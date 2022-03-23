Frances Bartley
Frances Wright Bartley, 80, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2022, in Dorton, at the home of her sister and best friend, Retha Wright Montgomery, who provided unselfish and loving care for her for the last year of her life.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Clinard Bartley; her son, Bruce Bartley; her parents, Bertha (Osborne) and Hiram Wright; as well as brothers: Jackie Wright, Billy Wright, Gary Wright; and sisters: Phyllis Smallwood and Ruth Smith; and her companion of 20 years, Emerson Payne of Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
She is survived by one daughter, Belinda Bartley Jackson of Charleston, West Virginia; granddaughters: Jessy Neal of Boston, Massachusetts, Chrissy Jackson and Savannah Jackson of Charleston, West Virginia,; and great granddaughter, Zoe Neal; sisters: Retha Montgomery, Ruby Bartley and Norma Baker; brother, Carson Wright; and numerous nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren.
Frances loved her family fiercely and made it a point to create special relationships with each of her grandchildren and her great granddaughter. She took special pride in her home in Apple Valley, Ohio, where she lived until she became too ill to live alone.
Per her wishes, Frances will have no formal funeral service. However, friends and family wishing to pay their respects are invited to calling hours at Hall and Jones Funeral Home in Virgie, Kentucky on March 27, 2022 between the hours of 5-8 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Juanita Bearden
Juanita Bearden, 83, of Plymouth, Michigan, formerly of Caney Creek, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Michigan.
She was born on October 18, 1938, to the late Farley and Ethel Elswick Little.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Bearden; two brothers: Brady Little and Tommy Little; and three grandchildren: Jimmie Robinson, Jesse Robinson, Brandon Robinson.
She is survived by three sons: Otis Robinson of Michigan, Ricky Robinson of Tennessee, Rusty Bearden of Caney; one daughter, Rayetta Woods of Tennessee, and twelve grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Logan Kiser and others officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Whispering Pines Mausoleum at R.H. Ratliff Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Michael Blackburn
Michael Blackburn, 64, of Hunter, died Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Leta Jo Griffith
Leta Jo Griffith, 51, of Ivel, died Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 17, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Brittany Lashea Hall
Brittany Lashea Hall, 31, of Beaver, died Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 18, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Elijah Kirk Hall
Elijah Kirk Hall, infant son of Kirkland Elijah and Savannah Lynn Bentley Hall of Isom, passed away March 18, 2022, at the Whitesburg ARH.
He is survived by his maternal grandparents: William Bill and Jennifer Lynn Bentley of Jenkins; paternal grandparents: Timothy and Tina Hall of Thornton; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 20, at the Millstone Missionary Baptist Church with Bill Craft officiating.
Burial followed in the Green Acres Cemetery at Whitesburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Homer Jones Jr.
Homer Jones Jr., 7, of Martin, died Friday, March 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 21, at the Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, McDowell.
Burial followed in the King Jones Family Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Evelyn Keathley
Evelyn Elaine Keathley, 69, of Martin, died Monday, March 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 19, at the Martin Church of Christ, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Allen.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Janet Leigh Lawson
Janet Leigh Lawson 73, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Memorial services were held Saturday, March 19, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Brenda Sue Little
Brenda Sue Little, 54, of Blue River, died Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Garrett Lee Little
Garrett Lee Little, 86, of McRoberts, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born August 8, 1935, in Jonancy to the late Nelse (Dessie) Little and Pearl Johnson Little.
Garrett worked hard from an early age and retired from Bethlehem Coal.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Corey.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Mullins Little; three daughters: Anita (Harold) Mullins of McRoberts, Susan (Phil) Buchanan of Frankfort, Cindy (Randy) Sexton of Columbia, South Carolina; two brothers” Carl (Betty Jo) Little of Belfry, Bruce (Hazel) Little of Pikeville; one sister, Joyce Fleming of Long Fork; four grandchildren: Ashley (Chris Hood) Hall, Danny (Savannah) Mullins, Trevor Mullins, Ian (Jacqueline Mullins) Sexton; and one special friend who thought of him as a grandfather, Kadin Blevins.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, at the Green Acres Cemetery at Whitesburg with Denvil Gibson officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Rosa Morrow
Rosa Morrow, 86, of Harold, died Thursday, March 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 20, at the Little Rachel Old Regular Baptist Church, Galveston.
