quentin Compton, 74 of Ecorse, Michigan, formerly of Virgie, died Thursday, November 11, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on May 17, 1947, to the late John and Dina Tackett Compton. Funeral services were held Monday, November 15, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery at Long Fork.
Donley Damron
Donley Damron, 72, of Lexington, formerly of Pike County, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at his residence in Lexington.
Della M. Griffith
Della M. Griffith, 74, of East Point, died Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Visitation was held Sunday, November 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Dennis Hall
Dennis Hall, 61, of Banner, died Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Banner.
Teddy Hall
Teddy Hall, 57, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 16, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Frazier Cemetery, Price.
Kim Igo
Kim Igo, 46 of Virgie, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Whitesburg ARH.
She was born on August 17, 1975, to Wilma (Roger) Mullins of Jonancy and Denver Hall of Pikeville. She was employed by Sykes Communications. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rocky Igo; maternal grandparents, Harvey and Naomi Tackett; paternal grandfather, Bill Hall. She is survived by two sons: Joshua Tyler Muncy of Virgie, Andrew Harvey Igo of Virgie; one brother, William “BJ” (Julie) Hall of Hustonville; three sisters: Rebecca Gauze of Robinson Creek, Lena Bevins of Virgie, Paula Carver of North Carolina; paternal grandmother, Betty Hall of Bevinsville; along with her aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 17, at the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Booker Wright Cemetery at Long Fork.
Gary Jonson
Gary “Pert Nert” Johnson,75, of Collins Highay, died Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Graystone Health Care Center in Blountville, Tennessee.
He was born on March 4, 1946, to the late Troy and Lori Tackett Johnson. He was a member of the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lou Johnson; two brothers: Roger Johnson and Mike Johnson; three sisters: Barbara Sue Sparks, Wilma Jean Mullins, Brenda Burke. He is survived by one son, Chris (Jamie) Johnson of Shelbiana; two brothers: Belmont Johnson of Little Creek, Ricky Johnson of Lexington, two daughters: Mary Smallwood of Myra, Shirley Crusenberry of Myra; three grandsons: Preston, Caden and Korbin. Funeral services were held Monday November 15, at the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church with Free Will Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Jack Cleveland Johnson
Jack Cleveland Johnson, 85, of Dema, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
James Sorensen
James Sorensen, 65 of Owensboro, formerly of Virgie, died Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born August 16, 1956, in Waterloo, Iowa, to the late Lawrence and Rita Sorensen. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maudie Opal Sorensen. He is survived by one son, James (Danielle) Sorensen II of Paintsville; two daughters: Crystal (Nolan) Jeffreys of Danville, Veronica (Jack) Dilbeck of Elizabethton; six grandchildren: Katrina Reed, Katelyn Jeffreys, Payton Jeffreys, Alaina Sorensen, Devin Ordahl, Gavin Dilbeck; three great-grandchildren: Bryson Reed, Gabby Reed, and Greyson Reed. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday November 17, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial will follow in the Ben Johnson Cemetery at Osborne Fork of Virgie.
Sherrell Stamper
Sherrell Stamper, 76, of Elkhorn Creek, died Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at her residence.
She was born August 25, 1945, in Knott County to the late David Jesse Stamper Jr. and Christine Miller Stamper. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gobel Lee Stamper. She is survived by her companion, Frank Cowan of Shelby Gap; two sons: Cody Jesse (Chrissy) Martin of Virgie, Carl Lewis Martin of Dorton; four brothers: Robert Stamper of North Carolina, Eugene Stamper of Hindman, Larue Stamper of Hindman, Kenneth Stamper of Cumberland; one sister, Molly Moore of Shelby Gap; and one granddaughter, Anastasia Spencer. Funeral services were held Saturday November 13, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Stamper Family Cemetery, Hindman.
Randall Stewart
Randall Stewart, 63, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Friday, November 12, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on May 22, 1958, to Sylvia Sowards and the late Astor Lee Stewart. He was the owner of AARCO Surveying and was a pastor of the Virgie Alliance Church. Other than his father, he was preceded in death by one grandchild, Annabelle Grace Godlove. Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Linda Johnson Stewart of Virgie; one son, Randall “Buck” Stewart II of Virgie; one daughter, Amanda Godlove of Virgie; two brothers, Stevie (Diana) Stewart of Dorton, Timothy Stewart of Robinson Creek; one grandchild, Anastasia Faith Godlove. Funeral services were held Monday November 15, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts and Jerry Adkins officiating.
Burial followed in the Stewart-Johnson Cemetery at Long Fork.
Larry Dean Wallen
Larry Dean Wallen, 71, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, November 11, 2021.
