Deidra Erlene Coleman
Deidra Erlene Coleman, 56, of Elkhorn City, died Friday, February 24, 2023.
She was born in Delaware on March 27, 1966, to Drema (Kenny) Carol Bartley Coleman Collins and the late Charles Edward Coleman. Besides her dad she was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Charles Coleman. Besides her mother she is survived by one daughter, Telisha (Ryan) Prater of Greasy Creek; one sister, Misty Dawn Coleman of Jefferson City, Tennessee; and two grandchildren: Tayden and Emersyn Prater. Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 28, at the Rockhouse Unity Freewill Baptist Church with Mike Coleman and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Coleman Family Cemetery at Rockhouse.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Astor Ray Crider
Astor Ray “Dickie” Crider, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Walter Clyde Dingus, Jr.
Walter Clyde Dingus, Jr., 83, of Martin, died Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at the Lower P.M. Dingus Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Alpha Donnellan
Alpha Donnellan, 92, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 25, at the River of Life Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Hamilton Family Cemetery, Andy Branch, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lydia Jane Hackworth
Lydia Jane Hackworth, 61, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 28, at the Bonanza Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Hackworth Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Marie Dotson Hagans
Marie Dotson Hagans, 57, of Martin, died Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, at Nelson-Frazier Fuenral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Halbert Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jimmy Hall, Jr.
Wilburn Jimmy Hall, Jr., 83, of Jenkins, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on July 25, 1939, to the late Wilburn Hall Sr. and Ilma Tackett Hall.
He was a retired teacher and former business owner, a member and moderator of Indian Bottom Old Regular Baptist, Little Hannah Church. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one son; Rickey Hall and one grandchild; Sandy Hall. He is survived by his wife, Saundra Mullins Hall; one son, Jamie Hall of Jenkins; one daughter, Cindy (Dewey) Hackworth of Prestonsburg; three grandchildren; Jimmy Ray Hall, Ashley Nicole Hall and Mary Kay Estep. Funeral services were held Sunday, February 26, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers of Little Hannah and Hemphill Churches officiating.
Burial followed in the Booker Wright Cemetery at Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Eddie Harvey
Eddie Harvey, 74, of Banner, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023.
Memorial services were held Saturday, February 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jane Elizabeth Lemaster
Jane Elizabeth Reynolds Lemaster, 61, of Ivel, died Friday, February 24, 2023.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, February 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
John Paul Mullins
John Paul Mullins, 70, of Clay City, died Friday, February 24, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Weeksbury.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Arnold Ray Riddle
Arnold Ray Riddle, 65, of Blue River, died Monday, February 20, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
James Shepherd
James Shepherd, 79, of Warsaw, Indiana, formerly of David, died Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, February 23, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Cemetery, Open Fork, David.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Marlene Tackett
Marlene Tackett, 85, of Allen, died Friday, February 24, 2023.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, February 28, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.