Burial followed in the Greenberry Hall Cemetery, Galveston.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Merle Osborne
James Maryland “Merle” Osborne, 81, of Prestonsburg, husband of the late Margaret “Margie” Neeley Osborne, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born November 17, 1940, in Hite, a son of the late Maryland “Crow” and Allie Taylor Osborne Anderson. Merle’s life was full of government service, a lifetime career of 20 years serving in the U.S. Army, retiring from the Floyd County School Board and with the Internal Revenue Service. Additionally being a member of the Masons, V.F.W. and a lifetime member of the P.O.V.A.
Merle is survived by four children: James “Jimmy” Osborne (Sandy Kochis), Gilbert, Arizona, Charlotte Ann Osborne, Melvinedale, Michigan, Melissa “Missy” (Gary) Samons, Prestonsburg, and Jacquelyn “Jackie” (Wukki) Lee, Park Ridge, Illinois, ten grandchildren: Amber Spradlin, Kelsey (Kevin) Maxwell, Cassidy (Jordan) Snow, McKenna and Grayson Osborne, Cindy (Chris) De Montfort Wellborne, Michael Lee, Michael Haider, Nada El-Zein and Samuel “Sammy” Osborne; four great grandchildren: Charles Maxwell, William, Evelyn and Eleanor Wellborne, one brother; Donald Osborne; two sisters: Julia “Dolores” Stewart and Shannon (Darrell) Wells as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa LaRue Catanzaro; second wife, Margie Neeley Osborne; three brothers: Ronald, Franklin Osborne and Stephen Anderson; four sisters: Janice Paul, Winifred “Penny” Hale, Shirley Barker and Mary Jean Harmon; one daughter, Sharon Spradlin; two granddaughters: Angela Spradlin and Tina Haider.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Pallbearers were: Gary Samons, Ben Hale, George Hale, Gavin Osborne, Marty Osborne, Lloyd Hall.
Honorary pallbearers were: Ben Holbrook, Grayson Osborne, Bobby Spradlin, Frank Saunders, Richard Hale.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Edna Poole
Edna Mary Jane Poole, 86, of McDowell, died Monday, March 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 17, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Merion Sartin
Merion Sartin, 67, of Minnie, died Monday, March 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 18, at the Weeksbury Community House of God, Weeksbury.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Ligon.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Michael S. Slone
Michael S. “Whitey” Slone, 58, of Bevinsville, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 20, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Donald Ray Spears
Donald Ray Spears, 75, of Hager Hill, died Friday, March 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 22, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Highlands Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ollene Stapleton
Ollene Stapleton, 90, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 18, at the Little Rock Old Regular Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Anderson Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
John Franklin Tackett
John Franklin Tackett, 93, of Virgie, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on October 18, 1928, to the late Calvin and Mary Mullins Tackett. He was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church and a retired steel worker.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Slone; six brothers: Arthur Tackett, Goble Tackett, Cecil Tackett, Belmont Tackett, David Tackett, Clenon Clyde Tackett; three sisters: Alberta Howard, Opal Mullins, Helena Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Mabel Vesta Fleming Tackett; four daughters: Deborah Fleming of Long Fork, Charlotte L. Collins of Bulan, Christina Stewart of Long Fork, Sabrina Tackett of Long Fork; four sisters: Lavilla Little of Michigan, Mary Josephine Little of Long Fork, Westina Mullins of Ecorse, Michigan, Beulah Mae Johnson of Somerset; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and several bonus grandchildren who they loved.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 24, at the funeral home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Ida Brewer Cemetery at Long Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
William Wright Jr.
William Louie “Bimbo” Wright Jr., 52, of Sugar Camp Bottom, passed away Friday March 18, 2022, at his residence.
He was born January 29, 1970, to Mary Ray Wright of Little Creek, and the late William Louie Wright.
Besides his mother he is survived by his wife, Michelle Caudill Wright; two sons: Dustin Wright of Virgie, Brandon Wright of Virgie; two brothers: Rodney (Johna) Wright of Little Creek, Travis Wright of Lexington; and one sister, Vickey Hopkins of Virgie.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 22, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Greg White, Ryan Johnson, and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Wright Cemetery on Little Robinson Creek.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
