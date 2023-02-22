William Collins
William Lloyd “Bill” Collins, 98, of New London, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk.
Bill was born on May 24, 1924, in Northern Kentucky, the youngest child of the late William Riley and Anna (Mitchell) Collins.
A World War II Veteran, Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1943 – 1947. He served in Okinawa, Japan and Seoul, Korea during the war. He was a gunner on a half-track and then a Provost Marshal, training soldiers to be Military Police.
While on a short leave from the Army, Bill met a young woman, the instantaneous love of his life, Zinia Hall. Three weeks later, on March 16, 1946, they were married in Pikeville, Kentucky, and shared over 63 wonderful years together before she preceded him in death on April 1, 2009.
Bill worked for E. Bigelow Tile Company in New London until the day it closed. He then worked for Janesville Products in Norwalk, from where he retired. Following retirement, he worked part time for the Firelands Electric Cooperative until he was 85 and a half.
A man of devout faith, Bill attended the Old Regular Baptist Church and made sure to read his Bible every night.
Outdoors was Bill’s favorite place to be. He loved mowing his lawn and tending to his large vegetable garden. He was able to grow a garden every year until he was 92. Bill always helped his neighbors with anything they needed including mowing their lawn and shoveling sidewalks and driveways. He was often found tinkering with projects in the garage or in the house. Bill had a special knack for remembering numbers and dates of events. You could ask him when he bought a certain car or anything else, and he was able to give you that answer.
Bill enjoyed watching Kentucky basketball, Major League Baseball and old westerns. He spent countless hours completing word searches in his recliner. Bill liked going to car shows and took great pride in his 1977 Monte Carlo.
Everyone knew Bill as an extremely hard working, honest man who went about his day with a pleasant smile on his face. He may have not had a lot to say most of the time, but he truly cherished the company of family and friends. Bill loved being around his big family for holidays, celebrations, and family get-togethers that were held in his home. He had quite the sweet tooth and loved indulging in desserts at these gatherings. He looked forward to family reunions and trips to Kentucky.
Bill got so close to reaching his goal of making it 100 years, but he is now overjoyed to be reunited with his wife. We were all very blessed to have known such a wonderful man: our dad, our grandpa, our friend.
Left to cherish Bill’s memory are four children: son, William Collins, Jr. of Wichita Falls, Texas and Yasothon, Thailand, son, Bob (Jeanene) Collins of Wellington, Ohio, daughter, Delores (John) Kline of New London, Ohio, son, Michael (Debbie) Collins of Lexington, Ohio; 13 grandchildren: Suriyan (Ana) Collins of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Jamie (Mike) Rich of Wichita Falls, Texas, Amy (Mike) Varnadoe of Benbrook, Texas, Brian (Missy) Collins of Four Oaks, North Carolina, Bobbi Jean (Brian) Forrest of North Augusta, South Carolina, Rachael Kline, of New York, New York, Laura (Jeremy) Howard of New London, Ohio, Ryan (Angela) Collins of Sunbury, Ohio, Shannon Collins of Columbus, Ohio, Erica (Luke) Kiger of Lexington, Ohio, Brett (Breanna) Collins of Mansfield, Ohio, Stacey (Harvey) Zook of Mansfield, Ohio, Branden (Amber) Collins of Crestline, Ohio; 22 great grandchildren with another on the way; three great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Garry “Beak” Collins; daughter-in-law, Urai Collins; ten brothers: John B., Dewey, Irwin, Rousie, Oscar, Andy, Curt, Joey, Edgar “Ted” Collins, and an infant brother; and six sisters: Ida Hamilton, Susie Kimbler, Liz McKinney, Melvinie Collins, Judie Collins and Margaret Nunemaker.
Visitation was held on Monday, February 20, and on Tuesday, February 21, at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 W. Main St., New London. Services to honor and celebrate his life were held Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
Burial with military honors followed in Ashland County Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at, www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Eastman Funeral Home, New London.
This is a paid obituary.
