Denzil Allen
Denzil Allen, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, February 18, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, February 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, February 26, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East, Hyden.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nancy Bernice Birchfield
Bernice Birchfield, 75, of Indian Creek, died Thursday February 17, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born May 19, 1946, to the late Eugene and Jenelle Bray Birchfield. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Arnold Birchfield, Kermit Birchfield, and Bobby Bray. She is survived by one son, Clifford Eugene Birchfield of Virgie; one brother, David Birchfield of Allen Park, Michigan; special cousins: Delisa, Kody, Jeremiah, Serenity, Jeremiah Jr.; her fur baby, Babygirl; and many friends, family, and loved ones. Funeral services were held Sunday February 20, at the Island Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Donnie Harris officiating.
Burial followed in the Bray Cemetery, Island Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Jessica Danielle Blankenship
Jessica Danielle Blankenship, 38, of Melvin, died Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 19, at the Ligon Freewill Baptist Church, Ligon.
Burial followed in the Blankenship Family Cemetery, Ligon.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James J. Carter, II
James J. Carter, II, 78, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by loved ones following an extended illness.
Known by many as just Jim or “Big Jim”, he was born on February 22, 1943, in Paintsville, to James J. and Geneva Irvin Carter. He lived the majority or his life in Prestonsburg, leaving only to attend college at EKU in Richmond and The Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in Cincinnati, Ohio, (GO BENGALS!) which he graduated from in 1967. He followed in his father’s footsteps and became a Kentucky Licensed Funeral Director/Embalmer in July 1968, and joined the family owned and operated Carter Funeral Home, which is to this day the longest family owned and operated business in Prestonsburg.
Always one to want to take care of people, Jim became involved in numerous clubs and charities throughout his lifetime. He served as Deputy Coroner for several years and was an Honorary Deputy Sheriff of Floyd County. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Prestonsburg. He was a member of the Freemasons (Zebulon Lodge #273) for 40 years and Oleika Shriner’s International (El Hasa). Jim has been a member of the Floyd Coounty Conservation District since 1981, and served as a Chairman for a period of time. He was also a member of the Rotary Club and even served as chapter President. Jim is a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, a life-time member of the National Corvette Museum and a Marker’s Ambassador for life. A true lover of animals, he has made multiple donations to various animal-based charities including Old Friends Farm and the Animal Alliance of Eastern Kentucky.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James and Geneva Irvin Carter and a grandson, Caleb McKay Spurlock.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Carter; five children: James “Little Jim”, Susan Raye and Rebecca Carter; Cindy (Jamie) McKinney and Aubrey O’Dell; five grandchildren: Hannah and Carter Spurlock; Jacob and Hunter Branham and Kaitlyn (Trevor) Booth and three great-grandchildren: Colin Setser, Caleb and Joanna Booth.
Jim was often the first person to be seen by families on their worst days. But with his gentle nature and directness, he touched so many lives—even up until and after he drew his last breath. The outpouring of love we have witnessed since his passing is testimony to how wonderful Jim was and how dearly missed he will be.
Visitation for the public was held Wednesday, February 9 from 3 until 8 p.m.
Funeral Services were held Thursday, February 10, at 1 p.m. at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. James W. Adams, II officiating.
In lieu of flowers, per Jim’s request, “believe me I have seen enough flowers in my lifetime”, family have been instructed to ask for donations to several of his chosen charities: The Animal Alliance, AAEKY17@gmail.com or P.O. Box 324 Paintsville, KY 41240, or the V.F.W. Post 5839 W.K. Bowling Veterans Emergency Shelter
Services were held at Carter Funeral Home with local funeral directors eager and willing to show their respect for Jim and aid the family members and allow them to mourn their loss without having to direct the service themselves. We cannot thank them enough for their thoughtfulness and sacrifice for our benefit.
This is a paid obituary.
Katherine Case
Katherine Y. Case of Mentone, Indiana passed away at 9:37 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw at the age of 66.
She was born on June 8, 1955, in Martin, Kentucky, to Lona (Elliott) Martin and Vernon Martin. On March 23, 1974 at the young age of 18, she married her man and best friend, Roy Daniel Case. They had been together since their teens and grew up together. They spent the next 47 years of their married life doing everything together from raising their son, becoming adoptive grandparents to her great nieces and nephew, to simply just enjoying life.
