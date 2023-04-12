Sheila Justice Adkins
Sheila Justice Adkins, 68 of Greasy Creek, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at her residence.
She was born on June 18, 1954, to the late Hebert Justice and Inas Spears Justice. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Thomas Adkins; one brother, Jerry Justice; two sisters: Jeannie Sowards, Teresa Adkins; and two grandchildren: Joshua Evan Tanner, Ian Nathan Sesco. She is survived by two sons: Gary (Wendy) Adkins of Virgie, Larry Thomas (Shenoa) Adkins II of Greasy Creek; three daughters: Diana (Doug) Spears of Prestonsburg, Brooke (Jason) Sesco of Elkhorn City, Christina (Ernel) Cantrell of Feds Creek; one sister: Missy Moore of Virgie; fifteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Monday, April 10, at the Greasy Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Roger Justice, Timmy Adkins, Jason Adkins, Harvilla Adkins and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Adkins Cemetery at Greasy Creek.
Anna Rose Bentley
Anna Rose Bentley, 80, of McDowell, died Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 9, at the Little Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, McDowell.
Burial followed in the Greenbury Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Eileen Wolf Burchett
Eileen Wolf Burchett, 96, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 11, at St. Martha’s Catholic Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial will be held Wednesday, April 12, at the Calvary Cemetery, Lexington.
Freddie Allen Burchett
Freddie Allen Burchett, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Donna Sue Collins
Donna Sue Collins, 62, of Honaker, died Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Memorial services were held Monday and Tuesday, April 10-11.
Jackie Dean Crum
Jackie Dean Crum, 59, of Wilmington, North Carolina, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, March 31, 2023.
Kathie Daniels
Kathie Daniels, 69, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed at the S.G. Ousley Cemetery, Spurlock, Prestonsburg.
Ricky L. Hamilton
Ricky L. Hamilton, 62, of Teaberry, died Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 6, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Ricky Hamilton Family Cemetery, Teaberry.
Gregory Lee Kidd
Gregory Lee Kidd, 60, died Monday, April 3, 2023.
Memorial services were held Saturday, April 8, at the Sammy Clark Freewill Baptist Church, Dana.
Robert Shawn Little
Robert Shawn Little, 42, of Robinson Creek, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born on April 22, 1980, to Barb Roberts of Robinson Creek and the late Ronald Little. Other than his father he was preceded in death by one nephew, Tait Harrison McCoy: his grandmothers: Shirle: A. Magers, Laura Little; grandfathers: Robert “Bob” Magers and Jack Little. Besides his mother he is survived by his step-father, Brian Roberts of Robinson Creek; his son, Braylon Cash Little; three sisters: BriAnn (Tyler) McCoy of Penny, Rhonda (Michael) Miller of Mouthcard, Chyane (Arron) Miles of Robinson Creek; along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services were held Friday, April 7, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Monta Roberts officiating.
Burial followed in the Cole Cemetery at Sugar Camp. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hall and Jones Funeral Home.
Darrell Wayne McCoy
Darrell Wayne McCoy, 70, of Pikeville, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on October 3, 1952, to the late Palmer and Lettie Johnson McCoy. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Patty Gail Keller, Peggy McCoy; and two infant brothers. He is survived by his previous wife, Joyce Reynolds McCoy; two sons: Kevin (Missy) McCoy of Pikeville, Darrell Shane McCoy of Virgie; one daughter, Angela (Allen) Damron of Pikeville; two brothers: Leon McCoy of Virgie, Jerry Burchett of Ohio; two sisters: Vonda Mullins of Pikeville, Lucille Ray of Pikeville; five grandchildren: Brittany (Matt Maynard) Damron, Austin (Megan) McCoy, Aaron Chase Damron, Megan (Ryder) Johnson, Jhett McCoy; seven great-grandchildren: Eli, Kairi, Isaiah, Malachi, Shepherd, Khloe and Hayleigh. Funeral services were held Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with James Justice and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery at Pikeville.
Keith Randall Parsons
Keith Randall Parsons, 56, of Banner, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 8, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Parsons Family Cemetery, Banner.
Eddie D. Slone
Eddie D. Slone, 61, of Little Robinson Creek, died Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Sharon Sue Woods
Sharon Sue Woods, 70, of Allen, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
