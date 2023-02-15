Clifford Blanton
Clifford Blanton, 80, of Langley, died Friday, February 10, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 13, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in East Gate Memorial Gardens, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Pauline C. Crisp
Pauline C. Crisp, 94, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 15, at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sandra Gearheart
Sandra Gearheart, 61, of Printer, died Monday, February 6, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Gregory Dean Hall
Gregory Dean Hall, 62, of Hurricane, West Virginia, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Burial followed in the Hall Family Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Roy Hazlett
Roy Hazlett, 68, of Newsome Branch of Little Robinson, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 14, 1954, to the late William and Elydia Hazlett. He was a U.S. military veteran. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Hazlett. He is survived by one son, Austin (Janet) Cyrus of Virgie; one daughter, Dorothy Alice (Perry) Cyrus of North Carolina; three grandchildren: Leland, Tyler, William, many brothers and sisters.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Ann Hunt
Betty Ann Hunt, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Auxier.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Christian Nicole Kouns
Christian Nicole Kouns, 33, passed away Wednesday February 8, 2023, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland.
She was born July 25, 1989, to the late James “Rooster” Thacker and Mona (Avery “Pops”) Newsome. Besides her dad she was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Thomas Scott. Besides her mother she is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Kouns; her children: Gracie Ratliff, Blaine Ratliff, Kendal Kouns, Corbin Kouns, Chae Kouns; maternal grandmother, Lucille McCoy Ray; brothers: Ryan (Tracy) Tackett, Robert Tackett, Timmy (Megan) Tackett, Jeremiah (Crystal) Thacker; sisters: Angela (Moe) Adkins, Tina Whitt, Nelletta (Nick) McClanahan; and several special nieces and nephews that meant the world to her. Funeral services were held Sunday, February 12, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Ryan Tackett and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Gid Little Cemetery at Caney.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Deanna Martin
Deanna Martin, 81, of Hueysville, died Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lark Mitchell
Lark Mitchell, 76, of Taylor, Michigan, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clara Jean Prater
Clara Jean Sparkman Prater, 87, of Hueysville, died Wednesday, February, 8, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 12, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Nelson Prater Family Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Timothy Stanley
Timothy Stanley, 62, of Bevinsville, died Friday, February 10, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial will follow in the Burke Cemetery, Frozen, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.