Nola Adams
Nola H. Adams, 85, of New London, Ohio, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Laurels of New London.
She was born on November 19, 1935, in McDowell, the daughter of the late Birt and Florence (nee Moore) Hinkle.
Nola was employed by Kent Sporting Goods for over 30 years. She enjoyed watching TV and listening to country music. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her children: Don (Edna) Adams of New London, and Sharon Kay (Tony) Bonewit of Wellington, Ohio; ten grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren; her siblings, Jack Hinkle, Shirley Pack, and Anna Mae McDermiss.
Nola was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Adams Sr., one son, Robert Adams, Jr., one daughter, Teresa Marshall and her siblings, Kenneth Hinkle, Bill Hinkle, Denny Hinkle, Glen Hinkle, Vernice Hall, Laun Allen and infant twins, Tommy and Tammy Hinkle.
Visitation will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, at the Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main Street, New London, Ohio, with funeral services following at 2 p.m.
Burial will follow at the Grove Street Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Eastman Funeral Home of New London.
Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Coney Nell Conn
Coney Nell Crisp Conn, 84, of Dana, died Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 4, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.Ozella Conn
Ozella Conn, 54, of Harold, died Sunday, February 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 27, at the Lower Toler Church of Christ, Toler Creek, Harold.
Burial followed in the Lawson Cemetery, Honaker.
Geneva Bays Cox
Geneva Bays Cox, 89, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, February, 25, 2021, at Riverview Healthcare in Prestonsburg.
She was born, January 13, 1932, in Auxier, and has lived most of her life in Eastern Kentucky.
Geneva graduated from Auxier High School in 1950, and was proud to be a cheerleader there. After graduation, she moved to Warsaw, Indiana, for a short period of time where she worked as a telephone operator. Geneva moved back to Eastern Kentucky and began working at Highlands Regional Medical Center and continued to work there for over 30 years as an Emergency Room Registrar. Geneva attended Horn's Chapel to worship whenever she could. She loved to read and especially enjoyed Fern Michaels. One of her favorite books was "For All Their Lives" by Michaels.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, John Bascom and Maudie Alice Horn Bays; brother, John Bays, Jr.; a granddaughter, Melissa Powers and sister-in-law, Betty Bays.
She is survived by one son, Delmer (Steve Brown) Cox of Lexington; a daughter, Leesa (Darrell) Cox Powers of West Van Lear; two granddaughters: Michelle (Ronnie) Powers Staniford and Meredith (Josh) Powers Pruitt. She is also survived by give great grandchildren: Madison Jervis, Braydon Jervis, Braydon M. Staniford, Nick Pruitt and Nate Pruitt. She is also survived by a first cousin, Carol Sue McLin of Plant City, Florida, two nieces; Teresa Stafford and Myra Gillespie; two nephews: Jimmy and Michael Bays and a host of other loved ones. She will be dearly missed by many.
Visitation was held Saturday, February 27, followed by graveside services at Highland Memorial Park in Staffordsville, with Jerry Bryan Lafferty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested that offerings of sympathy and love be made as donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 13770 Noel Road Suite 801889 Dallas, TX 75380, or the Floyd County Animal Shelter 545 Sally Stephens Br. Prestonsburg, KY 41653.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Bobbie Jean Edwards
Bobbie Jean Edwards, 66, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 28, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Sherry Fraley
Sherry Fraley, 47, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 27, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Diana Moore Hall
Diana Moore Hall, 64, of Bypro, died Friday, February 19, 2021.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the funeral home.
Doris June Hall
Doris June Lewis Hall, 89, of Martin, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 26, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Reao Hamilton
Reao Hamilton, 72, of Teaberry, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 28, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Newsome and Hamilton Cemetery, Teaberry.
Edward Patrick
Edward Patrick, 79, of Tram, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, February 26, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Lucille Ramey Slone
Lucille Ramey Slone, 73, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, February 26, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 5, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Michael Tackett
Michael Tackett, 56, of Beaver, died Monday, February 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 27, at Ligon Freewill Baptist Church, Ligon.
Burial followed in the Newman Cemetery, Hi Hat.
Cora Tussey
Cora Tussey, 65, of Martin, died Tuesday February 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 27, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
