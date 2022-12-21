Shelia Adkins
Shelia Adkins, 48, of Pikeville, died Friday, December 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 20, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery, Galveston.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Raymond Bartley
Raymond Bartley, 72, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Friday, December 16, 2022.
He was born September 5, 1950, in Hartley to the late Troy and Mazie Burke Bartley. Raymond worked 42 years as a coal miner before retiring. He is survived by three daughters: Sylena (Troy) Bartley of Prestonsburg, Christie (Scott) Hobson of Pikeville, Shawna (Alex) Blankenship of Caney Creek; one brother, Malloy (Sheila) Bartley of Virgie; one sister, Katheryn Osborne of Virgie; five grandchildren: Austin Moon, Ryan Bartley, Victoria Moon, Charles Tyler Blankenship, McKenzie Grace Hobson; two great grandchildren: Kyler Duran Moon, Cori Faith Moon. Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 20, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts and Donald Keith Tackett officiating.
Burial followed in the Mazie Bartley Family Cemetery at Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Johnny Bradley
Johnny McKinley Bradley, 72, of Stanville, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 19, at Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Earl Don Caldwell
Earl Don Caldwell, 86, of Blackey, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Little Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Juanita Caudill
Juanita Caudill, 81, of Hi Hat, died Friday, December 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Little Cemetery, Price.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ralph Booton Davis, Jr.
Ralph Booton Davis, Jr., 81, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Fleming
Robert Fleming, 86, of Jackhorn, died Monday, December 19, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Shelia Goodson
Sheila Henson Goodson, 56, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, December 15, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Donald Hall
Donald Ray Hall, 77, of Teaberry, died Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 19, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Stacy Minified Hall
Stacy Minified Hall, 50, of Grethel, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Yates-Howell Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sonia Lynn Johnson
Sonia Lynn Bates Johnson, 64, of Bevinsville, died Thursday, December 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 20, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Arils Bates Cemetery, Osborne Branch, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Herbert Dean Laferty
Herbert Dean Laferty, 93, of Allen, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Linda S. Lafferty
Linda S. Lafferty, 61, of Minnie, died Friday, December 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Douglas Dwayne Martin
Douglas Dwayne Martin, 54, of Grethel, died Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 17, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Long Point Cemetery, Mink Branch, Craynor.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kathleen Miller
Kathleen Miller, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, December 12, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Goble Cemetery, Cow Creek, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jessica Ann Moore
Jessica Ann Moore, 41, of Wheelwright, died Friday, December 16, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Moore Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Deleese Mullins
Deleese Mullins, 52, of Bevinsville, died Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 18, at the New Beginnings House of Worship, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sabrina Mullins
Sabrina Mullins, 38, of Melvin, died Friday, December 16, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, December 22, at the church.
Burial will follow in the B.J. Family Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Leonard Osborne
Leonard “Bill Dad” Osborne, 70, of Auxier, died Monday, December 19, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, December 22, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nora Lee Ratliff
Nora Lee Ratliff, 73, of Drift, died Sunday, December 18, 2022.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elizabeth Ann “Rosie” Rose
Elizabeth Ann Rosie was born January 22, 1947, to Maxine Stevens Rose and Kent Rose, in Prestonsburg, Ky. Her older siblings were Nancy Allen, William Kent “Bucky”, John Michael, and Thomas Edwin. Liz/Rosie died December 3, 2022 at home in Kirksey, Ky. Her parents and brothers, nephew Kent Rose, great-great-nephew Kent II, and niece Amanda Rose predeceased her. She is survived by her partner, Kathy Culbert, her sister, Nancy Rose of Montana, sister-in-law, Jolly Rose, Colorado, and these beloved nieces and nephews:
Allen and Sheila Rose, Christi and daughter Avonelle; Gina Rose, Johnny and Donta of Prestonsburg; Frankie Rose, Katy Blanton and son Carson of PA; Kendra and Jeff Akers and their children of Pikeville; Robin and Gary Reed, Zack and Alex of Colorado; Luke and Aimee, Jack, Atti, Hiro and Finn of Virginia; Kim and Scott Hurley of Lexington; Mandy’s children, Meagan and Logan.
She is also survived by five dogs, two horses, a mule, a donkey, and many friends.
Liz attended Berea Foundation School and is a graduate of Berea College. Her Masters Degree in Social Work is from the University of Virginia.
Her professional life was varied and fascinating in the ways she found to support people in Appalachia, and the following is not a complete list. She worked in mental health in Prestonsburg, Ky. In Lexington, Ky., she designed a program for picking up alcoholics off the street, keeping them for three days, then getting them into a right program for help.
