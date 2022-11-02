Delores S. Baldridge
Delores S. Baldridge, 78, of Blue River, died Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 3, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Baldridge Cemetery, Blue River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Darleen Blanton
Darleen Blanton, 77, of Langley, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the East Gate Memorial Gardens, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
John Boyd
John Boyd, 65, of Martin, died Monday, October 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Boyd Family Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Justin Alan Burchett
Justin Alan Burchett, 36, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Burchett Cemetery, Endicott.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Eva Hale Chaffins
Eva Hale Chaffins, 91, of David, died Monday, October 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Willie Hale Cemetery, David.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Randy Courtney
Randy Courtney, 61, of Pikeville, died Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Robert Lee Duncan
Robert Lee Duncan, 66, of Hueysville, died Monday, October 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Duncan Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Frank Allen Fairchild
Frank Allen Fairchild, 51, of Betsy Layne, died Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 3, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Audrey Nelle Gunnell
Audrey Nelle Gunnell, 99, of Martin, died Friday, October 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Gunnell Family Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Carter Lee Hall
Carter Lee Hall, 73, of Pikeville, died Monday, October 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charlene Newsome Hoover
Charlene Newsome Hoover, 75, of McDowell, died Monday, October 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jeffrey Mark King
Jeffrey Mark King, 39, of Pikeville, died Monday, October 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 28, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Marvin Kiser
Marvin Kiser, 78, of Booker Fork, died Wednesday October 26, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born April 20, 1944, to the late Duran and Effie Kiser.
Marvin was a 20 year U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. He was an active member of the V.F.W. post 3769. He was an active member of the Penny Road Community Church for over 30 years. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers: Chester Kiser, Charles Kiser, Billy Kiser, Hassel Hamilton; five sisters: Emma Lee Holbrooks, Margie Robinson, Evalene Pinatiello, Loretta Hamilton, and Eloise Broadhead. He is survived by his wife, Judy Kiser; two sons: Stephen (Christina) Kiser of Shelby Gap, Ramey (Kristy) Kiser of Booker Fork; two sisters: Patsy Newsome of Jackson, Ohio, Carolyn Sue (Andrew) Branham of Lizzie Fork; three grandchildren: Matthew (Shanetta) Kiser, Logan Kiser, and Emersyn Kiser. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 29, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Burnin White officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Sue Lewis
Brenda Sue Lewis, 69, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 1, at Spurlock Old Regular Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jason Brian Newsome
Jason Brian Newsome, 40, of McDowell, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 30, at the Zion Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Akers Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ronnie Dean Owens
Ronnie Dean Owens, 71, of Grethel, died Friday, October 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Evans Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jessie Mae Patton
Jessie Mae Patton, 68, of Garrett, died Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Chaffins Cemetery, Rock Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Janis Faye Prater
Janis Faye Prater, 68, of David, died Monday, October 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Robinson
Robert Robinson, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, October 25. 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Robinson Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Phyllis Ann Sparks
Phyllis Ann Sparks, 71, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Sparks Hill Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Betty Faye Stickler
Betty Faye Jones Stickler, 90, of Drift, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Barbara Ellen Thacker
Barbara Ellen “Auntie” Thacker, 78, of Banner, died Sunday, October 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 27, at Faith Independent Freewill Baptist Church, Allen.
Burial followed in the Hopson Cemetery, Cowpen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.