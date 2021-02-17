Gladys Case
Gladys Marie Case, 86, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 17, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, February 18, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Akers Cemetery, Harold.
Syliva Crum
Sylvia Ousley Crum, of Martin, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 14, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ousley Cemetery, Martin.
Basil Frasure
Basil Frasure, 74, of Bastian, died Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Graveside services were held Friday, February 12, at the Frasure Cemetery, McDowell.
Charles Hall
Charles Hall, 69, of Printer, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 14, at the Little Rachel Old Regular Baptist Church, Galveston.
Burial followed in the Hall Family Cemetery, Galveston.
Willie Lee Handshoe
Willie Lee Handshoe, 60, of Hueysville, died Friday, February 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 15, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Will Terry Cemetery, Hueysville.
Sammie K. Henson
Sammie K. Henson, 60, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, February 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 12, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Henson Family Cemetery, Bills Branch, Manchester.
Jacob Jarvis
Jacob Jarvis, 81, of Banner, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 14, at Faith Independent Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Jarvis Family Cemetery, Banner.
Mary Alice Phillips
Mary Alice Leslie Phillips, 87, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, February 6, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday, February 13, at the Leslie Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Roy Tackett
Roy Tackett, 76, of Hueysville, died Thursday, February 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 14, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.