Maurice Clark Allen
Maurice Clark Allen, 88, of David, died Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville.
He was born August 21, 1934, in Midas. He was the son of the late Wayne and Mallie Craft Allen. He is survived by his two daughters: Dr. Teresa Allen of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, and Marina (Rob) Shepherd of David. He is also survived by one grandson, Alex Maurice Gopinathan, of New York, New York and two granddaughters: Summer Nicole (Hunter) Ratliff, of Fairfax, Virginia, and Haley Elizabeth Shepherd, of Lexington.
After graduating from Maytown High School, he attended Sue Bennett College in London, and later graduated from Pikeville College with a B.S. degree in education. He then graduated from Morehead State University with a M.A. degree in education and a rank I.
Mr. Allen began teaching in the Floyd County rural schools. He was the first Home Instruction Teacher in the Floyd County School System. He was the first school social worker with the Title I Program. Later he became the Director of Pupil Personnel. He retired after serving 36 years in the Floyd County School System.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Wanda Stephens Allen. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers: Thomas Jacob, William Kenneth, Volney Damron, Clarence Edward, Alfred George, Harry Gordon, and Nelson Robert Allen and two sisters: Amelia lona and Anna Lena Allen.
Mr. Allen served as President of the Kentucky Association of Pupil Personnel. He was also a member of the Floyd County Retired Teachers' Association, KEA Retired Teachers' Association and a lifetime member of NEA Retired Teachers' Association. He was a member of the John W. Hall Masonic Lodge.
He enjoyed helping family and friends, gardening and watching U.K. basketball games.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Bob Vareny and Tommy Reed officiating.
Burial followed in the Allen Family Cemetery, Hippo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Madelyn Sue Burchett
Madelyn Sue Burchett, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
H.R. Burke
Mr. H.R. “Bob” Burke, 83, of Shelbyville, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his home, under the loving care and comfort of his family and Hospice Compassus.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 23, at Feldhaus Memorial Chapel. Reverend David Adams will officiate, with burial to follow in Rosebank Cemetery.
The family will receive visitors 12 p.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
He was born October 20, 1940, in Prestonburg, Kentucky, to the late Heber and Minta Nunnery Burke. He was a sales rep for a manufacturer of hardware, and a faithful member of World Outreach Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Heber Robert “Bobby” Burke, II; brothers, Don Compton and Bill Jim Compton.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Lawwell Burke; children, Susan Crowell, and her husband Jackie, Joe Burke, and his wife Sheila, and Scott Burke, and his wife Tonya; step children, Dawn Bobo, and her husband Steve, Kim Willmore, and her husband Skip, Jill Lamb, and her husband John, and Angie Finney, and her husband Jason; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bob would be honored with memorials to: Caregiver Relief Program of Bedford County, P.O. Box 574, Shelbyville, TN 37162, or Community Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 2259, Shelbyville, TN 37162.
Feldhaus Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.
This is a paid obituary.
Teresa Lynn Crum
Teresa Lynn Crum, 69, of McDowell, died Friday, March 17, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Shane Hall
Shane Hall, 30, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 16, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church.
Burial followed in the Hollybush Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Billy Ray Hughes
Billy Ray Hughes, 82, of Martin, died Monday, March 13, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 16, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Deborah Gaye Hughes
Deborah Gaye Hughes, 51, of Hueysville, died Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Turner Cemetery, Eastern.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Martha Rhodean Johnson
Martha Rhodean Johnson, 71, of Hi Hat, died Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, at the little Rock Oldx Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Charlene Lawson
Charlene Lawson, 61, of Banner, died Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 20, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lawson Cemetery, Honaker.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Urban Tilden Peters
Urban Tilden “Pete” Peters, 93, of Ashland, died Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 23, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Sybel Lois Shepherd
Syble Lois Shepherd, 65, of David, died Friday, March 17, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Marvin Dwayne Sparkman
Marvin Dwayne Sparkman, 53, of Hi Hat, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Shepherd Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com