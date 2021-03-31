Eric Allen
Eric Allen, 53, of Harold, died Monday, March 22, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday, March 27, at Salisbury Cemetery, Harold.
Joe Arthur Burchett
Joe Arthur “Bucky” Burchett, 84, of Prestonsburg, husband of Barbara Clark Burchett, his wife of 64 years, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Prestonsburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline Archer Burchett and Joe Wheeler Burchett, and a brother Albert Archer Burchett.
He is survived by his three children: Kathryn Ann Brown, Joe Arthur Burchett II (Nikki), and Jennifer Clark Biliter (Justin); eight grandchildren: Barbie Brown, Andrew Burchett, Benjamin Burchett, Leah Kate Burchett, Tyler Burchett, Sarah Biliter, Silas Biliter, and Brayden Combs.
He is also survived by one brother, Paul Preston Burchett.
Joe was a graduate of Prestonsburg High School and the University of Kentucky, where he received a B.S. Degree in Civil Engineering in 1960. In 1971, he started a Bridge Construction Company called Bush and Burchett Inc., where he served as President and general manager until his retirement. During that time the company built over 200 bridges in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia.
Joe was active in many local, state, and national organizations. He served on the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors for many years and served as their chairman in 1989. He was on the Board of Directors of the First Guaranty Bank and of the United Steel Workers of America. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and a member of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. He served on the Advisory Board for the Stone Crest Golf Course in Prestonsburg and was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
In 2002, Joe received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Civil Engineering Alumni of the University of Kentucky for exhibiting outstanding ability, integrity, and accomplishment in the construction industry in Kentucky. In 2014, he was inducted into the Kentucky Transportation Hall of Fame.
He will forever be remembered by those whose lives were touched by his presence.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service.
This is a paid obituary.
Sue Clark
Ida Sue Clark, 83, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, March 26, 2021.
Private graveside services were held Tuesday, March 30, at Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville.
Tenea Renee Davis
Tenea Renee Davis, 51, of Auxier, died Monday, March 22, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 26, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Austin Cemetery, Boonescamp.
Brad Edward Hall
Brad Edward Hall, 44, of Betsy Layne, died Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday, March 27, at the W.J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Gladys Sue Hall
Gladys Sue Tucker Hall, 72, of Melvin, died Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Visitation will continue at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 1, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Little-Hall Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Jackie L. Howard
Jackie L. Howard, 65, of Hueysville, died Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 30, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed inn the family cemetery, Hueysville.
David Arnold Hunter
David Arnold Hunter, 77, of Honaker, died Friday, March 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 29, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
James Charles Kunath
James Charles Kunath, 80, of Van Lear, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Memorial services were held Saturday, March 27, at St. Martha’s Catholic Church, Prestonsburg.
Elmer Ray Lewis
Elmer Ray “Elmo” Lewis, 37, died Saturday, March 20, 2201.
Funeral services were Saturday, March 27, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery, Johns Branch, Langley.
Clyde McKinney
Clyde McKinney, 68, of Craynor, died Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 28, at Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, McDowell.
Burial followed in the Emmitt Tackett Cemetery, Craynor.
Kristi Dawn Ray
Kristi Dawn Ray, 46, of Caney Creek, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on July 26, 1974, to Dale and Sheree Charles.
Other than her parents she is survived by one son, Dalton Thacker of Caney Creek; her maternal grandmother, Catherine “Dump” Branham Roberts; and a host of aunts, uncles, and loved ones.
Funeral services were held Tuesday March 30, 2021, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Greg White and others officiating. Burial followed in the Rissie Branham Cemetery at Caney Creek.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Sherry Potter
Sherry Potter, 73, of Hopkins Fork, died Monday, March 29, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Marie Tackett Reynolds
Marie Tackett Reynolds, 95, of Grethel, died Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial will follow in the Joe Reynolds Cemetery, Beaver.
Gary Shortridge
Gary Shortridge, 48, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 28, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Sellards-Shortridge Cemetery, Buffalo, Endicott.
Martha Sue Smith
Martha Sue Smith, 75, of Wheelwright, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 2, at Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 3, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Gina Tackett
Gina “Gigi” Tackett, 64, of Louisville, formerly of Melvin, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 28 at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Hensley Cemetery, Melvin.
Jerry “Boots” Tackett
Jerry “Boots” Tackett, 62 of Virgie, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the UK Medical Center.
He was born January 10, 1959, to the late Onsby Lee and Alma Jewell Ray Tackett. He was of the Baptist Faith and a retired truck driver.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: Conley Tackett and Gordon Ray Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Childers Tackett; one son, Jeremy (Tasia) Tackett of Pikeville; a niece who was like a daughter to him, Leah Johnson; three brothers: Phillip Tackett of Indian Creek, Scotty (Sandy) Tackett of Longfork, Onsby (Judy) Tackett of Indian Creek; one sister-in-Law, Carolyn Tackett of Virgie; two grandchildren: Sydney Brooke-Rose Tackett, Liam Andrew Tackett; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 29, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Lee Tackett Cemetery, Osborne Fork. Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Thomas Tackett
Thomas Turan Tackett, 63, of McDowell, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 27, at 33 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Bill Monroe Thompson
Bill Monroe Thompson, 70, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, March 26, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 29, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Thompson Cemetery, Corn Fork, Prestonsburg.
Clell Williams Jr.
Clell “Pug” Williams Jr., 49, of Wayland, died Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 30 at Wheelwright Freewill Baptist Church, Bypro.
Burial followed in Temporary Gardens, Wheelwright.
