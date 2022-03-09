Burl Abshire, Jr.
Burl Abshire, Jr., 74 of Phyllis, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on April 7, 1947, to the late Burlin Abshire, Sr. and Emogene Smith Abshire. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He was a member of the Upper Grapevine Church of Christ
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Hunt Abshire; and one sister, Sandra Lynn Fugate.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Reynolds Abshire; one son, Brian Keith “Clyde” (Julie “Prissy”) Abshire of Matewan, West Virginia; one step-son, Paul (Stephanie) Phillips of Mouthcard; one daughter, Margo R. Williams of Florida; two brothers, Jim (Anita) Abshire of Kimper, Barry (Michelle) Abshire of Phyllis; one sister, Barb (Art) Kisner of Fairmont, West Virginia; two grandchildren; Mikaela Abshire, Miranda Abshire; seven step-grandchildren: Patrick Steven Yates, Andrew (Rebecca) Yates, Sentella Williams, Kristi Ramey, Colton (Alexis) Phillips, Jordon Looney, Lakan (Dr. Jordon Mullins); nine great-grandchildren; three special great-grandchildren: Maddi, Jacob, Natalie; and one great-great-grandchild; along with a host of loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 9, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 10, at the funeral home, with Danny Mikels, Dwayne Abshire and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Abshire Family Cemetery, Phyllis.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Shareena Akers
Shareena Akers, 33 of Virgie, passed away Sunday March 6, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on December 29, 1988, to Gerald and Donna Johnson Akers. She was a member of the Virgie Alliance Church.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Verna and Marley Johnson and her paternal grandfather, Lee Akers.
She is survived by one brother, Adam Akers of Mt. Sterling; two sisters: Tabatha Akers of Caney, April (Noah) Rose of Mt. Sterling; two nephews: Benjamin Rose, Jacob Rose; and her paternal grandmother, Delilah Akers.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 9, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 10, at the funeral home, with Ritchie Roberts and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Roberts Cemetery at Frogtown.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Leonard K. Cieslak, Jr.
Leonard K. “Lenny” Cieslak, Jr., 73, of Hi Hat, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Beulah Mae Collins
Beulah Mae Collins, 97, of Lackey, died Monday, February 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 6, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Collins Family Cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Brian Neal Delong
Brian Neal Delong, 44, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Blue River, died Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 3, at the Middle Creek Baptist Church, Blue River.
Burial followed in the Slone Family Cemetery, Blue River.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Christopher Douglas Dye
Christopher Douglas Dye, 31, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, February 27, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Scott Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Hobart Lyn Hall
Hobert Lyn Hall, 71, of Mt. Sterling, passed away Monday afternoon, February 28, 2022, at St. Joseph of Mt. Sterling, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Floyd County on December 27, 1950, to the late Burnis and Audrey Osborne Hall.
Hobert was born and raised in Floyd County, until 1990 when he became a resident of Montgomery County. He was of the Christian faith, Mason with FE&M Lodge in Floyd County, and was a car dealer in the automotive industry. He was the owner and operator of Hall’s Auto Auction for many years. Hobert was a sport enthusiast. Weekends were reserved for Bengals Football, UK Wildcat Basketball, and NASCAR. He may have been Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt’s biggest fan. However, out of all the players in the world, his son, Hobie, was his favorite to watch. You could find him on the fence cheering Hobie on or in the baseball concession stand grilling the best burgers, pork tenderloin, and hot dogs. Hobert was known as a master chef. He loved to feed others and share a meal. He was renowned for his biscuits and gravy, chicken and dumplin’s, and Ale-8 Country Ham. Hobert had two favorite pastimes. He loved to mow lawns, it brought him joy to mow a yard evenly and to clean it. His second favorite pastime was being the Mayor of Route 11 Liquor. He enjoyed the company of friends and shared many great memories with the people there. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Hobert is survived by a special friend, Melanie Mann of Mt. Sterling; five children: Hobie Hall (Brooklyn) of Mt. Sterling, Ashley Hall-Rogers of Owingsville, Jeff Hall of Campton, LeAnne Hall of Campton and Jamie Bryant of Mt. Sterling; four grandchildren: Remi Lynn Hall, Allie Hall, Audrey Hall, and Nate Hall; two brothers: Jerry Wayne Hall (Barbara) of Floyd County and Vernon Hall (Judy) of Floyd County; two sisters: Sarah Simpson of Floyd County and Anna Hall Otis of Mt. Sterling.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, March 4, 2022, at Queen Street Christian Fellowship, 10 North Queen Street Mt. Sterling, with Pastor William Prater officiating.
