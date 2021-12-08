Rickie Akers
Rickie “Rick” Akers was born May 7, 1948, to Woodrow and Lillian Akers in Dana. He was the fifth of ten children. Growing up Rick worked hard to help his parents and he excelled in both school and on the basketball court. The family moved to Michigan in the 1960’s and Rick graduated with honors from Utica High School in 1966. Rick decided to forgo college in order to help support his family and went to work for General Motors in 1966, on the assembly line. He
retired from GM in 1996. Rick was drafted into the U.S. army in 1966 he served honorably in the Signal Corps and was based in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He was then discharged in 1971.
Rick was lucky in love. He met his soulmate as a young man when Nana “Fay” became friends with his sister Rose as young children. Rick and Fay began dating in 1966, and were married on September 21, 1969. Rick and Fay were married for 52 years. Their love for each other was apparent in all they did. In 2013 for their 45th anniversary they renewed their marriage vows; they were surrounded by their family and friends at the church they loved. Rick loved the Lord. He found forgiveness and joined The Little Zion Church of Old Regular Baptist in March of 1986. He enjoyed nothing more than helping at the church. He helped in any capacity whether it was caring for the lawn, cleaning the sanctuary, or building the fellowship hall. He was ordained as a Deacon in 1987 and as a Minister in 1991. He served faithfully in many leadership positions in the church including Clerk and Moderator (pastor). He was a good and faithful servant to the Lord. His love for the Lord was the most important relationship in his life. He led a beautiful example of humbleness and service for his family and the world. Rick was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Rick and Fay were blessed with four sons and 12 grandchildren: Thomas “Pat” (Tina), and Amanda and Olivia of Dayton, Ohio; Joseph (Marie), Megan (Miro) Rebic, Shelby, Natalie, and Aubree of Capac, Michigan; David (Noelle), Luke, Noah, and Emma of Clarkston, Michigan; Adam (Georgianna) Jillian, McKenna, and Gwendolyn of Athens, Georgia.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and sympathy during this time. A service was held at The Little Zion Church of Old Regular Baptist on Monday, December 6.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home, Romeo, Michigan.
Adaline Louise Allen
Adeline Louise (Genelli) Allen, 78, passed from this life on November 30, 2021, to an eternal life with love from her family by her bedside at the Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough, Maine. Adeline was born February 16, 1943 in the borough of Queens, New York City, the first daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Genelli of New York City.
Adeline had a “free range” childhood in Queens with her sister, cousins, and friends. The #7 train was their vehicle to movies, parks, circus, shows, museums, and events. She, her sister and two cousins went to Radio City Music Hall every Christmas and Easter to see The Rockettes. After graduating from the local high school, she worked as a secretary at The Bulova Watch Company.
Adeline met the love of her life in 1962 at the Islip bowling alley, a young man from Kentucky named Earl Allen, a Navy sailor on shore leave. Earl was ordered to Vietnam and they made the commitment to marriage when he returned. Each agreed to write a letter every day for a year while he was at sea, expressing their thoughts about marriage and their love for each other. After a year of separation, they married in Queens, New York on September 16, 1963.
She supported his studies to become a submarine nuclear specialist, then five years later they started a family with the arrival of Elizabeth and then Jennifer. They crisscrossed the United States several times in their camper van with their kids and pets. Adeline was a Navy wife and enjoyed keeping the family together and safe while Earl was at sea.
Adeline was the most creative of artisans; she became a nationally recognized American basket maker, selling in museums and featured in magazines. She made soft sculptures, jewelry, and folk art. Her creations were on display and sold at the Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut. She was a fantastic cook and grew a garden for natural foods.
After their twenty one year Navy career, Adeline and her family moved to Portland and then Scarborough. She volunteered as a docent for the Tate House for many years. A lover of history, Adeline and Earl took their family on a trip to Italy and later she and her sister visited Europe and North Africa, her favorites being Italy, Turkey, and Morocco. She liked to say that she “ate her way through the continents”, always looking for another way to eat eggplant.
Adeline received the Catholic last rites while in Gosnell Hospice Center. She and Earl are grateful for the care the attending medical professionals of the Maine Medical Center and the Gosnell Hospice Center gave her. That evening, Adeline and Earl cried one last tear and a kiss of love while lying near each other. She felt the final warmth of the eternal love knowing that she could pass with peace in her heart, her family is safe, and she accomplished her life in happiness.
Adeline and Earl enjoyed more than 58 years of marriage. She will be dearly missed by her husband Earl, daughters Elizabeth and Jennifer, two grandchildren, Jay and Hannah Isle, and her sister Linda Blue.
Adeline’s energy and spirit will never be forgotten and our stars in the cosmos is the Big Dipper where she will continually watch over us and we can talk to her when we look to the heavens.
A spring memorial service date will be determined, and her ashes will be interred near her parents in the Evergreen Cemetery, Portland, Maine.