Katherine graduated in 1973, from McDowell High School in McDowell, Kentucky. She moved to Kosciusko County, Indiana in 1974, and enjoyed living in Mentone. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Pierceton where she enjoyed the fellowship and worshipping alongside her church family. Katherine loved her family and being a grandma. She had the world’s biggest heart and had such a great personality that she could talk to anyone she met as if they were a longtime friend. She didn’t know the meaning of the word stranger! Katherine was always there for her family and will forever be loved and cherished as a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
She leaves behind her husband: Roy Daniel Case (Mentone, Indiana); one son: Jeremy Lee Case (Mentone, Indiana); and her three favorite grandchildren: Bailey James Barber, Grace Marie Barber and Marie Eugenia Barber (all of Rochester, Indiana). She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation was held Monday, February 21, at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.
Katherine’s life was celebrated on Tuesday, February 22, at the funeral home and officiated by Pastor Etsie Ward Allen.
Graveside services followed at Palestine Cemetery in Palestine, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, New Jersey 08034.
Arrangements were under the direction of Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home of Warsaw, Indiana.
This is a paid obituary.
Curtis Goble
Curtis Goble, 70, of Floyd County, died Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Diane Lynn Hall
Diane Lynn Hall, 63 of Little Creek Road, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on April 22, 1958, to Butler Adkins of Little Creek and the late Peggy Tackett Adkins. She was a member of the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church. Other than her mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Hall.
Besides her father, she is survived by one son, Steve (Ella) Hall of Pikeville; one daughter, Alissa (Lawrence) Wilburn of Virgie; one brother, Edward Adkins of Little Creek; and two grandchildren: Felicity Hall and Bryon Wilburn. Funeral services were held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Randy Newsome officiating.
Burial followed in the Amos Newsom Memorial Cemetery at Robinson Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Neakia Marie Hamman
Neakia Marie Hamman, 29, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Carolyn Sue Johnson
Carolyn Sue “Sue K” Johnson, 80, of Bevinsville, died Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 24, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kathy Jean Collins Kidd
Kathy Jean Collins Kidd, 60, of McDowell, died Friday, February 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Osborne Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Danny McCown
Danny McDown, 79, of Melvin, died Friday, February 18, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Wheelwright.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Danny Wesley McCoy
Danny Wesley McCoy, 66, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, February 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Henry Mullins, Jr.
Henry Mullins, Jr., 75 of Caney Newsome Branch, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on May 27, 1946, to the late Henry and Martha Ann Isaac Mullins. He was a retired logger. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Regina Lynn Mullins; two brothers: Woodrow Mullins and Dave Mullins; five sisters: Edith Johnson, Stella Reek, Alene Johnson, Maxine Little, Jerlene Mullins. He is survived by two daughters: Bethany (William Spears) Mullins of Caney, April (Noah Shane) Roberts of Newsome Branch; three grandchildren: Kaytlynn Marie Roberts, Dakota Blake Mullins and Sabrina Dawn Roberts; one brother, Virgil Mullins of Caney Creek; three sisters: Jetta Lee Mayhew of Elwood, Mary Mullins of Caney Creek, Mabeline Scott of Caney Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Randall Dean Prater
Randall Dean Prater, 51, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Edward Short
Edward “Rondall” Short, 67, of Wayland, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 22, at the Stone Coal Old Regular Baptist Church, Garrett.
Burial followed in the Short Ramey Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Arthur Douglas Stanley, Sr.
Arthur Douglas Stanley, Sr., 77, of Hager Hill, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Melissa Sue Taylor
Melissa Sue Bentley Taylor, 44, of Teaberry, died Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Bentley Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Timothy Wayne Thomas
Timothy Wayne Thomas, 30, of David, died Friday, February 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, February 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Cemetery, David.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
William Dewey Vance
William Dewey “Bill” Vance, 79, of McDowell, died Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 22, at the Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, McDowell.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Joan Wallen
Mary Joan Wallen, 72, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26, at the Blevins Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Karen Yvette Wicker
Karen Yvette Wicker, 71, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, February 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 21, at the Fitzpatrick First Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Glenda Lou Wilson
Glenda Lou (Eden) Wilson, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed at Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.