Interment followed at Buckingham Cemetery in Floyd County.
Pallbearers were: Hobie Hall, Donald "Duck" Martin, Rob Rogers, Eric Haddix, Gerald Iker, Berry Haddix, Tyler McMurcray and Wayne Reed.
Honorary Pallbearers: Route 11 Crew, Brad Toy, Chuck Newkirk, Donnie Greene, Regina "Tootie" Crump Fugatte and Mike Miller.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.coffmanfuneral.com
Arrangements were under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory of Mt. Sterling.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Anne Hall
Mary Anne Hall, 90, of Prestonsburg, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Mary Anne was born March 23, 1931, in Sitka, to the late Rainley (Snow) and Hager Meade White. She spent her career as a licensed practical nurse for doctors James and Ernest Holbrook for 21 years in Prestonsburg. Mary Anne was a member of the Allen Baptist Church and served as an avid volunteer for the Mountain Arts Center for over 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond D. Hall; and her brothers, William White and Bobby Ray White. Mary Anne is survived by one sister, Linda Clark; three daughters, Mona (Jeff) Staton of Versailles, Rita (Mike) Faulkner of Lexington, and Elizabeth (the late Howard Higgins) Higgins of Paintsville. She is also survived by three grandchildren:Brandon (Kelly) Faulkner, Ann Higgins, and Chris (Scarlett) Staton; and two great grandchildren: Haydon and Ella Faulkner.
Mary Anne was much beloved by her family and friends- known for her adventurous spirit, she was a warm and genuine friend to all who were fortunate enough to be known by her. She will be deeply missed by her family and many members of this community.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain Arts Center, Miss Billie Jean Osborne Scholarship Program, or to the Allyson Blair Davis Scholarship Program.
Private graveside services will be held at the Riley Hall Cemetery, and a celebration of life is planned for the upcoming spring.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.theprestonfuneralhome.net
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Preston Funeral Home of Paintsville.
This is a paid obituary.
Ethel Meade Hamilton
Ethel Meade Hamilton, 94, of Dana, died Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Boyd Cemetery, Dana.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jarred Brent Harvey
Jarred Brent Harvey, 41, of Banner, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Parsons Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Rodney Hicks
Rodney Hicks, 69, of Langley, died Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 10, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 11, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Leonard Allen Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Donna King Jarvis
Donna King Jarvis, 85, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, March 4, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Shepherd Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Barbara Sue Johnson
Barbara Sue Johnson, 65, of Bevinsville, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born December 9, 1956, in McDowell, to the late Hassell and Mildred Mosley Burke.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Johnson; and two brothers: Gordan Burke, Charles Burke.
She is survived by four sons: Brandon (Leslie) Johnson, Byron Johnson, Kevin (Deanna) Johnson, Travis Johnson; three brothers: Donald (Ruby) Burke, Danny (Rose) Burke, Billy (Pat) Burke; two sisters: Fayetta (Tivis) Caudill, Joyce Ann Holbrook; eleven grandchildren: Taylor, Skylar, Kaylee, Liberty, Braydon, Rece, Blake, Lakyn, Aubrey, Brylie, Arrianna.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 8, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Tivis Caudill and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Edward King Junior
Edward King Junior, 53, of Harold, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Denzil Ray Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Chad Lovely
Chad Lovely, 47, of Hazard, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Family Cemetery, Wayland.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Angela R. Mosley
Angela R. Mosley, 54, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lola Faye Mosley
Lola Faye Mosley, 74, of McDowell, died Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Merle Osborne
James Maryland “Merle” Osborne, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Charolette Ann Robinson Shepherd
Charolette Ann Robinson Shepherd, 65, of Lexington, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial will follow in the James E. Shepherd Cemetery, David.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Phyllis Thornsberry
Phyllis Butler Horn Thornsberry, 74, of Drift, died Monday, February 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 5, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Arnold Thornsberry Cemetery, Kite.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Marlene Spradlin VanHoose
Marlene Spradlin VanHoose, 88, of Auxier, died Tuesday, March 7, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, at the Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 10, at the church.
Burial will follow in the Hereford Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Clifton Woods
Clifton Woods, 67, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday. March 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wanda Gail Woods
Wanda Gail Woods, 73, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 8, at the Benedict Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in the Woods Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.