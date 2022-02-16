Roger Burchett
Roger “Scott” Burchett, 49, of Athens, Tennessee, formerly of Prestonsburg, died Monday, February 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Meade Cemetery, Betsy Layne.
Blade Spencer Caudill
Blade Spencer Caudill, 17, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Salyersville.
Lorene Cordial
Lorene (Jarrell) Cordial, 84, of Banner, died Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 13, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Conn Cemetery, Dana.
Patricia Ann Dials
Patricia Ann Dials, 64, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Calhoun Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Anna Ferrari
Anna Ferrari, 83, of Nicholasville, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 13, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Wheelwright.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Wanda Fields
Wanda Fields, 71, of Grapevine died Friday, February 11, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 19, 1950, in Pike County to the late Allen and Dorothy Stilted Murphy. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Murphy; one son in law, Billy “Bill Buck’’ Meade. Wanda is survived by one son, Kirby (Kendra Sumner) Fields of Pikeville; three daughters: Candy Meade of Phyllis, Shawnna Fields of Phyllis, Bridgett (Richie) Rose of Lick Creek; two sisters: Renee Justice of Phyllis, Samantha Bledsoe of Bristol, Tennessee; five grandchildren: Chase Hunt, Bellanie (Isaac) Hogston, Noah Rose, Lola Fields, Kobe Fields; five great grandchildren: Natalee, Emalee, Jaylin, Preslee, Andi; two special boys: Kaleb Fields and Gabe Fields. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, at the Biggs Church of God, Feds Creek, with Steve Byers and Dwayne Abshire officiating. Burial will follow in the Abshire Cemetery at Phyllis.
Patty Sue Frasure
Patty Sue Newman Frasure, 79, of Grethel, died Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, February 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 19, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Newman-Kidd Cemetery, Grethel.
Bobby Joel Hall
Bobby Joel Hall, 63, of Harold, died Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 15, at the Little Rachel Old Regular Baptist Church, Galveston.
Burial followed in the Greenbury Hall Cemetery, Galveston.
Sherry Marie Hazlett
Sherry Marie Hazlett, 52, of Hi Hat, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Memorial services were held Friday, February 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Jimmy Ray Hunter
Jimmy Ray Hunter, 62, of Wayland, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 12 at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will be held at a later date at the Hunter Family Cemetery, Knott County.
Leland Patrick Kidd
Leland Patrick Kidd, 57, of Banner, died Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Yates Cemetery, Printer.
Mary Meeks
Mary Meeks, 92, of Virgie passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born March 31,1929, to the late James Edward and Hattie Tackett Adkins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands: Paul A. Schwartz and Milton R. Meeks; four brothers: Art Newsome, Dale Adkins, Yale Adkins, Gaylon Adkins; two sisters: Eva Jo Blair, Edna Adams. She is survived by two sons: Roberts Schwartz of East Ridge, Tennessee, Marvin Lloyd of Salem, Virginia; two daughters: Nancy Lutton of Sandson, Virginia, Evelyn Lloyd of Salem, Virginia; two brothers: Sam Adkins of Newburgh, New York, Butler Adkins of Little Creek; four sisters: Maudie Lea Estridge of Wilmington, Deleware, Ilene Chippman of Florida, Katie Gizdovich of Michigan, Helen Adkins of Indiana; one grandson: Robert Schwartz Jr. of San Francisco, California, and a very devoted friend for many years, Bee Fuller of Richmond, Virginia. Visitation was held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, February 15, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with a service following at 7 p.m., with Butler Adkins and Edgar Sanders officiating.
Burial will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia, at a later date.
Malcolm Donald Shepherd
Malcolm Donald Shepherd, 87, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, February 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Douglas Tackett
Douglas “Woody’’ Tackett, 79, of Pikeville, formerly of Esco, died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Floyd County to the late Sid and Laura Damron Tackett. He was a retired welder in the coal industry and a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Army. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Gail Tackett; four brothers: Jerry, Johnny, Estil, Jake; three sisters: Lucille, Sarah, Tap.
He is survived by two sons: Jason Tackett of Pikeville, Dougie Tackett of Dover Delaware; one daughter, Jessica Tackett of Pikeville; three brothers: Kenny Tackett of Penny, Benny Tackett of Wheelwright, Jackie Tackett of Virgie; two grandchildren: Emily Finch, Reese Hammond. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 19, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with memorial services following at 1 p.m.
Tony Wakeland
Tony Wakeland, 58, of Banner, died Friday, February 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Julia Elizabeth Wallen
Julia Elizabeth Wallen, 64, of Hager Hill, died Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the McGuire Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
