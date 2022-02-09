Gracie Adkins
Gracie S. Adkins, 84, of Bevinsville, died Monday, January 31, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed at Cooks Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Larry Akers
Larry Akers, 83, of Dana, died Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, February 11, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Boyd Family Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Eric Gene Blankenship
Eric Gene Blankenship, 42, of Weeksbury, died Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 8, at the Ligon Freewill Baptist Church, Ligon.
Burial followed in the Blankenship Family Cemetery, Ligon.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kenneth Burchett
Kenneth Burchett, 70, of Allen, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Carter II
James Joseph Carter II, 78, of Floyd County, died Monday, February 7, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, at Carter Funeral Home, Prestonsburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 10, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Anthony Castle
Anthony R. “Harpo” Castle, 73, of Martin, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 5, at St. Martha’s Catholic Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Hughes-Castle Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bonnie Mae Crisp
Bonnie Mae Crisp, 87, of Banner, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Arrangements were private and under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lenville Fleming
Lenville “Petoe” Fleming, 59, of Virgie, died January 31, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on September 6, 1962, to the late Roy and Floretta Casebolt Fleming. He was a member of the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church, a retired coal miner, a member of Valley Rods and Cruisers Car Club. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Brenda Fleming and Glenda Bentley. He is survived by his wife, Debra Hall Fleming; one son, Roy Thomas (Bree) Fleming of Raccoon; one daughter, Tiffany Kaye Bugg of Mt. Vernon; two sisters: Susie (Brian Coleman) Johnson of Elkhorn City, Cheryl Johnson of Long Fork; five grandchildren: Holland, Brailee, Cameron, Conner and Jasse. Funeral services were held Friday, February 4, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Greg White and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Roy Fleming Cemetery at Turkey Pen.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Montaine Goble
Montaine “Monty” Goble, 80, of Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, February 1, 2022.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Donna Hall
Donna Hall, 63, of Sunny Fork of Indian Creek, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at her residence.
She was born October 23, 1958, to the late Vanis Bill Tackett and Hazel Turvey Tackett. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Elmer Ray Tackett, Vanis Tackett, Jimmy Tackett, Homer Tackett; three sisters: Betty Damron, Bonnie Cable, Juanita Bentley; three grandchildren: Elijah Hall, Noah Hall, Octavia Hall. She is survived by her Fiancé, Roy Hall; two sons: Stephen (Stacie) Hall of Pikeville, Bradley (Racheal) Hall of Virgie; one daughter, Leona (Allen) Ray of Virgie; three brothers: Wade Tackett of Little Robinson, Carl Tackett of Virgie, Ermal Tackett of Bulls Gap, Tennessee; five grandchildren: Haley Tackett, Kevin JR Tackett, Wesley Hall, Jade Hall, Jazmin Ray; and two great-grandchildren: Bella “Sparkles”, Maria “LeLe”. Funeral services were held Monday February 7, at the Calvary Freewill Baptist Church with James Dotson and Doug Tackett officiating.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery at Little Robinson.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
J.D. Hamilton
JD Hamilton, 87, of New London, Ohio went to Heaven to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
He was born in Floyd County to the late Laura (Boyd) and Willie Hamilton on December 22, 1934.
In his early adulthood, J.D. moved to Michigan to be with his sister where he worked for Dodge Main. In 1957, he moved to New London, Ohio, and worked for Ohio Body, Money Tree, and retired in 1994 from Norwalk Concrete. J.D. began attending the New London First Baptist Church in 1974, where he served as a deacon and sang in the church choir. J.D. enjoyed playing his guitar and singing gospel and country music, playing rook, playing horseshoes (everybody always wanted to be his partner), and playing golf. He was a handy man, and he was a huge Kentucky Wild Cats fan!
