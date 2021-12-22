Jewell Lafferty Bays
Jewell Lafferty Bays, 79, of Prestonsburg, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
She was born February 2, 1942, in Prestonsburg to the late Bill and Eunice Gray Lafferty. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Bays. She was a preschool teacher for Irene Cole First Baptist Church, member of Irene Cole, Order of Eastern Star, Mariam of Rebecca Lodge, and auxiliary of Oleika Shrine.
She is survived by one son, Craig Douglas (Melissa) Bays; one daughter, Donna Jean Bays (the late Terry) Jewell of Prestonsburg; one son at heart, Dale (Lisa) Shaheen of Finley, Ohio, one daughter at heart, Leslie Morgan Bailey of Prestonsburg; one brother, Thurman Lafferty of Prestonsburg; three sisters: Dortha Sue (Wendell) Wells, Thelma “Nell” (Ernie) Carter and Billie Gayle (Tim) Tucker all of Prestonsburg; grandchildren: Jeremy Brent (Crystal) Jewell, Christopher Lee Jewell, Evan Douglas (Brooke) Bays and Tyler William Bays; great grandchildren: Damon O’Ryan Jewell, Kylie Brooke Jewell, Xander Harold Jewell, Abagail Ave Jewell and Terry James “TJ” Jewell; great great grandchildren: Jordan Blake and one on the way; grandchildren by heart: Drew Shaheen, Trevor Shaheen and Bethany Green.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Willard Lafferty. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Visitation began Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, and continued all day Monday, December 13. Funeral Services were held Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Irene Cole First Baptist Church, Prestonsburg. Burial followed at Lafferty Family Cemetery, Left Fork Bull Creek, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Columbus Talt Brown
Columbus Talt Brown, 81, of David, died Monday, December 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hale Cemetery, Blue River.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Janny Hackwork
Janny Falnery Hackworth, 76, of Martin, died Friday, December 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 19, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Community Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Keith Hale
James Keith Hale, 51, of Martin, died Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 26, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, De4cember 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Hale Family Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Gene Hall
Gene “Pappy” Hall, 94, of Dwale, died Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Greenbury Hall Cemetery, Galveston.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Lisa Martin
Lisa Lynette Martin, 50, of Louisville, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, December 18, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 23, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
William Martin
William Earl “Willie” Martin, 103, of Printer, died Monday, December 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Pete Martin Cemetery, Eastern.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Brenda Lou Rich
Brenda Lou Rich, 58, of Grethel, died Monday, December 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 17, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Price.
Burial followed in the Thacker and Ramey Cemetery, Upper Pompy, Pike County.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Danny Lee Waddles
Danny Lee Waddles, 47, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, December 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday December 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Patty White
Patty White, 63, of Rockhouse Fork of Caney Creek, died Monday, December 20, 2021.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.