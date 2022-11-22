Christopher Blevins
Christopher Blevins, 58, of Dorton, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born on April 21, 1964, to Bobby Blevins of Sycamore and Barbara Tackett Blevins of Beefhide. He was a member of Dorton Freewill Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by two brothers: Craig “Newton” Blevins and Cimarron Blevins. Other than his parents he is survived by two brothers: Shawn “Bear” Blevins of Sycamore, Shane (Christy) Blevins of Beefhide; two sisters: Misti (Terry) Stewart of Elkhorn, Tuana (James) Bentley of Virgie, along with a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Monday, November 21, at the Beefhide Alliance Church with Kevin Bowling and Jerry Adkins officiating.
Burial followed in the Mullins Cemetery, Dorton.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obit.
Charles Daniel Cable
Charles Daniel Cable, 82 of Dorton, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on December 23, 1939, to the late John and Lovena Elkins Cable. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Wright Cable; one son, Brian “Heavy Duty” Cable; two daughters: Carol Danette Cable Johnson, Melissa Dawn Cable; three brothers: James “Jimmy” Cable, Lloyd Cable, Vernon Cable, Eunice Cable. He is survived by one daughter, Kimberly Ann Cable Triplett of Dorton; four sisters: Lois Belcher of Shelby Gap, Margaret Goodson of Dorton, Rachael Cable of Jonancy, Grace Potter of Dorton; five grandchildren: Chelsea, Jessica, Aaron, Anthony, Bethany; five great-grandchildren: Catherine, Adrianna, Brianna, Grayson and Everliegh. Funeral services were held Sunday, November 20, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Cable Cemetery, Dorton.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
“Jay” Callis III
John Harlan Callis III (Jay), 63, was born in Pendleton on May 1, 1959. Jay died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Jay was the son of John Harlan Callis II and Janice Callis.
Jay is survived by his brother, Bill Callis. He is predeceased by two sisters, Susan King and Anne Cailteaux. Jay was blessed with three children, his son Jacob (Brittany) Callis of Lexington, his daughter Maggie (Alex Swcherin) Callis of Brooklynn, New York and his daughter Courtney (Caleb) McVey of Mount Sterling. Jay, also known as Jpop, adored his two grandchildren Adeline and Harper Callis. Celebration of Life services were held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mayo Methodist Church, Paintsville (325 3rd St, Paintsville, KY 41240).
This is a paid obituary.
Sharon Mary Case
Sharon Mary Case, 70, of Dana, died Friday, November 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Farley Case Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the dire3ction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kadous Edward Hall
Kadous Edward Hall, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, November 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Aliman Hosein Massoom
Aliman Hosein Massoom, 97, of Floyd County, died Friday, November 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 20, at the Islamic Center of East Kentucky, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Islamic Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
David Lee Morgan
Donald Lee Morgan, 76, of Virgie, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, November 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Brennan Newsome
Brennan Newsome, 73, of Stanville, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Newsome Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Susie Newsome
Mary Susie Newsome, 70, of Grethel, died Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Memorial services were held Sunday, November 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Pastor Bill Slone
Pastor Bill Noah Slone, 81, of Beaver, died Friday, November 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 21, at Untied Baptist Church. Hi Hat.
Burial followed in the Vance Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Virgil Lee Tackett
Virgil Lee Tackett, 85 of Weeksbury, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on January 31, 1937, to the late Victor Leland Tackett and Effie Johnson
Tackett.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Roger D. Tackett; two brothers: Victor Eugene Tackett, Edward Allen "Cotton" Tackett; one sister, Esta Morin.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lou Woods Tackett; two sons: Kevin D. (Teresa) Tackett of Lawrenceburg, Barry L. Tackett of Lawrenceburg; one daughter, Beth Tackett of Weeksbury, one daughter-in-law, Karen Sue Tackett; two brothers: Donald Keith Tackett of Versailles, Larry Dean Tackett of Melvin; six grandchildren: Kristopher Tackett, Keturah Corley, Samantha L. Caudill, J.R. Tackett, Wesley K. Tackett, Brooke Tackett.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 21, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Lonesome Pine Cemetery at Weeksbury.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Linda Jean Tackett
Linda Jean Tackett, 61, of Printer, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 18, at the Little Dove Old Regular Baptist Church, Printer.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.