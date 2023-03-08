Lea Brooke Bentley
Lea Brooke Bentley, 42, of East Point, died Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 6, at the Betsy Layne Elementary Dome, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Phillip DeRae Crisp
Phillip DeRae Crisp, 67, of Banner, died Friday, March 3, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Noel Marie Gilliam
Noel Marie (Probst) Gilliam, 71, of David, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Memorial services will be held at a later date and announced by the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ishmeal Hackworth
Ishmeal “Buddy” Hackworth, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, February 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 3, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Chanda Lewis
Chanda Lewis, 45, of Little Creek, died Monday, March 6, 2023.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Steven Alex Moore
Steven Alex Moore, 43, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Salisbury Cemetery, Hunter.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Betta Jean Morrison
Betta Jean Morrison, 55, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Owen Shepherd
Owen “Jack” Shepherd, 81, of David, died Friday, March 3, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Long John Shepherd Cemetery, David.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Linda J. Thompson
Linda J. Williams Thompson, 66, of McDowell, died Friday, March 3, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Edward Lee Turner
Edward Lee Turner, 63, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, February 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 4, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Harry Lee Moore Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.