The Allen family appreciates all her friend’s attendance at the private farewell and our neighbors’ thoughts and condolences during this time of our loss. The food received from you to start our journey without Adeline is a welcome step in our life, memories, and all-encompassing love.
Arrangements were under the direction of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home of Portland, Maine.
Charles Carpenter
Charles Hudson Carpenter, 93, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, November 19, 2021.
Charles was born on January 22, 1928, to the late Arthur Dalton and Cleo May Estes Carpenter.
Charles was a retired watchmaker (horologist) and served in the United States Army
He is survived by one son: Charles Gregory (Kathy) Carpenter of Lexington; three grandchildren: Christina Carpenter Jewell, Scott Carpenter and Nathan Carpenter; two great grandchildren, Jacob and Abby; and one brother, Art Carpenter. He was preceded in death by one brother Calvin Carpenter; and three sisters, Virginia Sayles, Mable Allen and Faye Kaplen.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 17, at Camp Nelson Cemetery, Nicholasville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the National Cemetery Scheduling Office, Lexington.
Curtis Conn
Curtis S. Conn, 90, of Drift, died Saturday, December 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Cooley Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Henry Fields
James Henry Fields, 84, of Dwale, died Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 6, at the Trimble Chapel Church, Water Gap, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Travis Flanery
Travis Flanery, 56, of Hi Hat, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Moore Family Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
John Velven Floyd
John Velven Floyd, 72, of Jeffersonville, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 5, at the Old Beaver Old Regular Baptist Church, Minnie.
Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dellis Maxine Hager
Dellis Maxine Cline Hager, 66, of Paintsville, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center.
Maxine was born May 30, 1955, in Floyd County, daughter of the late E.L. Cline and Bertha Stapleton Cline. Also preceding her in death is her first husband, David Branham.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Hager; one sister, Carolyn Ramey of Prestonsburg, one brother, Elcaney Cline of Prestonsburg, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services were held Saturday, November 27, in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel.
Amy Chapman and Dr. Rev. Richard E. "Dick" Held officiated.
Burial followed at Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Jones Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.jones-prestonfuneralhome.com
Timothy Hall
Timothy Hall, 53, of McDowell, died Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 7, at Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Burial followed in the Frazier Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Willie Hampton Jr.
Willie Hampton Jr., 66, of Little Robinson Creek, died Wednesday December 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born September 24, 1955, to the late Willie and Mattie Ethel Newsome Hampton. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Eugene Hampton, Everette Hampton, Tom Hampton; four sisters: Ida Merl Newsome, Audrey Coleman, Wanda Hawkins, and Loretta Hampton. He is survived by his wife, Dona Kay Hawkins Hampton; one son, Willie (Bethany) Hampton III of Little Robinson Creek; one daughter, Mattie Elizabeth Hampton (Thomas) Robinson of Nicholasville; three brothers: Raymond Hampton of Little Robinson, Joe Hampton of Pikeville, Darlin Hampton of Little Robinson; five grandchildren: Mason, Tessa, Harper, Jessica, and Hannah. Funeral services were held Sunday, December 5, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Randy May, Phillip Rife, and Ray Tackett officiating.
Burial followed in the Jr. Hampton Cemetery on Little Robinson Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Shirley Johnson
Shirley Johnson, 72, of Abner Mountain of Indian Creek, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on June 10, 1949, to the late Lonnie and Ruth Damron Hobson. She was previously employed by Pikeville Medical Center. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Johnson and one brother, Jerry Hobson. She is survived by two sons: Greg (Velvet) Johnson of Indian Creek, Creg (Jondra) Johnson of Mooresburg, Tennessee; two brothers: Don (Erica) Hobson of Daytona Beach, Florida, Sollie (Joyce) Hobson of Robinson Creek; four grandchildren: Olivia (Richard), Emma, Ella and Tatem. Funeral services were held Thursday, December 2, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with James Dotson officiating.
Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery at Pikeville.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Betty Kendrick
Betty Kendrick, 74, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Graveside services were held Monday, December 6, at Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Betty Jewel Lafferty
Betty Jewel Nelson Lafferty, 72, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Graveside services were held Thursday, December 2, at Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kathline Ann Prater
Kathline Ann Prater, 71, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, November 29, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gary Lee Ray
Gary Lee Ray, 75, of Teaberry, died Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 4, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Joe Reynolds Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Gedric Patton Samons
Gedric Patton “Get” Samons, 64, of Martin, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Patton Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Hazel Shepherd
Hazel Shepherd, 86, of Gunlock, died Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Family Cemetery, Gunlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Pete Edward Wilson, III
Pete Edward O’Brien Wilson, III, 49, of Milton, West Virginia, died Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery, Tram.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sheba Marie York
Sheba Marie Shell York, 27, of Louisville, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Shell Family Cemetery, Abbott Creek, Pre3stonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.