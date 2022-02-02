Glenda Gail Bailey
Glenda Gail Bailey, 79, of Minnie, died Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 29, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Minnie Bays
Minnie T. Bays, 78, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, January 28, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, February 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, February 5, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Edgar J. Cruey
Edgar J. “Samp” Cruey, 76, of Harold, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Shawn Curry
Shawn Curry, 45, of Weeksbury, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 1, at the Weeksbury Community House of God, Weeksbury.
Burial followed in the Poplar Grove Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Marvin Ray Greathouse
Marvin Ray Greathouse, 58, of Kite, died Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, January 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Mountain Memory Gardens, Hindman.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Patricia Meadows Halfhill
Patricia Meadows Halfhill, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 2, at the Community United Methodist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
George Alfred Maines
George Alfred Maines 52, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 1, at Abbot Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Irene Maggard
Irene Maggard, 70, of Robinson Creek, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on August 6, 1951, to the late Foster and Marie Church Maggard. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Jackie Maggard, Jessie Maggard, Joseph Maggard; and one sister, Helen Fredricks. She is survived by two brothers: Damron Maggard of Robinson Creek, Foster Maggard Jr. of Michigan; six sisters: Liz Austin of Michigan, Lucille, Watson of Michigan, Sue Myers of Florida, Doris Bork of Michigan, Ann Ororke of Michigan and Mae Mullins of Robinson Creek. Memorial services were held Tuesday, February 1, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Danny Keith McKinney
Danny Keith McKinney, 66, of Harold, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Butler Hall Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Connie June Mitchell
Connie June “Granny” Mitchell, 70, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday January 27, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., February 2, at the Salisbury Cemetery, Left Fork of Toler Creek, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Connie Mullins
Connie Mullins, 97, of Melvin, died Sunday, January 30, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, February 3, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., at the church.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Gregory Mullins
Gregory Mullins, 64, of McDowell, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 5, at the Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, Indian Bottom Association, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Blanche E. Music
Blanche E Music, 92, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away on January 25, 2022, at Tidewell Hospice, in Venice, Florida.
Blanche was born on January 22, 1930, in Prestonsburg, to the late William and Bessie (Spradlin) Craft. On November 7, 1945, she married Graham Music who preceded her in death on October 26, 2002.
Blanche is survived by her daughter, Rita (Larry) Monday of Findlay, Ohio, along with her grandchildren: Chad (Tina) Monday, Jodi (Matt Dible) Monday and Heather Siferd.
Blanche is also survived by several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Blanche was also preceded in death by her brothers: William Craft, Lawrence Craft and George Craft, and a sister, Eunice Miller.
Blanche retired from RCA, after 25 years, as an assembler. She was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. Blanche loved her family, above all, and will be dearly missed.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Blanche's name to Bridge Home Health and Hospice.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 7, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio, with funeral services following at 1 p.m.
Bishop Terry McBeath will officiate, and burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences, for the family, may be made at, www.coldrencrates.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, 205 West Sandusky Street, Findlay, Ohio 25850.
This is a paid obituary.
Daniel Osborne, Jr.
Daniel Osborne Jr., 77, of Starke, Florida, formerly of Pike County, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his residence in Florida.
He was born on January 12, 1945, to the late Daniel Osborne Sr. and Edna Leona Greer Osborne. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Edge Osborne; and two brothers: Elmer Eugene Osborne, Kenneth Bernard Osborne. He is survived by four daughters: Sandra Bostick of Texas, Kimberly Osborne of Florida, Beverly Belcher of Florida, Debra Beckles of Texas; one brother, Jackie (Molly) Osborne of Little Creek; two sisters: Patty Hamilton of Michigan, Jessie Tipper of Michigan; twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Saturday, January 29, at the Old Union Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Osborne Family Cemetery at Elswick Branch.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Joy Lee Patton
Joy Lee Patton, 75, of Hueysville, died Monday, January 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Patton Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Troy Joe Ratliff
Troy Joe Ratliff, 91, of Allen, died Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
James Ray
James “Hoss” Ray, 80, of Little Robinson Creek, died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Riverview Nursing Home in Prestonsburg.
He was born February 3, 1941, to the late Simon and Brooksie Wallace Ray. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers: Welman Ray, Hassell Ray, Benny Ray, Eddie Raymond Ray; and one sister, Elanor Ray. He is survived by three sisters: Allene Ray of Little Robinson, Helen Ray of Little Robinson, and Jean Stockdale of Attica, Michigan.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 3, at Halland Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with funeral services following at 1 p.m. ,with Randy Damron and Ritchie Roberts officiating.
Burial will follow in the Ray Family Cemetery at Little Robinson.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Mrytle Richardson
Mrytle Eloise Hall Richardson, 78, of Hager Hill, died Monday, January 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Larman Rogers
Larman Rogers, 71, of Harold, died Monday, January 31, 2022.
Visitation will be held at beginning at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 2, at the Toler Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Harold.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 3, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Rogers Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Alice Shepherd
Alice Jacobs Parsons Shepherd, 55, of Martin, died Monday, January 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 31 at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jacobs-Parsons Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wade Shepherd Jr.
Wade Shepherd Jr., 39, of Gunlock, died Monday, January 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 31, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Cemetery, Gunlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nancy Margaret Shortridge
Nancy Margaret Shortridge, 74, of Prestonsburg died Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Campbell Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lavern Tackett
Lavern Tackett, 87, of Long Fork of Virgie, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on February 19, 1934, to the late Pierce and Nancy Hampton Tackett. He was a member of the Caney Creek Free Will Baptist Church and a retired coal miner. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Billy Purcell; three brothers: Dickie Tackett, Noble Tackett, Clell Tackett; and three sisters: Mary Belle Elswick, Barbara Slone, Bessie Brandenburg. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Joyce Tackett; two daughters: Colleen (Baney) Little of Long Fork, Kim Purcell of Georgetown; one sister, Mae Tackett of Long Fork; three grandchildren: Ben (Tara), Timmy (Whitney), Alyssa (Will); seven great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Karson, Elizabeth, Lily, John, Hadassah, Chloe. Funeral services were held Sunday, January 30, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Free Will Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Robert Wilks
Robert Wilks, 79, of Hippo, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Memorial services were held Sunday, January 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Miners Cemetery, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.