Nancy Blevins
Nancy Blevins, 87, of Langley, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, December 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Blevins Family Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Noah Branham, Jr.
Noah Branham Jr., 80, of Robinson Creek, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was born February 14, 1941, to the late Noah Branham Sr. and Ruth Miller Branham. He was a member of the Gospel of Faith Alliance Church at Robinson Creek. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters: Gracie Bartley, Gladys Roberts, Florine Bartley, Lois Ann Maynard, Billie Jean Osborne and Patty Brewer. He is survived by his wife, Pearlie Jane Mitchell Branham; two daughters: Deanna Carol Hall of Caney Creek, Sonya Renee Tackett of Robinson Creek; three sisters: Lexie Justice of Lexington, Emma Sue Moore of Lexington, Patsy Wright of Dorton; six grandchildren: Jessica Ann Newsome, Justin Kent Branham, Jami Mashe Hall, Michael Jeffrey Damron, Sydney Nikole Tackett, Kassidy JonNae Tackett; three great-grandchildren: Bentlee Jace Hall, Kayleigh Elizabeth Newsome, Emma Lyn Branham. Funeral services were held Thursday, December 23, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Greg Newsome officiating.
Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery, Pikeville.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Cleveland Brown
Cleveland Brown, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, December 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jack Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Susie Collins
Susie Collins, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 31, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Prater Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
John Darrell DeRossett
John Darrell DeRossett, 53, of Eastern, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 26, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Scott Wayne Durkey
Scott Wayne Durkey, 27, of St. Pauls, North Carolina, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, North Carolina.
He was born on April 13, 1994, to Gwendolyn Younce of St. Pauls, North Carolina, and Jimmy Jon Durkey of Somerset. Other than his parents, he is survived by one sister, Maggie Durkey of St. Pauls, North Carolina, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members. Funeral services were held Friday, December 24, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Mike Justice and Lonnie Mullins officiating.
Burial followed in the Younce Cemetery at Little Robinson.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Dr. Michael Douglas Goble
Dr. Michael Douglas Goble, 40, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Raymond Eugene Hall
Raymond Eugene Hall, 78, of Louisville, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions, Louisville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., in the chapel.
Burial will follow in the Click Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are courtesy of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Cynthia Ann Hernandez
Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 58, of Lousiville, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, January 28, 2022, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
John D. Horne
John D. Horne, 68, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, December 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ollie Mae Jarvis
Ollie Mae Jarvis, 85, of Banner, died Friday, December 24, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, at the Faith Independent Freewill Baptist Church, Sugarloaf, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in the Jarvis Family Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Virgie Little
Virgie Little, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Riddle
Mary “Mam Mam” Riddle, 86, of Wheelwright, died Friday, December 24, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 29, at the Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 3, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Stumbo Cemetery, Price.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Cassie Marie Shepherd
Cassie Marie Shepherd, 81, of Langley, died Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, December 30, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Bonnie Sue Shipley
Bonnie Sue Shipley, 77, of Garrett, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, December 28, at Martin Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joan Slone
Joan Slone, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed n the Slone Cemetery, David.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nancy J. Tucker
Nancy J. Tucker, 79, of Hi Hat, died Thursday, December 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Boyd Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.