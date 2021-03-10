Paul Hager Bailey

Paul Hager Bailey, 89, of Bypro, died Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Funeral services were held Thursday, March 4, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.

Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.

Jane R. Brock

Jane R. Brock, 61, of Langley, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 7, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.

Burial followed in the Gibson Family Cemetery, Langley.

Cora E. Cox

Cora E. Cox, 64, of Wayland, died Wednesday, March 3, 202.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 7, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.

Burial followed in the family cemetery, Wayland.

Max Fearn

Max Fearn, 80, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, March 1, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.

Luther Johnson Jr.

Luther Johnson Jr. 66, of Melvin, died Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 7, at Solid Rock Community Church, Wheelwright.

Burial followed in Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.

Freer Martin

Freer Martin, 77, of Westerville, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, March 1, 2021.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 5, at 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio.

Additional services were held Sunday, March 7, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.

Shirley Fay McGuire

Shirley Fay McGuire, 57, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, March 8, 2021.

Visitation will be held at5 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 12, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Travis Ray Mullins

Travis Ray Mullins, 27, of Winchester, formerly of Floyd County died Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 8, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.

Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.

Veyon Newsome

Veyon Newsome, 73, of Grethel, died Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 9, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.

Burial followed in the Effie Hall Newsome Cemetery, Grethel.

Wanda Marie Salyer

Wanda Marie Salyer, 66, of Highland, Illinois, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 6, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.

Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.

Iva Lea Taylor

Iva Lea Taylor, 72, of Tram, died Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.

Burial will follow in the Tackett Cemetery, Tram.

Maxie Thacker

Maxie Laferty Thacker, 93, of Grayson, formerly of Martin, died Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Funeral services will be held via webcast at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Sparks Funeral Home, Grayson.

Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.

Norman D. Thornsberry

Norman D. Thornsberry, 74, of Wellington, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, March 5, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.

Burial will follow in Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.

Ruby Jewell Wells

Ruby Jewell Wells, 73, formerly of Drift, died Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, at 331 KY Rt. 122,Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.

Mary Francis Younce

Mary Francis Younce, 74, of Wheelwright, died Monday, March 1, 2021.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 6, at the Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.

Burial followed in the Hall-Little Cemetery, Wheelwright.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.