Christopher Bias
Christopher Noah Bias, 50, of Stanville, died Saturday, March 26, 222.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Bush Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Yvonne Carroll
Yvonne Carroll, 73, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 26, at the Amazing Grace Worship Center, Pikeville.
Burial followed in the Justice Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Georgean Sarah Cecil
Georgean Sarah Cecil, 77, of Stanville, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Marvin Chaffins
Marvin Chaffins, 73, of Garrett, died Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 31, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Chaffins Family Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Benny Albert Combs
Benny Albert Combs, 70, of Garrett, died Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Howard Family Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Linda Sue Goodman
Linda Sue Prater Goodman, 69, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Amos Wayne Johnson
Amos Wayne Johnson, 61, of New Albany, Indiana, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nora Lou Jones
Nora Lou Mathews Jones, 88, of Beaver, died Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ervine Keene
Ervine Keene, 84 of Pikeville, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Prestonsburg Health Care Center in Prestonsburg.
He was born on March 17, 1938, to the late Bill and Haley Hall Keene and Miles and Cora Justice. He was a member of the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the D.A.V. Johns Creek Chapter #166.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Treadway Keene of Justiceville; two daughters: Judy (Danny) Hall of Paintsville, Barbara Price of Shelbiana; one brother, Bennie Keen of Akron, Ohio; one half-brother, Billy Charles Keen of Indiana; four sisters: Maxine Adkins of Shelbiana, Maxine Looney of Shelbiana, Jettie Pearl Stevens of Marion, Ohio, Geraldine Adkins of Shelbiana; four grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Tyler), Matt, Jon, Makaya and one great-grandchild, Alydia; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 28, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Annie E. Young Cemetery at Shelbiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Danny Meadows
Danny Meadows, 66, of Langley, died Friday, March 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 28, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
James “Pete” Mullins
James “Pete” Mullins, 83, of Harold, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 26, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bentley Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Kansas Ousley
Kansas “Boe” Ousley, 85, of Martin, died Friday, March 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 29, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Adkins-Crum Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Darrel Parks
Darrel Parks, 71, of Prestonsburg, husband of Lilieann Bradford Parks, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland.
He was born November 21, 1950, in London, a son of the late Elbert and Una Couch Parks. He was a stock broker, a member of East Kentucky Archery and an avid outdoorsman.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Kristi (John David) Silvey, Lexington; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Anne Silvey; his tribe; Demetra Lynn Bradford, Jolene Bradford, Rosemary K. Hall, Laura Hall Nelson, Matthew Johnson, David Wesley Nelson, Kerry Nelson, Glenn Robert Hall, Dawn Hall, Ivory Gossett, Alex Gossett, Samantha Mikhaeil, Michael Mikhaeil, Debra Lynn Engle, Adrian Engle, Leslie Anne Salisbury, Brent Salisbury, Lisa Hall Hansen, Karl Hansen, Christopher Hansen, Adam Hansen, Erin Hansen, Mark Hansen, Alyssa Hansen, Elizabeth Hansen, Nathaniel Hansen, Aly Hansen, Justin Webster, William Kludt, Bethe Kludt, Dylan Crouse, Bethany Crouse, Lucy Crouse, Cade Crouse and Charlotte Crouse. As well as many other friends and associates that are too numerous to list.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Cecelia L. Hall Parks.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 2, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Jim Doug Muncy and Karl Hansen officiating.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Frank Roberts
Frank C. Roberts, 98, of Caney, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on January 2, 1924, to the late Charlie and Mary Rogers Roberts. He was a member of the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: Stanley Eugene Roberts, Lawrence Roberts; one daughter, Gwendolyn Meade; five brothers: Willie Roberts, Bennie Roberts, Reed Roberts, Arlin Roberts, Arnold Roberts; and one granddaughter, Gwendolyn.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen Francis Roberts; one step-son, Coby Fleming of Morgantown, two brothers; Joe Roberts of Robinson Creek, Cecil Roberts of Floyd County; one sister, Fretia Roberts; three grandchildren: Franklin, Kevin and Jeremy; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 28, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Roberts Cemetery at Caney Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Martha Pearl Salisbury
Martha Pearl (Little-Hall) Salisbury, 101, of Floyd County, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 28, at the Little Nancy Old Regular Baptist Church, Hi Hat.
Burial followed in the Little Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Glenna Jewell Tackett
Glenna Jewell Tackett, 77, of Virgie, passed away Sunday March 27, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on April 30, 1944, to the late Reece Williams and Ester Akers Branham.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Vernon Tackett and one sister, Dianne (Onnie) Clement.
She is survived by two sons: Floyd Vernon Tackett II of Virgie, Tony Tackett of Virgie; two daughters: Cheryl (Lonnie) Tackett of Dorton, Pamela (Gregory) Shenefield of Joes Creek; three brothers: Lloyd Anthony (Ashley) Hall of Pikeville, Everette (Karen) Williams of Indian Creek, Bobby (Doris) Williams of Ashland; special brother-in-law, Gene Clement of Findley, Ohio; six grandchildren: Elisha (Lish), Justin, Tiffany, Tanner, Dalton, Christina; nine great-grandchildren: Jake, Jayden, Tinsley, Owen, Aubree, Jaxton, Rhyatt, Caden and Emery Jewel.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 31, at the funeral home with Stacy Stepp officiating.
Burial will follow in the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Kenneth Leon Tackett
Kenneth “Kenny” Leon Tackett, 78, of Virgie, son of the late Sid Tackett and Laura Damron Tackett, was born, February 15, 1944, in Floyd County, Kentucky. He passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by family.
Kenny joined the U.S. Army at the young age of 18 and served in the Vietnam War. He was discharged honorably in 1964. Kenny was an extremely hard worker and worked as a skilled pipe fitter and pipe welder in the coalmines, and retired after 40 years of faithful service.
Kenny always enjoyed running into friends, and loved a good laugh. He was the best story teller, and had the ability to quickly draw your attention. Once he’d start with a story, you’d be hooked listening. He had a lightness of heart, and an exceptional spark that drew people in. He loved his Pepsi, a good western, and never turned down the chance to enjoy something sweet.
Kenny united in marriage to Linda Darnell Sexton, August 3, 1972.
He is survived by two sons: Tracy Tackett of Virgie, Brian Tackett and wife, Holly of Campbellsville; one granddaughter, Carli Lane Tackett of Campbellsville; two brothers: Benny Tackett and Jackie Tackett; many nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters: Jerry, Johnny, Estil, Joseph “Jake”, and Douglas “Woody”, Lucille, Sarah, and Tap.
In keeping with Kenny’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no visitation or funeral services will be held. Kenny will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Edmond Watkins, Sr.
Edmond Watkins, Sr., 80, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Watkins Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Warren Gene Yates
Warren Gene Yates, 68, of Banner, died Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 24, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist church, Dana.
Burial followed in the Oscar Spears Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.