Roberta Fugate
Roberta Liza Frazier Fugate, 91, of Hi Hal, died Monday, February 13, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 17, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Burial followed in the Frazier Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home.
Ruth A. Hall
Ruth A. “Sissy” Hall, 81, of Bypro, died Thursday, February 16, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 19, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Vestlena A. Hall
Vestlena A. Hall, 94, of Harold, died Monday, February 13, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Lela Ann Hylton
Lela Ann Hylton, 78, of Pikeville, died on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
She was born on December 5, 1944, to the late Damon and Virgie Hall Hylton. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by an infant, Baby Sowards and one brother, Henry Gordan. She is survived by two daughters: Marnita (Paul) Hicks of David, Nancy Sevastakis of Nicholasville; one sister, Paulette (Randall) Johnson of Indian Creek; five grandchildren: Tiffany (Larry) Hamilton, Jason Duncan, Christian Sevastakis, Zackary Sevastakis, Ethan Sevastakis; two great-grandchildren: Payton Hamilton and Sadie Hamilton. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Daryl Newsom and others officiating.
Graveside services will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery at Pikeville with James Dotson officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
George W. Johnson
George W. Johnson, 90, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 18, at the Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Larry Newsome
Larry Newsome, 75, of Jonancy, died February 15, 2023, at his home.
He was born February 20, 1947. He was the son of Hillard and Lexie Bentley Newsome. He was a coal miner and owned a garage and did mechanic work at Jonancy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Gequetta Wright Newsome; one son, Larry Glen Newsome; six brothers: Denver, Denzil, Don, Jimmy, David, Freddy; and one sister, Betty Newsome. He is survived by his loving companion, Connie Holland; one sister, Jettie (Phillip) Young; one granddaughter, Courtney; and one great-grandson Wesson; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend Roseanna Ray and his little buddy; Dakota West. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 18, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Clinard Ratliff and Billy Ratliff officiating.
Burial followed at the Damron-Fleming Cemetery at Jonancy.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Deborah Jane Niece
Deborah Jane Niece, 64, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Loretta F. Ousley
Loretta F. Ousley, 82, of Martin, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jason Ousley Cemetery, Stephens Branch, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Stephen Jeffery Pope
Stephen Jeffery Pope, 64, of Penny, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on August 9, 1958, to the late Garfield and Myrtle Haywood Pope. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Mikie Pope. He is survived by his fiancé; Vickie Little; one son; Dereck Jeffery Pope; two daughters: Stephanie Pope, Heather Renee Pope; one brother, David Pope; two sisters: Jeanette Pope, Mona Wilson Pope. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Wilma Smith Family Cemetery at Penny.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Rosanna Collins Rinker
Rosanna Collins Rinker, 95, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Wright Family Cemetery, Bucks Branch, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Sylvia Jean Thornsbury
Sylvia Jean Thornsbury, 80, of Melvin, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 29, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ruth Irene Younce
Ruth Irene Younce, 87, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday February 15, 2023, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Younce, whom she married on December 20, 1956. She is also survived by one son, Larry Younce (Teresa); two daughters: Ruth Ann Marshall(Adam) and Carolyn Bailey(Jeff); three brothers: Donnie(Bonnie), Eddie Wayne( Barbara) and Ronnie; nine grandchildren: Kristy, Terina, Kelly, Matthew, Daniel, Nikki, Kevin, Samantha and Neil; 14 great grandchildren: Braxton, Kayla, Will, Madison, Kinley, Kellen, Sydney, Lily, Branson, Chastin, Paislee, Selina, Brayden and Emily; and two great-great grandchildren: Millie and Eden.
She is preceded in death by two sisters: Barb and Jean; one brother, Estill Lee and one grandson Brandon. She will always be remembered for her home cooked meals and being an excellent care giver.
Visitation was held on Thursday February 16, 2023.
Funeral services were held on Friday February 17, 2023 at Carter Funeral Home Chapel with Adam "Demmie" Marshall, Paul Aiken and Matthew Craft officiating.
Burial followed in the Younce Family Cemetery on Spurlock Creek Road at Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
This is a paid obituary.