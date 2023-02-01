Butler Adkins
Butler Adkins, 84, of Virgie, died Saturday, January 28, 2023.
He was born April 17, 1938, at Penny to the late James Edward and Hattie Tackett Adkins. Butler was self employed carpenter, Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Tackett Adkins; second wife, Gracie Damron Adkins; one daughter, Diane Lynn Hall; four brothers: Art Newsome, Dale Adkins, Yale Adkins, Gaylon Adkins; three sisters: Eva Jo Blair, Edna Adams, Mary Meeks. Butler is survived by his son, Edward (Ronetta) Adkins of Marrowbone; one brother, Sam Adkins of Newburgh, New York; three sisters: Maudie Lea Estridge of Bear, Deleware, Ilene Chapman of Sarasota, Florida, Katie Gizdovich of Albion, Michigan; four grandchildren: Alissa (Lawrence) Wilburn, Steve (Ella) Hall, Hollie (Brady) Prater, Kayla (Adam) Coleman; six great grandchildren: Felicity Hall, Bryan Wilburn, Kylee Coleman, Klay Coleman, Konor Coleman, and Korbyn Coleman. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Randy Newsome, Edgar Sanders and Sonny Boyd Officiating.
Burial will follow in the Amos Newsom Memorial Cemetery at Robinson Creek. Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Emma Grace Billips
Emma Grace Billips, 94, of McDowell, died Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Betty Rose Boyd
Betty Rose Boyd, 63, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, January 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Kidd Family Cemetery, Hunts Fork, Dana.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Barbara Lynn Bradley
Barbara Lynn Bradley, 66, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Prater Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Lee Burchett
Robert Lee Burchett , 93, died January 27, 2023.
He was born on March 23, 1929, to Anna Wells Burchett and Willie Lee Burchett. He married Roslyn Hager Burchett on September 4, 1954, and they had two children: Diana Burchett Turner (Neil) and Harry Lee Burchett (Sandra). He had four grandsons: Josh Turner (Jerri), Matt Turner (Courtney), Michael Burchett (Caitlin) and Logan Burchett (Moriah). He had four great grandchildren: Roselyn Turner ,Anderson Turner, Payson Turner and Eli Burchett. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Roslyn; his sister, Orella; and his brother, Bill Burchett. He attended Auxier High School, Pikeville College and Eastern Kentucky University where he graduated with a degree in business. He worked for Kentucky West Virginia Gas Company for 29 years. After retirement, he developed property and built homes in Lexington and Prestonsburg. Robert was an avid fisherman and was a founding member of the Dewey Lake Fish and Game Club. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, January 30, at the First United Methodist Church , Prestonsburg with Rev. Julie Love and David Combs officiating.
Burial followed in the Richmond Memorial Cemetery In Prestonsburg. Donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church in Prestonsburg where Robert has been an active member for his entire life.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.
Annette Farmer
Annette Farmer, 81, of Wheelwright, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born on February 14, 1941, to the late Will Ward and Sarah Johnson Ward. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by one son, David Farmer; three brothers: Arthur Ward, Joe Ward, Bill Ward; four sisters: Cornette Slone, Bethel Thornsbury, Dorothy Manns, Millie Dye. She is survived by her husband, Hubert Farmer of Wheelwright; one son, Jimmy (Dondra) Caudill of Lenore, North Carolina; two daughters: Donna (Michael Fishbaugh) of Wheelwright, Deidra (Gary) Mays of Dana; one sister, Lilly Mae Ward of Magoffin; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 29, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Brent Tackett and Bobby Isaac officiating.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Barry Lee Hamilton
Barry Lee Hamilton, 69, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Woods Cemetery, Goebel Branch, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elmo Lewis Hunt
Elmo Lewis Hunt, 71, of Tram, died Friday, January 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ethel Ousley Hunt
Ethel Ousley Hunt, 85, of Hippo, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 2, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Branch Family Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jessica Nichole Kidd
Jessica Nichole Kidd, 36, of Martin, died Saturday, January 28, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Fred Conn Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Patrick Dwane Morris
Patrick Dwane Morris, 60, of Estill, died Monday, January 23, 2023.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mildred Diannia Jones Mullins
Mildred Diannia Jones Mullins, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, February 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 4, at the funeral home.
Burial followed in the Chandler Cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Dolla L. Music
Dolla L. Music, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.