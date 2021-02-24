Michael Trent Auxier
Michael “Mike” Trent Auxier, 86, of Auxier, died Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 22, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Sina Blanton
Sina Rice Blanton, 92, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, February 15, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 20, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Roscoe Blanton Cemetery, Oil Springs.
Daniel Blake Bowling
Daniel Blake Bowling, 49, of Caney Creek, died Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.
He was born May 17, 1971, in Pike County, to the late Junus Blake Bowling and Thelma Robinson Bowling.
He is survived by one son, Austin Bowling of Greasy Creek; one daughter, Erica Bowling of Lexington; one sister, Penny Mills, of Caney Creek; two grandchildren: Braydon Bowling and Braylee Bowling.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 23, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Burial followed in the Booker Fork Cemetery, Caney.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Larry Major Burke
Larry Major Burke, 76, of Virgie, died Sunday February 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on March 21, 1944, to the late Major and Marie Tackett Burke. He was a member of the Zebulon Church of Christ and was a former Superintendent of the Pike County School System, Caverna Schools and Morgan County School District.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Ratliff Burke of Virgie; one daughter, Tara Burke Meade of Pikeville; two grandsons: Burke Newton Meade and Benjamin James Meade.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Shane Lockard officiating.
Burial followed in the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Harlynn Grace Carroll
Harlynn Grace Carroll, 2 months old, died Monday, February 15, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 22, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Printer.
Jewel Conn
Jewel Conn, 92, of Harold, died Friday, February 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 21, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Conn Family Cemetery, Harold.
Karen Evans
Karen Evans, 63, of Little Robinson Creek, died Friday February 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born February 24, 1957, to the late John and Bessie Dove Evans. She was a member of the Valley Grace Freewill Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Joshua Paul Keathley, and three grandchildren: Adam Cobly Spears, Shelby Yates, Joshua Yates.
She is survived by three sons: J.T. (Sherry) Keathley of Little Robinson, Cody (Kristy) Keathley of Little Robinson, Robert (Angela) Keathley of Little Robinson; five daughters: Shawna (Estill) Damron of Big Mud, Rose (Mickey) Yates of Little Mud, Deonna (Allen) Keathley Oaks of Little Robinson, Lewanna (Larry) McKinney of Toler, Chastidy (Cliffy) Ratliff of Little Robinson; five brothers: James Evans, Johnny Evans, Richard Evans, Michael Evans, Harvey Evans; two sisters: Robin Sue Meadows and Linda Rapp; 29 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later time and will be announced by the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Margie Hale
Margie Hall, 75, of Martin, died Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 21, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Reffitt Family Cemetery, Caney Fork, Martin.
Aileen Hall
Aileen Johnson Hall, 80, of Bevinsville, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday, February 20, at the Johnson Family Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Hayley May Howell
Hayley May Candice Howell, infant daughter of David Howell and Heather Mullins Howell of Lick Fork, died Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on February 18, 2021.
Other than her parents, she is survived by three brothers: Alexander Howell, Austin Howell and Jamie Don Howell.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, February 23, at the Mullins Family Cemetery at Lick Fork with Roger Mullins officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Maxie Judy Howell
Maxie Judy Howell, 93, of Grethel, died Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 24, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, February 25, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the W.J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Jefferson Lee Hunt
Jefferson Lee “Jeff” Hunt, 61, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 24, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 25, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Scaff Cemetery, Buffalo Creek, Prestonsburg.
Leo Jarrell
Leo Jarrell, 79, of Banner, died Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 24, at Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., at the church.
Burial will follow in the Kidd Cemetery, David.
Dorothy Moore
Dorothy Moore, 88, of McDowell, died Monday, February 15, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 22, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Greenbury Hall Cemetery, Frasures Creek, McDowell.
Christopher Kenneth Robinson
Christopher Kenneth Robinson, 45, of Martin, died Saturday, February 20, 2021, at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born March 5, 1975, in Floyd County, to Imogene Scarberry Robinson of Martin, and the late Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Robinson.
Along with his mother, he is survived by one son, Christopher Cody (Megan) Robinson of Richmond; one grandchild, Cecille “Cece” Robinson; one sister, Kimberly Raye Robinson of Prestonsburg; two nieces: Nicole Robinson and Livia Burchett; and a host of family and friends.
He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Visitation was held Monday, February 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin and continued all day Tuesday, February 23.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, at the funeral home, with Nathan Lafferty officiating.
Burial will follow at Martin Community Cemetery, Martin.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Ida Patty Rogers
Ida Patty Rogers, 77, of Weeksbury, died Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, at Solid Rock Community Church, Wheelwright.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, February 26, at the church.
Burial will follow in Rogers Memorial Gardens, Weeksbury.
Eddie Dean Slone
Eddie Dean Slone, 65, of Ivel, died Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 23, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Ronnie Gene Stratton
Ronnie Gene Stratton, 70, of Stanville, died Thursday, February 18, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 24, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Hall Cemetery, Harold.
Ramona Joyce Stewart
Ramona Joyce Shelton Stewart, 65, of McDowell, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 21, at the Drift Pentecostal Church, Drift.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Girlie Mae Tackett
Girlie Mae Tackett, 80, of McDowell, died Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 25, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Tackett Family Cemetery, Left Short Branch, McDowell.
Joyce Jean Whitaker
Joyce Jean Whitaker, 84, of David, died Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 2, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Cemetery, David.
