Paul Hager Bailey
Paul Hager Bailey, 89, of Bypro, died Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 4, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Jane R. Brock
Jane R. Brock, 61, of Langley, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 7, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Gibson Family Cemetery, Langley.
Cora E. Cox
Cora E. Cox, 64, of Wayland, died Wednesday, March 3, 202.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 7, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Wayland.
Max Fearn
Max Fearn, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, March 1, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Luther Johnson Jr.
Luther Johnson Jr. 66, of Melvin, died Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 7, at Solid Rock Community Church, Wheelwright.
Burial followed in Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Freer Martin
Freer Martin, 77, of Westerville, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, March 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 5, at 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio.
Additional services were held Sunday, March 7, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Shirley Fay McGuire
Shirley Fay McGuire, 57, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, March 8, 2021.
Visitation will be held at5 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 12, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Travis Ray Mullins
Travis Ray Mullins, 27, of Winchester, formerly of Floyd County died Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 8, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Veyon Newsome
Veyon Newsome, 73, of Grethel, died Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 9, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Effie Hall Newsome Cemetery, Grethel.
Wanda Marie Salyer
Wanda Marie Salyer, 66, of Highland, Illinois, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, February 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 6, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Iva Lea Taylor
Iva Lea Taylor, 72, of Tram, died Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Tackett Cemetery, Tram.
Maxie Thacker
Maxie Laferty Thacker, 93, of Grayson, formerly of Martin, died Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Funeral services will be held via webcast at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Sparks Funeral Home, Grayson.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Norman D. Thornsberry
Norman D. Thornsberry, 74, of Wellington, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, March 5, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Ruby Jewell Wells
Ruby Jewell Wells, 73, formerly of Drift, died Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at 331 KY Rt. 122,Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Mary Francis Younce
Mary Francis Younce, 74, of Wheelwright, died Monday, March 1, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 6, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in the Hall-Little Cemetery, Wheelwright.
