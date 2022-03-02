Clarissa Diane Addington
Diane Addington, 65, of Crescent City, Florida, formerly of Brushy Fork of Beefjide, died Saturday, February 26, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete will be announced by the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Christopher Akers
Christopher Akers, 60, of Louisa, formerly of Banner, died Sunday, February 27, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Alex Deon Bentley
Alex Deon Bentley, 26 of Virgie, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on January 16, 1996, to Darren Maron Bentley of Beefhide and Crystal Dawn Elswick Addington of Long Fork. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Darrell Bentley. He is survived by two daughters: Gracelynn Bentley and Kinslee Bentley; one brother, Camron (Haley) Addington of Jonancy; his paternal grandmother, Paula Bentley of Little Robinson; his maternal grandparents, Rodney and Debbie Elswick; one nephew, Parker Addington; and a good friend, Kyle Tucker; along with a host of family, friends and loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Kevin Stewart and others officiating. Burial will follow in the Bentley Cemetery, Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Jacob Bentley
Jacob “Jake” Bentley, 74 of Long Fork, died Monday, February 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on March 8, 1947, to the late Ernest and Pina Mae Fouts Bentley. He was a retired coal miner. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Allen Bentley; two brothers: John Winston Bentley, Ernest Clement Bentley; three sisters: Alice Fern Fleming, Jessie Faye Tackett, Erma Mae Bentley. He enjoyed spending time in the garden and dry land fishing. He is survived by his wife, Janice Riddle Bentley; one son, Chris (Michelle) Bentley of Jenkins; two brothers: Wendell Bentley of Dandridge, Tennessee, Danny Herbert Bentley of Jonancy; four sisters: Louise Lavern Mullins of Sevierville, Tennessee, Betty Sue Bentley of Jackhorn, Polly Jane Mullins of Long Fork, Geraldine Meade of Deane; and three grandchildren; Keegan Bentley, Kaylee Bentley and Courtney (Corey) Mullins. Funeral services were held Friday, February 25, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Frank Tackett Cemetery at Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Alex Blankenship, Jr.
Alex Blankenship Jr., 69, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on March 11, 1952, to Jessie Mae McCoy Blankenship of Pikeville and the late Alex Blankenship. He was the former owner of Alex Cab Company. Other than his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Blankenship; one brother, Ernest Compton; and two sisters: Liddie Ann Blankenship and Mabel Slone. He is survived by one son, Alex Ray (Shawna) Blankenship of Pikeville; two brothers: Danny Blankenship of Virgie, Ireland “Heavy” Blankenship of Virgie; two grandchildren: Charles Tyler Blankenship and Steven Ryan (Lina) Bartley. Funeral services were held Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Jim Patton and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Johnson Memorial Park at Pikeville.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Elder Aaron Elisha Branham
Elder Aaron Elisha Branham, 83, of Harold, died Saturday, February 26, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 2, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Elisha Branham Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Shirley Ann Branham
Shirley Ann Branham, 74, of Melvin, died Friday, February 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 1, at the Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Matthew Tackett Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ella Faye Burke
Ella Faye Burke, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dennis Marshall Chambers
Dennis Marshall Chambers, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 1, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ousley Cemetery, Spurlock, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Andy Craft
Andy Craft, 64, of Wayland, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Wayland.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Merlon DeRossett
Merlon DeRossett, 97, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Merlon DeRossett Cemetery, Water Gap, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Verdie Crum Gayheart
Verdie Crum Gayheart, 82, of Douglas, Georgia, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Crum Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Bonnie Mae Harris
Bonnie Mae Harris, 93, of Colombia, Tennessee, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 26, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Wayne Harris Cemetery, Topmost.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Deborah Elizabeth Hopkins
Deborah Elizabeth Hopkins, 65, of McDowell, died Saturday, February 26, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, March 3, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Morgan Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Cline Johnson
Cline Johnson, 84, of Bevinsville, died Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Graveside services were held Saturday, February 26, in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Steven Neil Jones
Steven Neil Jones, 52, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, February 26, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 1, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Laura Kilgore
Laura “Sissy” Kilgore, 59, of Grayson, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 27, at the Faith Independent Church, Sugar Loaf, Allen.
Burial followed in the Meade Family Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Harry Lee Moore
Harry Lee "Pap" Moore, 91, went to his Heavenly home on February 25, 2022, following a valiant battle with a sudden and short illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Harry was born to the late Albert and Rosha Moore in Garrett (Turkey Creek), on Nov 19, 1930. He gave his life to the Lord on September 28, 2009. He was baptized at Lima Freewill Baptist Church, where he was a member. It brought him immense joy, playing guitar for his wife Janette and daughter Carla singing in Church. Harry was blessed with a large and loving family. He married Janette Manuel from Langley, Kentucky on January 21, 1956. They were blessed with 65 glorious years of marriage. They had four children: Timothy (Janet) Moore, Roger (Melissa) Moore, Carla Jo (Jim) Archer and Nathan (Jennifer) Moore; seven grandchildren: David, Lindsey, Kyle Katherine, Allison, Connor and Colton; and six great grandchildren: Claire, Sophia, Kaiden, Landon, Jadyn and Lucas. Harry is also survived by two sisters: Muriel Moore Francis and Grace Moore Combs, both of Garrett; and two brothers: John (Barb) Moore of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Lloyd Moore of Richmond.
Sadly, he lost both his son Timothy Lee Moore and his wife Janette Manuel Moore in the past year. He was also preceded in death by three brothers: Arthur Harley Moore, Clarence Moore, and stillborn brother Marvin Moore; and his sister Myreda Moore Pratt Snyder.
Harry loved to play the guitar, listen to Bluegrass Gospel music, watch the Kentucky Wildcats basketball, do word search puzzles, and visit over a good cup of coffee. He had been an avid gardener all his life, enjoying Janette’s home cooking. He liked to travel to Floyd County, Kentucky to visit his childhood home and his family. Harry was a very hardworking man, a skilled welder by trade. He worked as a welder for almost 30 years at Clark equipment and retired from General Dynamics in 1995. His great joy in retirement was his grandchildren and going to church.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger, Ohio, with Pastor Dave Coffey officiating.
Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger, Ohio.
The funeral service for Harry will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m.
Visitation was held 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Freewill Baptist Church and/or the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Organization.
Condolences can be expressed at, www.hansonneelyallison.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger, Ohio.
This is a paid obituary.
Robert D. Prichard
Robert D. Prichard, 79, of Lebanon, Tennessee, formerly of Floyd County, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Menifee Shepherd
Menifee Shepherd, 61, of Licking River, Hueysville, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
A private burial was held Friday, February 25, in the Brush Bill Shepherd Cemetery, Brushy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Denver Slone
Denver Slone, 78, of Hi Hat, died Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 1, at the Solid Rock Community Church, Wheelwright.
Burial followed in the Slone Family Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Toni Elizabeth Smith
Toni Elizabeth Smith, 68, of Martin, died Monday, February 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ballard Tussey
Ballard Tussey, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 27, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Tussey Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nedra D. Ward
Nedra D. Ward, 59, of Martin, died Monday, February 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, February 23, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ward Family Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.