Arthur Michael Blocker
Arthur Michael Blocker, 53, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 21, at Weeksbury Community Church, Weeksbury.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Weeksbury.
Virgil Boyd, Jr.
Virgil Boyd, Jr., 76, of Tram, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 20, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Elkins Family Cemetery, Coal Run, Pikeville.
Jerry Neil Conley
Jerry Neil Conley, 70, of North Judson, Indiana, died Monday, March 15, 2021.
Graveside services were held Friday, March 19, at Lackey Cemetery, Lackey.
Susannah Carol Hackworth
Susannah Carol Hackworth, 50, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 24, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Pamela Lynn Hamilton
Pamela Lynn Hamilton, 60, of Pikeville, died Friday, March 19, 2021.
Memorial services were held Sunday, March 21, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Georgia Ann Henson
Georgia Ann Henson, 90, of Dorton Creek, died Friday, March 19, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on May 3, 1931, to the late Johnie Holifield and Babe Tackett Holifield. She was a homemaker and a member of the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henson Jr.; one son, John E. Henson; one daughter, Paula (Ralph) Jourdan; one son-in-law, Bill Lewis; three brothers: Jack Caldwell, Homer Caldwell, Paul Holifield; one sister, Geraldine Estep; one grandchild, Melissa Holman; and two great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons: Charles. D. (Monica) Henson of Lake Havasu, Arizona, David K. (Dolly) Henson of Dahlonega, Georgia; four daughters: Gloria Diane Lewis of Northeast, Maryland, Mary (James) Tackett of Dorton, Charlene Henson of Dorton, Darlene Cable of Dorton; three brothers: John Holifield of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tommy (Glenna) Holifield of Brazil, Indiana, Carl (Joy) Holifield of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two sisters: Gloria Bea (Otto) Newsom of Dorton, Mary Mullins of Lula, Georgia; twenty-four grandchildren and forty-one great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 22, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with Carson Wright, James Tackett and others officiating. Burial followed in the Holifield Cemetery, Cabin Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Capt. Samuel Maurice Isbell
Capt. Samuel Maurice Isbell, 86, of Georgetown, left this earth on his last trip on March 18, 2021.
Sam died peacefully at home from a short illness. Born June 14, 1934, in Prestonsburg, he was the son of the late Samuel L. Isbell and Ruth Francis Isbell. Sam served in the U.S. Navy for four years as an aviator, graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1961, and flew with Pan American Airways for 27 years, retiring as a captain in 1991, after “taking strangers to far-away places”. During retirement, Sam enjoyed life as a gentleman cattle farmer in Scott County.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Phyllis Gail Webb Isbell, a son, Capt. Samuel Maurice Isbell II USAF, a daughter, Nancy Ann Isbell, and brothers, Hubbard “Huck” Francis and Charles Joseph Isbell.
He is survived by a son, Mark Frederick Isbell of Lexington; a sister, Barbara Isbell Moore, of Georgetown, nieces Carol Susan (Bill) Martin and Helen Ann (Gary) Vickers; nephews Rob Moore and Joe Moore, and many loving extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held in the near future at the Oxford Christian Church at a date to be determined, followed by a private family burial in the Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators (www.bgcarenav.org) of Lexington, and the Pan Am Museum Foundation (www.thepanammuseum.org) of Garden City, New York.
Arrangements are under the direction of Care Cremation and Funeral Service, of Lexington.
This is a paid obituary.
Dairrel Hinty
Dairrel “Wayne” Hinty, 58, of West Liberty, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, March 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 22, at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, West Liberty.
Kermit Jacobs
Kermit Jacobs, 74, of Bevinsville, died Friday, March 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 23, at Bevinsville First Baptist Church, Bevinsville.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Donna Faye Johnson
Donna Faye Johnson, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, March 23, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Hiram Johnson
Hiram Johnson, 93, of Bevinsville, died Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 21, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Honey Camp Branch, Bevinsville.
Thomas Jeffrey Jones
Thomas Jeffrey Jones 64, of Langley, died Friday, March 19, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 21, at 331 KY RT. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Flanery Family Cemetery, Warco.
Rickey Newsom
Rickey Newsom, 60, of Little Robinson Creek, died Monday, March 22, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Patricia Sue Poe
Patricia Sue Poe, 77, of Fostoria, Ohio, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the McGuire Cemetery, Big Branch Abbott, Prestonsburg.
Kenneth Prater, Jr.
Kenneth “Pee Wee” Prater, Jr., 70, of David, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 19, at Landmark Christian Full Gospel Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Mary Smith Vanderpool
Mary Smith Vanderpool, 95, of Hippo, died Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 22, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Vanderpool Cemetery, Gunlock.
