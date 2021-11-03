Wanda Allen
Wanda Stephens Allen, 83, of David, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville.
She was born September 12, 1938, in Pyramid. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Goldie Howard Stephens. She is survived by her husband, Maurice Allen.
She is also survived by two daughters: Dr. Teresa Allen of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, and Marina (Rob) Shepherd of David; one grandson, Alex Maurice Gopinathan, of New York, New York; and two granddaughters: Summer Nicole (Hunter) Ratliff, of Ashland, and Haley Elizabeth Shepherd, of Lexington.
Mrs. Allen graduated from Maytown High School in three years and graduated with a B.S. in Education from Pikeville College and a Master's Degree in Education from Morehead State University. She was a teacher in the Floyd County School System for 32 years, with most of her years spent teaching at Clark Elementary School. She was a member of the Fitzpatrick Baptist Church of Prestonsburg.
Mrs. Allen was a member of the Floyd County Retired Teachers' Association, KEA Retired Teachers' Association, and a lifetime member of the NEA Association. During her retirement, she enjoyed helping with her two granddaughters. She also enjoyed watching the UK basketball games, TV game shows, working crossword puzzles and reading books.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 23, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, with Tommy Reed officiating.
Burial followed in the Allen Family Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Jeffrey Alan Bailey
Jeffrey Alan Bailey, 50, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Visitation was held Wednesday, October 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Homer Bartley
Homer Bartley, 78 of Long Fork, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on February 11, 1943, to the late Fon and Bernice Potter Bartley. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired coal miner. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Paul Henry Bartley, James Fon Bartley, Victor Vernon Bartley and Junior Bartley; and two sisters: Kay Moshburger and Della Mae Page. He is survived by his wife, Greta Tackett Bartley; three daughters: Angelita Bartley Brock of Richmond, Jenni (Brandon) Bartley Brown of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jessica (Gage Belcher) Bartley of Virgie; one brother, Harold Bartley of Ohio; one sister, Loretta Sanders of Winchester; seven grandchildren: Lindsey, Dakota, Brandon, Trinity, Madelynn, Lincoln and Gregory Charles. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 3, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Bruce Sawyers and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Annie E. Young Cemetery, Shelbiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Buddy Collins
Buddy Collins, 76, of Stroh, Indiana, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, October 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, October 30, at the Rock Ford Old Regular Baptist Church, Garrett.
Burial followed in the Collins Cemetery, Rock Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jimmy Flanary
Jimmy Flanary, 72 of Southgate, Michigan, formerly of Dorton, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan.
He was born on October 5, 1949, to the late Hatler and Tive Hall Flanary. He is survived by one son, Shaun Flanery of Michigan; one daughter, Angela Shadel of Ohio; and one sister, Louise Bartley of Elkhorn Creek. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 30, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with James Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery at Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Donna Rose Hall
Donna Rose Hall, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Howell Cemetery, Spewing Camp, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
JoAn Hall
JoAn Hall, 77, of McDowell, died Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 4, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Caudill Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Christopher Harvel
William Christopher Harvel, 60, of Tram, died Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Walden Helton
Tiny Helton, 50, of Hopkins Fork, died Friday October 29, 2021, at his residence.
He was born to the late Walden Helton and Linda Lou Roberts Robinson of Caney. Besides his father he was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Branham Helton; stepfather, Raymond Robinson; and his grandparents, Truby and Kathleen Roberts. Besides his mother, he is survived by one son, Connor Helton of Caney; two brothers: Dennis Helton of Caney, and Michael Ray (Angie) Robinson of Caney; two sisters: Jennifer (Kendell) Tackett of Virgie, and Rhonda (Timmy) Roberts of Virgie; one nephew, Tyler Ashley; and one special nephew, JD Hall. Funeral services were held Monday November 1, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts, Gary D. Hall, and Jerry Adkins officiating.
Burial followed in the Roberts Family Cemetery at Frogtown.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Janice Sue Jones
Janice Sue (Hall) Jones, 69, of Grethel, died Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Craynor.
Ida Hayes Leslie
Ida Hayes Leslie, 92, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Graveside services were held Sunday, October 31, at the Crit Leslie Cemetery, Emma.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billy Eugene Reffett
Billy Eugene Reffett, 74, of David, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Flora Betty Rogers
Flora Betty Rogers, 69, of Pikeville, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at her residence.
She was born July 12, 1952, in Augusta, Georgia to the late Melton R. and Mary Kaye Black Bradley. She was the wife of the late Garland Rogers.
She was a homemaker and a member of Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Garland (Jennifer) Rogers of Harold; one daughter, Patricia Kinsley of Pikeville; special children: Courtney Kidd and Patricia Bennett; grandchildren: Dustin Rogers, Hannah Rogers, Corey Deboard, Brandon Kinsley and Courtney Bradley; great grandchildren: Caleb Kidd, Brentley Kidd, Peyton Kidd, Abbi Kidd, Cooper Jaxson Rogers, Alexis Deboard and Lane Deboard. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother and sisters: M.R. Bradley, Dorothy Bennett and Shirley Jeters. She will be missed by all that knew and love her. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 3, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne with Barry Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Rogers Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Roe Samons
Roe Samons, 72, of Martin, died Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Click Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Hazel Tackett
Hazel Tackett, 84, of Dorton, died Tuesday October 26, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born December 15, 1936, at Etty, to the late William and Mattie Wright Fleming and the great granddaughter of Devil John Wright. She was a loving homemaker and a member of the Beefhide First Alliance Church. Hazel was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy H. Tackett; one son, Randall Tackett; one daughter, Renee Coleman; five brothers: John Fleming, Crit Fleming, Victor Fleming, Rubin Fleming, Milton Fleming; two sisters: Laura Johnson and Edith Coleman. She is survived by two sons: Tim (Lisa) Tackett of Dorton, Paul (Tina) Tackett of Dorton; two brothers: Doug (Linda) Fleming of Long Fork, Hurshel (Joyce) Fleming of Turkey Pen, and Randall’s wife, Angel Tackett of McRoberts, Renee’s husband, Glenn Coleman of Mooresburg, Tennessee; and ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Saturday, October 30, at the Beefhide First Alliance Church with Eric Fleming officiating.
Burial followed in the Phillips Branch Cemetery at Beefhide.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Daniel Vance
Daniel Clay “Danny” Vance, 63, of Melvin, died Friday, October 29, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 3, at Wheelwright United Methodist Church, Wheelwright.
Burial will follow in the Will Hall Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Lois Kidd Waller
Lois Kidd Waller, 70, of Grethel, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Kidd Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Garnet Weddington
Garnet Weddington, 79, of Hazard, died Thursday, October 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.