Jessie Akers
Jessie Akers, 45, of Harold, died Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 30, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, December 1, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Roberts Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Teresa Little Bell
Teresa L. Bell, 58, wife of Don Bell, Harrodsburg, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her home.
Born April 24, 1964, in Trenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Clent Little and Lenelle (Adams) McNeely of Virgie. She was a Registered Nurse for Good Samaritan Hospital and was a member of the Shakertown Baptist Church. Other survivors include one daughter, Samantha (Jeff) Horn, Frankfort; step-son, Cully Bell, Harrodsburg; two grandchildren: Carrie and Cora; one sister, Vanessa Hall, Virgie. She was preceded in death by a sister, Kimberly Stephens. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg, by Joe Smith.
Burial will be in Harrodsburg. Memorials are suggested to your local Animal Shelter or to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Damon Duane Gayheart
Damon Duane Gayheart, 60, of Allen, died Thursday, November 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Gayheart Family Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Johnny Everett Gibson
Johnny Everett Gibson, 72, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kendall Hackworth
Kendall William “Bo” Hackworth, 34, of Ivel, died Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, November 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Loy Conley Cemetery, Ball Branch, Mousie.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Darrell Hamilton
Darrell Hamilton, 59, of Harold, died Friday, November 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Joel Stumbo Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mollie Ann Hyden
Mollie Ann Hyden, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 30, at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in the Richmond Memorial Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Mary Claudine Johns
Mary Claudine Johns, 91, of Stanville, died Friday, November 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Tommie Lou Kendrick
Tommie Lou Kendrick, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Lowe
William “Bill” Lowe, 92 of Dorton, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on July 3, 1930, to the late Huey B. Lowe and Flossie Clark Lowe. He was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith, a member of over 40 years at the Dorton Fire Department, a 45 year member of the Jenkins Masonic Lodge F and AM #856, where he was a 32 degree Mason as well as an active Shriner for numerous years. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Dalton Andrew Barber. He is survived by his loving wife, Frankie Belcher Lowe, that he married on April 24, 1950.
He is also survived by two sons: Ralph (Teeni) Lowe, Johnny Lowe both of Blaze Branch; three grandchildren: Chasity Lowe of Virgie, Tyler (Sierra) Lowe of Jenkins, Nikki (Samuel) Newsome of Blaze Branch; eleven great-grandchildren: Whitney, Reagan, Abigail, Kyndall, Hunter, Larra’ Shae, Colton, Skyler, Gauge, Emmett, Jax; one great-great-grandchild, Ember Kate. Funeral services were held Sunday, November 27, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Roy Belcher Cemetery at Blaze Branch.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Ronald A. Martin
Ronald A. Martin, 52, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died November 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 26, at the Providence Old Regular Baptist Church, Topmost.
Burial followed in the Austin Hall Cemetery, Topmost.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elizabeth Louise Mayton
Elizabeth Louise (Johnston) Mayton, 92, of Stanville, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 26, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Larry Morris
Larry Morris, 68, of West Van Lear, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 26, at Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Burial followed in the Spencer Family Cemetery, East Point.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Aileen Osborne
Aileen Osborne, 91, of Hueysville, died Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Betty Jo Parker
Betty Jo Parker, 88, of Floyd County, died Monday, November 21, 2022.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Stephen Roberts
Stevie Roberts, 79, of Robinson Creek, died Thursday, November 24, 2022.
He was born in Pikeville on August 29, 1943, to the late Jeff Roberts and Anna Forsyth Roberts. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Carol (Harrison) Newsome and Virginia Daryl (Preston) Newsome. Stevie is survived by two nephews: David and Michael Newsome. He will be missed by many cousins and friends. Steve was educated at Virgie High School (class of 1961), Pikeville College (BA) and Morehead State University (MA). He was a technical sergeant in the United States Air Force in Chicago, supervising and maintaining an ICBM silo. He worked for ITW (Chicago) and Long-Airdox Mine Supply (Robinson Creek). He owned and operated a car parts service and wrecker service for about 30 years. Steve was a Christian and had a big heart, helping friends and strangers with car parts, free auto service and valuable advice. He had a large collection of Chevrolet cars and parts. He was a walking encyclopedia about automotive restoration and applications. He was happiest when talking about cars and current events with friends, taking orchids to lady friends on Mother’s Day. He will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral services were held Monday, November 28, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Jerry Adkins officiating.
Burial followed in the Roberts Cemetery at Sugar Camp.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Stiltner
Michael Stiltner age 60 of Dorton, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at his residence. He was born on October 31, 1962 to the late Clyde Stiltner Sr, and Elizabeth Estep Stiltner. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters; Betty Lou Lambert and Nancy Sue Stiltner, one brother in law: Alvin Walton. He is survived by two brothers; Tommy (Fannie) Stiltner of Three Mile, Clyde (Jemima) Stiltner Jr, of Three Mile, five sisters; Sherry Overstreet of Richmond, Roseanna Smith of Bristol, Tennessee, Sandy Collins of Lebanon, Virginia, Patty Walton of Abingdon, Virginia, Alice Kay Estep of Prestonsburg; brother in laws: Eddie Lambert, Rex Chambers, Wayne Estep; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, family, friends and his dog Skippy. Michael was a retired auto body repairman and helped take care of his mother until she passed in 2004. Michael attended Dorton High School. No funeral services will be held at this time.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Janice Sue Thompson
Janice Sue Thompson, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 1, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the family cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Leslie Thompson
Leslie Thompson, 86, or Prestonsburg, died Monday, November 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Frances Vanover
Frances Harietta Jarvis “Granny” Vanover, 88, of Stanville, died Monday, November 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Scalf Cemetery, Stanville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.