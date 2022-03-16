Reggie Bates
Reggie Bates, 72 of Long Fork of Virgie, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on August 19, 1949, to the late Daniel and Lavesta Tackett Bates. He was a member of the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church, a retired coal miner and an honorary Assistant Chief of the Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Arnold Bates; three sisters: Helen Jean Mullins, Wanda Sluka, Jeanetta Fern Fleming.
He is survived by his wife, Ivory Bates; one son, Scott (Dona) Bates of Long Fork; one daughter, Missy (Roy) Honaker of Little Creek; four brothers: Edgnel Bates of Indiana, Raymond Bates of Fisty, Daniel Bates Jr. of Indiana, Dale Bates of West Virginia; two sisters: Sue Hampton of Michigan, Judy Beverly of Indiana; four grandchildren: Savannah (Dylan) Wright, Zachary (Grace) Honaker, Myles (Amber) Bates, Aaron Bates; one great-grandchild, Weston Myles Bates.
Funeral services were held Sunday March 13, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Greg White, Ryan Johnson and Randy May officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Minnie Mae Boleyn
Minnie Mae Boleyn, 90, of Garrett, died Monday, March 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 11, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Boleyn Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Joseph “Joe” D. Goodman
Joseph “Joe” Davidson Goodman, 85, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away peacefully March 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born September 11, 1936, in Prestonsburg, to Garland L. and Lily M. (Waddle) Goodman.
Joe graduated high school and enlisted in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War in 1953, where he served and was honorably discharged in 1956. On June 2, 1957, he married his true love, Lillie E. (Greer). They moved to Findlay in 1966, where Joe took up a job with Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, retiring after 28 years of service. He was a very active Eagle Scout and a Vigil Honor Member of the Order of the Arrow. Joe was certified at University of Kentucky for Civil Defense, 1st Lieutenant Rescue Squad in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and worked at Kentucky West Virginia as a gas line inspector for 9 years. He was a lifetime member of Amvets and DAV, a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church, member of the Zebulon Lodge 273 of Prestonsburg, a 32nd Degree Mason, belonged to the Scottish rite, and a member of the Zenobia Shriners. He was an avid golfer and loved to fish. He also loved his three children, grandchildren and the love of his life, Lillie Ellen.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lillie; two daughters: Deborah Kay (Randall) Dillingham and Carolyn Ruth (Destrey) Roeber; he raised three of his great-granddaughters as his daughters: Kendyl “Mookie” (Joshua) Bame, Lily and Scarlette Szymanski; and raised two of his great-grandsons as his sons: Asher Sammet and Ezekiel Szymanski; three grandchildren: Melissa Szymanski, Kara Rose, and Anna K. (Isaac) Anderson; and six great-grandchildren: Evie Butler, Connall Johnson, Tatum Davis, Thain Spangenberg, Thaddeus and Thalia Anderson. He is also survived by one brother, Sam Goodman; and special family friends, Ana Heldman and Donnie Wolfe.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joseph Davison Goodman II; sister, Mary Kathryn “Kakky” (Ron) Sanders; brother, Robert “Pig”Goodman; and great-granddaughter, Jordyn McKinney.
Visitation was held Friday, March 11, at Hufford Family Funeal Home, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay, Ohio.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, in the funeral home with Michael Gentry officiating. Interment will follow in Trinity Baptist Cemetery with the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad conducting military rites.
Memorial contributions in Joe’s name may be made to Shriners Children’s Ohio, 1 Children’s Plaza, Dayton, Ohio 45404, or Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at, www.huffordfh.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hufford Family Funeral Home, Findlay, Ohio.
Elder Dennis Ray Hall
Elder Dennis Ray Hall, 70, of Harold, died Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 14, at the Pilgrim’s Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Roberts Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Margie D. Hall
Margie D. Hall, 80, of Bypro, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 13, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Burial followed in the Boyd Cemetery, Price.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wanda Louise Howard
Wanda Louise Bradley Howard, 89, of Hippo, died Friday, March 11, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, March 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 19, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Howard Family Cemetery, Pyramid.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
James Kent Little
James Kent Little, 41 of Long Fork, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on September 3, 1980, to Larry Clayton (Leann) Little of Long Fork and Wanda Jill (Dale) Meadows of Long Fork.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, N. Clayton Little; his maternal grandparents: Hern and Princie McPeek; his special cousins: Travis Wright and John Tackett.
Other than his parents, he is survived by one son, James Glenn Little of Jonesborough, Tennessee; one brother, Clay (Rhonda) Little of Long Fork; one step-brother, Chris (Tara) Yates of Caney; one step-sister, Brandy (Anthony) Hollon of Shelbiana; his paternal grandmother, Neva Jo Little of Long Fork; three nephews: Zachary Little, Thomas Little, Greyson Yates; one niece, Tayleigh Yates, along with a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services were held Tuesday March 15, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Greg White and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Amil Little Memorial Cemetery at Long Fork. Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Inez Estillene Maynard
Inez Estillene Maynard, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Maynard Family Cemetery, Endicott.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Charles Meadows, 93, of Hager Hill, died Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Porter Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dylene Ray
Dylene Ray, 65, of Beaver, died Friday, March 11, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 16, at the Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial will follow in the Joe Reynolds Cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Billie Doris Shepherd
Billie Doris Shepherd, 82, of Blue River, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Slone Cemetery, Blue River.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Richie Owen Shepherd
Richie Owen Shepherd, 45, of Gunlock, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Family Cemetery, Gunlock.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wanda Ann Shepherd
Wanda Ann Shepherd, 79, of Banner, died Friday, March 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Jones Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Christine Stumbo
Christine Stumbo, 93, of McDowell, died Friday, March 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Chris Taylor
Chris Taylor, 49 of Virgie, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on January 26, 1973, to Judy Lynn Taylor of Little Robinson and the late Noah Taylor. He was a member of the Jubilee Christian Assembly.
Other than his mother, he is survived by two sons: Dylan Taylor and Dawson Taylor; and one sister, Tiffany (John) Stratman of Richmond.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 15, at the Jubilee Christian Assembly Church with Randy Damron and others officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
