Fair “Bobby” Bentley, Jr.
Fair “Bobby” Bentley, Jr., 81, of Martin, died Friday, March 24, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bentley Family Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Stanley Farler
Stanley Farler, 71, of Auxier, died Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 25, at Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lynn Doyle Frasure
Lynn Doyle Frasure, 73, of Grethel, died Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Effie Hall Newsom Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Edith Mae Holbrook
Edith Mae Holbrook, 85, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 26, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Holbrook Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Hibbard Darrell Kendrick
Darrell Kendrick, of Pikeville, died Tuesday March 21, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born August 11, 1969, to the late Hibbard Kendrick and Hettie Ann McClanahan. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Cywinski and his half-brother; Randall Kendrick. He is survived by three sons: Austin (Carrie) Kendrick, Dustin Kendrick, Brad Thompson; one daughter, Whitney (Donnie) Lell; two sisters;: Angela Kendrick, Linda Kendrick; five grandchildren: Gage Lell, Ayden Lell, Harlow Lell, Daniel Thompson, Connor Thompson; six nephews: Matthew Sargent, Frankie Sargent, Benjamin Jablonski, Daniel Jablonski, Blake Cywinski, Joshua Cywinski; four nieces: Destiny Jablonski, Lexi Sargent, Laykn Sargent, Olivia Sargent; along with many more family and friends that loved him dearly.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 26, at Island Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Donnie Harris and Frankie Bryant officiating.
Burial followed in the McClanahan Cemetery at PawPaw.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Arvil Shepherd
Arvil “Jason” Shepherd, 46, of David, died Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Ashland Shepherd Family Cemetery, Pyramid.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Donald Shepherd
Donald Shepherd, 63, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Graveside services were held Saturday, March 25, at the Webb-Hackworth Cemetery, Salyersville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Diana Smith
Diana Smith, 72, of Stanville, died Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Larry Edward Stratton
Larry Edward Stratton, 78, of Ivel, died Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 29, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 31, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Mary Ellen Stumbo
Mary Ellen Stumbo, 62, of Lexington, died Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Linda Mullins Tackett
Linda Mullins Tackett, 74, of Dorton, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
She was born on May 29, 1948, to the late Gertie and Margie Florine Bentley Mullins. She is survived by her husband, David Truman Tackett; one son, John Tackett of Beefhide; one daughter, Kimberly (Jason) Fannin of Georgetown; one brother, Roger (Gwen) Mullins of Beefhide; two sisters: Wanda (Roger) Newsom of Beefhide, Donna Tackett of Shelby Valley; three grandchildren: Jacob Fannin, Maddison Tackett and Jordan Tackett. Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 28, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Freewill Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Tackett Cemetery at Dorton.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Lois D. Tackett
Lois D. Tackett, 80, of Harold, died Friday, March 24, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Stump Akers Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Phillip Tackett
Phillip “Tight Wad” Tackett, 83, of Blaze Branch of Dorton, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on September 4, 1939, to the late Truman and June Bullion Tackett. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church where he worshipped for many years. He was a member of the United States Army. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, James Michael Wright; one brother-in-law, Willie Gibson; and one sister-in-law, Linda Tackett. He is survived by his doting wife of 47 years, Kathleen Tackett; one beloved daughter, Tammy (Randall) Branham of Caney; one step-son, Ron (Carolyn) Johnson of Tennessee; one step-daughter, Tonya Johnson of Louisville; five grandchildren: Ronnie Johnson, Zachery Clint “Doc” (Haylee) Branham, Kimberly (Jesus) Melendez, Elizabeth (Gregory) Mayer, Tessika (Travis) Roach; eleven great-grandchildren: Peyton Deiter, Donovan Melendez, Philip Frazuer, Liam Jay Roach, Kiera Johnson, Averie Melendez, Makenna Johnson, Emmalynn Rain Wright, Elyse Mayer, Kinsley Johnson and Hollis Roach; siblings: David Tackett of Dorton, Keith Tackett of Dorton, Marcia (Kevin) Forker of Indiana, Linda Gibson of Indiana, Gail (Arnold) Potter of Dorton; along with a host of special nieces, nephews, and loving friends and family. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, March 29, at the Bentley Family Cemetery in Rogersville, Tennessee.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
Sarah Hall Tackett
Sarah Hall Tackett, 82, of Stambaugh, died Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 25, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Harold.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
