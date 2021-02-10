David Lynn Dawson
David Lynn Dawson, 72, of Hi Hat, died Thursday, February 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 7, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Frazier Cemetery, Price.
Thomas Dewey Gibson
Thomas Dewey Gibson, 67, of Wayland, died Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 5, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Gibson Family Cemetery, Raven.
Phyllis Ann Newsome Hall
Phyllis Ann Newsome Hall, 59, of Harold, died Friday, February 5, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 8, at Sammy Clark Freewill Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial followed in the Adkins-Hall Cemetery, Harold.
Michael Keith Howell
Michael Keith Howell, 59, of Grethel, died Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 10, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, February 11, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the W.J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Shirley Hughes
Shirley Hughes, 82, of Indian Creek, Virgie died Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on February 19, 1938, to the late Eddie and Edith Tackitt Tackett. She was a member of the Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Phil David Hughes.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Phil Hughes; two sons: Derek Hughes of Robinson Creek and Joseph Hughes of Virgie; one daughter, Cheryl Fain of Robinson Creek; two brothers: Michael Bennett Tackett and Ronald Eddie Tackett; one sister, Oleta June Long; eight grandchildren: Jessica, Bethany, Phil Daniel, Mac, Dillon, Wayne Dereka, Bo; eight great-grandchildren: Emma, Ana-Grace, Abby, Charlie, Molly, Kambry, Willow, Barrett; and two more great-granddaughters on the way.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 6, at the Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Church with Enterprise Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the T.J. Anderson Cemetery at Indian Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Reverend Doug Lewis
Reverend Doug Lewis, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Tracy McKinney
Tracy “Clinton” McKinney, 78, of Harold, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 7, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ballard and Raney Hunt Cemetery, Harold.
Eileen Michelle Moore
Eileen Michelle Moore, 46, of Banner, died Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Melvin Newman
Melvin “Peanut” Newman, 83, of Grethel, died Monday, February 8, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, February 12, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Newman Cemetery, Grethel.
Ruby Ousley
Ruby Ousley, 89, of Robinson Creek died Thursday, February 4, 2021, at the Landmark of Elkhorn City Nursing Home.
She was born January 30, 1932. in Floyd County to the late Harvey Newsome and Katie Hall Newsome.
Ruby was a homemaker and a member of the Little David Old Regular Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Ousley; three brothers: Johnny Newsome, Clancey Newsome and Russell Newsome.
She is survived by two sons: Kenneth Ousley of Pikeville and Willie (companion Diane) Ousley Jr. of Harold; one daughter, Mimie Jean (Robert) Akers of Ashcamp; three brothers: Frank Newsome of Prater, Virginia, Harvey Newsome Jr of Cardington, Ohio, Dave Newsome of Elwood; three sisters: Daphene Akers of Robinson Creek, Ruth Fuller of Birchleaf, Virginia, Lorene Young of Varney; four grandchildren: Sherry, Robbie, Stephanie, Joe; seven great grandchildren: Josie, Stevie, Tyrah, Nick, Xander, RJ, James.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 7, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Online condolences may be expressed at, hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Freda Gaye Owens
Freda Gaye Owens, 67, of Melvin, died Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 10, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 11, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorials, Ivel.
Addison Grace Ratliff
Addison Grace Ratliff, infant daughter of Daniel and Micca Crisp Ratlif, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday, February 6, at the Ratliff Family Cemetery, Hueysville.
Donald Stumbo
Donald Stumbo, 82, of Martin, died Monday, February 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 5, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
