Lillian Akers
Lillian Akers, 91, of Dana, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 20, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial followed in the Wolford Boyd Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kathy Allen Bolen
Kathy Allen Bolen, 59, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Goble J. Branham
Goble J. Branham, 91, of Stoutsville, Ohio, formerly of Rockhouse, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born January 8, 1930, in Rockhouse, and was the son of the late Duvall and Delphia (Rowe) Branham and was raised by his step-father, Hurshel Ramey. He was a retired teacher for Logan Elm Schools and a proud Air Force veteran who served during the Korean conflict. He was a member of the Logan Elm Lodge #624 F. & A.M. and was a life member of the Circleville AMVETS Post #2256. He loved to hunt and fish and was a skilled woodworker. Most importantly he was a loving grandpa, papaw, pap, and great pa.
He is survived by his children: Beverly (Vince) Dugar, of Melbourne, Florida, Mike Branham, of Circleville, Ohio, Karen (Tony) Hartley, of Circleville, Ohio, and John (Jeannette) Branham, of Stoutsville; daughter in law, Elisa Peters, of Ashville, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mae Spears, of Washington C.H., Ohio; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Betty J. Branham with whom he built a wonderful and loving family.
A graveside service with military honors conducted by AMVETS Post #2256 was held Thursday, November 18, at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the A-C Alumni Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 248, Amanda, OH 43102 or to ProMedica (Heartland) Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Suite B, Circleville, OH 43113.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Taylor-Theller Funeral and Cremation Service, Amanda, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
William Burchett
William Lyhue Burchett, 81, of Tram, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Burchett Cemetery, Tram.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Glema Ann Fleming
Glema Fleming, 67 of Long Fork, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on December 2, 1953, to the late Milburn and Lula Kiser Newsome.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Clyde Newsome, and three sisters: Linda Faye Tackett, Roberta “Tootsie” Hamilton and Bogeline Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Fleming; two daughters: Tiffany (Joe) Ratliff of Brushy, Samantha (Vance) Baldwin of Paintsville; six brothers: Denny (Linda) Newsome of Jenkins, Darrell (Denise) Newsome of Robinson Creek, Dale (Verbal) Newsome of Robinson Creek, Teddy Newsome of Robinson Creek, Freddy Newsome of Robinson Creek, Emory Newsome of Grethel; six sisters: Emma Lou Tackett of Robinson Creek, Wilma Sue Newsom of Robinson Creek, Donna (Jeffery) Tackett of Robinson Creek, Amanda Everage of Robinson Creek, Delisa (David) Adkins of Greasy Creek, Tressa (Richard) Spangler of Robinson Creek; two grandchildren: Raymond and Brayden.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 21, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the R & B Family Cemetery in Paintsville.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Delmar Ross Hall
Delmar Ross Hall, 80, of Hager Hill, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, November 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin, with funeral services following at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Hager Hill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Mitzi Lynn Hughes
Mitzi Lynn Hughes, 63, of East Point, died Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, November 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hughes Family Cemetery, East Point.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Patricia McPeek
Patricia Lou Wright McPeek, 82, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at U.K. Medical Center.
She was born on May 8, 1939, to the late Melvin and Lexie Wright.
She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and community member who gave selflessly to so many. To know her, was to love her. Touching and mentoring thousands of students, as well as fellow educators, Pat retired from Dorton Elementary School, where she taught for 36 years. She also served several years as cheerleading sponsor.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mona Gaye Adkins and brother, Gerald Blaine Wright.
Survived by her husband of sixty years, Jerry Keith McPeek, SR.; two sons: Jerry Keith (Kim) McPeek, Jr and Eric S. (Heather) McPeek; two grandchildren: Kolby Keith (Skyler) McPeek and Kerrigan McPeek. Also surviving are three great-granddaughters: Audrey, Scarlett and Elizabeth McPeek; one brother, Ronnie (Linda Gail) Wright of Dorton; and one sister, Greta (Thadeus) Bowling of Caney. As well as a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 20, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Teddy Honaker and Barry Lucas officiating.
Burial followed in Wright Brothers Family Cemetery at Dorton.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Dorton Family Resource Center, P.O. Box 260, Dorton, KY 41520.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Sharlene Osborne
Sharlene Osborne, 84, of Betsy Layne, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 19, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Roger Prater
Roger Prater, 59, of Hueysville, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Sparkman Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gary Dallen Samons
Gary Dallen Samons, 76, of Martin, died Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Samons Family Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kathy Sue Samons
Kathy Sue Samons, 63, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Memorial services were held Sunday, November 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Violet Shelton
Violet Shelton, 90, of McDowell, died Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Martin Shepherd Jr.
Martin Shepherd Jr., 75, of David, died Thursday, November 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jennifer Shepherd
Jennifer Tackett Shepard, 41 of Bulls Gap, Tennessee, died Monday, November 15, 2021, in Tennessee.
She was born on October 4, 1980, to Ermal and Zina Lewis Tackett of Bulls Gap.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Candace Tackett and her grandparents.
Other than her parents she is survived by her husband, Jason Shepard of Bulls Gap, Tennessee; two sons: Sterlin Arthur (Savannia) Shepard of Bulls Gap, Scott Ermal Shepard of Bulls Gap; one brother, Jamie Tackett of Mohawk, Tennessee; and three nieces: Isabel, Lily and Nevaeh.
Funeral services were held Saturday November 20, at the Jubilee Christian Assembly with Randy Damron and Fon Chapman officiating.
Burial followed in the Newsome Cemetery at Little Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Della Ann Stapleton
Della Ann Stapleton, 65, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Stapleton Family Cemetery, Emma, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
George “Randy” Stricklin
George Randall “Randy” Stricklin, 54, of Nippa, died Friday, November 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Stricklin Family Cemetery, Nippa.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Onsby Tackett
Onsby “O.T.” Tackett, 52 of Indian Creek, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on July 14, 1969, to Onsby Lee and Alma Jewell Tackett. He was a retired coal truck driver.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Gordon Tackett, Jerry Tackett, Phillip Tackett and Conley Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Hampton Tackett; one brother, Scotty (Sandy) Tackett of Virgie; one brother-in-law, Blake Collier of Virgie; three sister-in-laws: Carolyn Tackett, Teresa Tackett and Judy Tackett; as well as his nieces and nephews. Also two special sisters: Yvette Runyon and Robin Edmonds.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 21, at the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church with Randy May and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Lee Tackett Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
David Ray York
David Ray York, 54, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 23, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.