J.D. is survived by his children: Cathy (Dennis) Carpenter, Rhonda (Brian) Ziegler, Pamela Puder, and Frederick (Deborah) Hamilton; grandchildren: Dennis (Jessica) Carpenter, Jennifer (Grover) Hale, Corey Puder, Kyle Puder, Sondra (Colt) Cooke, Jessica (Josh Kindler) Hamilton and Jeremiah (Elizabeth) Hamilton; 14 great-grandchildren: Vera, Genevieve and Isaiah Puder, Chase and Chloe Cooke, Brooklyn Baker, Bishop and Liam Kindler, Lily and Abigail Holland, William, Bella, Luke and Jordan Hamilton; and siblings: Mae Williams, Edward (Eloise) Hamilton, Nancy Harris, and Juanita Case.
In addition to his parents, J.D. was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lucille (Hall) Hamilton (who passed in June 2020); and siblings: Evert, Clarence, Freddy, and Carlie.
His family received guests at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, New London, Ohio 44851 on Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. His service was held at the First Baptist Church, 432 Park Avenue, New London, Ohio 44851 on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with burial following at Grove Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church (address above).
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting eastmanfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Eastman Funeral Home of New London, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
James W. Hunter
James W. Hunter, 84, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, January 23, 2022.
Graveside services were held Friday, February 4, at the family cemetery, Conley Fork, Abbott Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Linda June Martin
Linda June Martin, 70, of Hueysville, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the John Wess Prater Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Phyllis Ann McKinney
Phyllis Ann McKinney, 77, of Craynor, died Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Emmitt Tackett Cemetery, Craynor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Kermit Newsome
Kermit Newsome, 86, of McDowell, died Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Newsome Cemetery, Craynor.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Zella Mae Price
Zella Mae Price, 79, of Harold, died Monday, January 31, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, February 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Densil Sexton
Densil Sexton, 69, of Martin, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Marie Shepherd
Mary Marie Shepherd, 71, of Printer, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 5, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Family Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Samuel Ethan Sproles
Samuel Sproles, 32, of Jenkins passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born August 17, 1989, in Pikeville to Larry and Kay Elswick Sproles of Long Fork of Virgie. Besides his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Sierra Goodson Sproles; one sister, Kayla (Jordan) Gibson of Long Fork; two dogs: Scout and Squeak as well as nieces and nephews: Ethan Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Kaitlyn Johnson, Ashlynn Gibson, Addisyn Johnson and a very special best friend, Joshua (Megan) Tackett as well and two honorary nieces: Alexis and Alyssa Tackett. Visitation was held Tuesday, February 8, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Audrey Williams Stanley
Audrey Williams Stanley, 68, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Helen Stratton
Helen Stratton, 66, of Harold, died Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Douglas Tackett
Douglas “Woody’’ Tackett, 79, of Pikeville, formerly of Esco, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Floyd County to the late Sid and Laura Damron Tackett. He was a retired welder in the coal industry and a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Army. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Gail Tackett; four brothers: Jerry, Johnny, Estil, Jake; three sisters: Lucille, Sarah, Tap. He is survived by two sons: Jason Tackett of Pikeville, Dougie Tackett of Dover Delaware; one daughter, Jessica Tackett of Pikeville; three brothers: Kenny Tackett of Penny, Benny Tackett of Wheelwright, Jackie Tackett of Virgie; two grandchildren: Emily Finch, Reese Hammond. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 19, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with memorial services following at 1 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
John Charles Tackett
John Charles Tackett, 61, of Printer, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Tackett Family Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Raymond Lee Tackett
Raymond Lee Tackett, 67, of Virgie, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on September 14, 1954, to the late Denver and Julie Holbrook Tackett. He was a retired coal miner and a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Enagile Hamilton Tackett; two sons: Matthew Lee Tackett of Atlanta, Georgia, Joseph Keith Tackett of Virgie; one special niece, Deanna Hundley; two sisters-in-law: Yvonne Johnson, Brenda Antill; and a host of family, friends and loved ones. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 9, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie3.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 10, at the funeral home, with Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Tackett Family Cemetery, Long Fork.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church in memory of Raymond. Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church, PO Box 108, Virgie, KY 41572. Mask not required but are recommended by family request.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Eddie Webb, Jr.
Eddie Webb, Jr., 33, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 10, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery, Van Lear.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.