At the turn of the 1900s, the Episcopal Church founded nine houses down the Appalachian mountain chain. Grace House on the Mountain in Virginia is the last one remaining and Liz became the director. With a remarkable board, donated funds, and hard work by volunteers, the building was restored and became a place once again to serve the needs of local people and for retreats for students from colleges, universities, med and law schools, and sometimes performing musical groups that needed a retreat. Liz prized a photo of an incredibly tall and big snowball bush by the porch that seemed to be a metaphor for the restored and thriving Grace House.
In addition to directing activities at the House, Liz worked with neighbors in the surrounding valley, taking them to medical appointments, representing them in court, and directing the students in retreat on how to provide needed help in the community. She was so successful at being a paralegal, the head of UV law school, who was on the Grace House Board, asked her to go to law school. She was arrested for standing with miners on strike and her legal awareness helped her help others. Liz also supported the work of Appalshop in Whitesburg, which documented the life and times of Appalachians, and their award-winning documentary films are available.
Following the completion of her MSW, Liz worked in Hospice Care and Home Health agencies in SW Virginia before moving to Morristown, TN, to become a counselor in a dialysis clinic where she was often counseling family members and staff as well as patients. Here, in consultation with her broker brother, Tom Rose, she bought her first house, and adopted dogs.
Liz’s next move took her to life on Mishanter farm with Kathy Culbert near Kirksey, Kentucky. Liz and Kathy rescued and sheltered dogs, grew gardens, took kids on hayrides and hosted bonfires. In order to get dogs out of harms way, Liz has been known to bargain to buy dogs she felt were being abused, and to steal them if necessary.
Liz was a major support for her Mom, and did medical research for her Mom and later for her brothers, John and Tom. She loved her nieces and nephews, and took them on camping, hiking and swimming adventures. She did not hesitate to speak forthrightly about being good, responsible people, concerns about addiction in the family, and safe sex. She loved spending time with younger folks.
In addition to caring for many critters and participating in community activities in the Kirksey area, Liz and Kathy loved to travel, to the Smoky Mountains in the spring, to national parks in the Southwest where they also volunteered at an animal shelter, to Alaska, and to Minnesota and other parts of the U.S.
Liz was a supporter of pancreatic and breast cancer research, animal rescue for both elephants and dogs, and the Kent Rose Foundation.
Janet Boyd Salisbury
Janet Boyd Salisbury, 63, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, December 16, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Whittney Octavia Slone
Whittney Octavia Slone, 32, of Martin, died Monday, December 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 16, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Allen Cemetery, Salt Lick, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Bobby Gene Tackett
Bobby Gene Tackett, 85, of Melvin, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the U.K. Medical Center.
He was born on June 8, 1937, to the late Calvin Duran Tackett and Emma Tackett. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Tackett; two brothers: Homer Tackett and Lonnie Tackett; three sisters: Helen Tackett, Mabel McCown, Loraine Brown. He is survived by one son, Jimmy (Denice) Tackett of Melvin; one daughter, Melissa Tackett of Melvin; one brother, Herbert Tackett of Michigan; three sisters: Faye Vance of Indiana, Carol Taylor of Michigan, Linda Dennis of Indiana; four grandchildren: Jody Tackett, Hannah Scott, Ashley Thomas, Mashaya Tackett; four great-grandchildren: Kylen Tackett, Emma Scott, Oliver Tackett and Hunter Scott. Funeral services were held Sunday, December 18, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery at Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Melpha B. Taylor
Melpha B. Taylor, 82, of Left Fork of Long Fork, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on January 17, 1940, to the late Theodore Bentley and Belle Stewart Bentley. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Don Taylor; one son-in-law. James Bryant; three brothers: Buddy Bentley, Lonnie Bentley, Sambo Bentley; and one sister, Mildred Tackett. She is survived by two sons: Connie (Michelle) Taylor of Virgie, Brad (Pam) Taylor of Virgie; one daughter, Donna Bryant of Virgie; one brother, Johnny (Ruby) Bentley of Virgie; two sisters: Linda Bentley of Maryland, Pam Bentley of Maryland; a special sister, Francis “Ladybug” Johnson; seven grandchildren: Jamie Bryant, Brad (Tracy) Taylor II, Dennie (Brittany) Bryant, Bennie (Loni Jo) Bryant, Zach Taylor, Brittany (Dustin) Tackett, Brandon (Hailey) Huffman; six great-grandchildren: Caylee, Brayden, Carter, Paxton, Brinley, Paisley. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Bentley Cemetery at Left Fork of Long Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
