Sabiha Aseem
Sabiha Aseem, 82, of Whitesburg, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 21, at the Islamic Center of East Kentucky, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Greg Bentley
Greg Bentley, 63, of Left Fork of Long Fork, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on July 20, 1959, to the late Benjamin and Racine Bentley. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters: Diane Bentley and Clara Teresa Carrollton. He is survived by his wife, Annetta Johnson Bentley; two sons: Timothy Greg Bentley and Joshua Ryan (Sue) Bentley; one grandson, Donovan (Kayla) Bentley; one great-grandson, Corbin Bentley; and one brother, Jeff Bentley of Tennessee. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, at the Speight Church of Christ with Church of Christ ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Bentley Cemetery at Left Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Dannette Lynn Bias
Dannette Lynn Bias, 63, of Betsy Layne, died Sunday, December 25, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Randall Bowling
Randall “Squirley” Bowling, 81 years of age of Caney Creek passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born on August 12, 1941, to the late Uhlen Bowling and Dixie Elswick Bowling. He was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith and a retired coal miner. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his wife; Wonda Louise Collier Bowling, one son; Randall Scott Bowling, two brothers; Eddie Carl Bowling and Freddie Ray Bowling, and one grandchild; Tara Thompson. He is survived by one son; Ronnie Keith (Tammy) Bowling of Jenkins, two daughters; Alisa (Freddie) Mullins of Dorton, Mitzi (Tom) Thompson of Melbourne, FL, three brothers; Draxel Bowling, Mason Bowling, Roy Bowling all of Caney Creek, one sister; Sue Wright of Caney Creek, thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren and one daughter-in-law; Sabrina Bowling. Funeral services were held Friday, December 23, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Daryl Newsom and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Dixie Bowling Cemetery at Caney Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary M. Crum
Mary M. Crum, 86, of Martin, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery, Shortwood, Allen.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billy Ray Endicott
Billy Ray Endicott, 44, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, December 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ruth Hall
Ruth Stratton Hall, 89, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, December 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jimmy Jack Hayes
Jimmy Jack Hayes, 91, of Printer, died Monday, December 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 22, at Hal Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in East Gate Memorial Gardens, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jerry Ray Hunter
Jerry Ray Hunter, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bluegrass Cemetery, Salyersville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ballard Jones Jr.
Ballard Jones Jr., 80, of Monticello, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, December 19, 2022.
Graveside services were held Thursday, December 22, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Eula Mae Ousley
Eula Mae Ousley, 86, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Arnett Cemetery, Dotson, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Troy D. Seal
Troy D. Seal, 54, of Weeksbury, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at his residence.
He was born August 3, 1968, to the late Rita Rose Seal. He is survived by his wife, Loretta Seal of Wolfe County; two sons: Cameron Chance (Rachelle) Brewer, Harley Seal; two daughters: Rita Rose (John) Seal, Leeza (Pegan) Seal; two sisters: Mary Jo Looney, Dawn Couch; and two grandchildren: Remington and Stetson Newsome and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation was Wednesday, December 21, at the Weeksbury House of God Church, Weeksbury.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Lisa Slone
Lisa M. Slone, 66, of Garrett, died Sunday, December 25, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin..
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 29, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Peggy Sue Stephens
Peggy Sue Stephens, 67, of Martin, died Monday, December 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 21, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Risner-Bradley Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Florence Tackett
Florence Tackett, 74, of Shelby Dry Fork, died Wednesday December 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on March 23, 1948, to the late Richard and Mattie Tackett. She was a member of the Hope Free Will Baptist Church for 23 years. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her step mother, Victoria Tackett; her first husband, Tarlis Johnson; second husband, Ricky DeBoard; one son; Tarlis Johnson; one daughter, Devonia Johnson. She is survived by one son, Lance (Krista) Johnson of Corbin; one daughter, Veronica (Tim) Slone of Pikeville; one step-daughter, Kathy (Donald) Hammonds of Letcher County; four brothers: Jackie (Shelby)Tackett of Dana, Lindy (Mary) Tackett of Virgie, Teddy (Sonja) Tackett of Richmond, Earl Tackett of Dana; nine grandchildren: Tarlis (Rose) Thompson, Randal Mullins, Jimmy Thompson, Timothy Slone, Seth Johnson, Misti (Joe) Slone, Penni Mullins, Bertha (Teddy) Wallace, Samantha Little; along with twenty-four great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Monday, December 26, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Primitive Baptist ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Belva Johnson Cemetery at Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.