Gary Michael Anderson
Mike Anderson, 67, of Anderson Branch of Shelby Gap, died Friday, December 2, 2022.
He was born on December 27, 1954, to the late Carl Anderson and Katherine Anderson Blair. He is survived by his wife, Madonna Hall Anderson; two sons: Michael Shane (Vonda) Anderson of Lancaster, Dustin (Arlona) Anderson of Shelby Gap; one daughter, Misti (Blayne) Tackett of Shelby Gap; one brother, Jimmy (ReJeana) Moore of Shelby Gap; four grandchildren: Zachary (Erica) Tackett, Kyleigh (Clay) Tackett, Brandon Anderson, Anna Anderson; and one great-grandchild, Zayne Sizemore. Along with a neighbor he loved as a child, Tommy Keene.
Private visitation for the family was held on Sunday, December 4, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home Virgie.
Burial followed at the Anderson Cemetery at Anderson Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Michael Wayne Blevins, Jr.
Michael Wayne Blevins, Jr., 48, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 13, at the Drift Freewill Independent Church, Drift.
Burial followed in the Moore-Blevins Cemetery, David.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jackie Ray Brown
Jackie Ray Brown, 52, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Crystal Renee Bryant
Crystal Renee Bryant, 52, of Wheelwright, died Monday, December 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 9, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ray Douglas Castle
Ray Douglas “Doug” Castle, 70, of Printer, died Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wanda Faye Hunter Conn
Wanda Faye Hunter Conn, 71, of Martin, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Tonya Renee Fischman
Tonya Renee DeRossett Fischman, 49, of Hertford, North Carolina, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, December 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed at Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Judith Hooper
Judith Hooper, 74, of Pike County, died Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Billy Howard
Billy Howard, 41, of Garrett, died Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, at Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, December 15, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Gold Howard Cemetery, Rock Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Dolly Webb Hughes
Dolly Webb Hughes, 80, of Blue River, died Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Webb Cemetery, Blue River.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Reta Johnson
Reta Johnson, 69, of Melvin, died Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 14, at Calvary Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery, Long Fork, Virgie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Johnny Keathley
Johnny Keathley, 56, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 8, at Betsy Layne Church of Christ, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Howard Family Cemetery, Rock Fork, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lillie Loretta Lawson
Lillie Loretta Lawson, 79, of Honaker, died Monday, December 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Harvey Cemetery, Honaker.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Pete Donald Mills
Pete Donald Mills, 58, of Wayland, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kristy Mounts
Kristy Mounts, 44, of Greasy Creek, died Sunday, December 3, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on March 20, 1978, to the late Thomas Bennett Thacker and Linda Lou Thacker. She is survived by her boyfriend, David Hopkins; two daughters: Lou Anne Mounts of Greasy, Leah Hopkins of Greasy; one brother, Benny Thacker of Greasy; four sisters: Patricia Smith, Betty Bentley, Berniece Adkins and Tammy Adkins. A memorial service will be held at a later date and announced by the funeral home.
Donations can be made to Hall and Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Marie Prater
Marie Slone Prater, 94, of Floyd County, died Monday, December 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Lake View Cemetery, Staffordsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ronnie Eugene Spradlin
Ronnie Eugene Spradlin, 49, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Fannie Stiltner
Fannie Stiltner, 57, of Dorton, died Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Sarah Tibbs
Sarah Tibbs, 70, of Lower Johns Creek, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born July 27, 1952, to the late Cleveland and Nancy "Ninnie" Slone Thacker. She was a member of the Grassy Free Will Baptist Church. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Coleman Sr.; three brothers: James “Gene” Thacker, Larry Thacker, Victor Thacker; three sisters: Alice Marie Saylor, Pricy Jane Scott, Mercy Bell Weddington; one grandchild, Colby Tibbs. She is survived by her husband, Lester Tibbs; seven sons: Clyde (Sheree) Coleman Jr., of Lexington, Kelly (Katie) Coleman of Shepherdsville, Roger Tibbs of Marietta, California, David Tibbs of Richmond, Paul Blakenship of Egarton, West Virginia, Arthur Blankenship of Egarton, West Virginia, Amos Blankenship of Egarton, West Virginia; five brothers: Raymond Thacker of Kimper, Cleveland Thacker Jr, of Kimper, Ralph Thacker of Meta, Bud Thacker of Goshen, Indiana, Mike Thacker of Kimper; one sister, Betty Adkins of Pikeville; four grandchildren: Kennedy, Emerson, Brooks and Hank; mother-in-law, Necie Tibbs of Lower Johns Creek; brother-in-law, Denver Tibbs of Lower Johns Creek; and sister-in-law, Betty Tibbs of Lexington. Funeral services were held Monday, December 12, at the Grassy Free Will Baptist Church with Lester Morris, Larry Goff, Ronnie Webb and Lester Tibbs officiating.
Burial followed in the Cleveland Thacker Cemetery at Kimper. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hall & Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Johns Funeral Home of Virgie.
