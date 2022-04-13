Patricia Adkins
Patricia Ann Adkins, 61, of Pine Fork of Caney Creek, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on August 28, 1960, to the late Otis and Nellie Akers Burke. She was a member of the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Adkins; two sons: B. J. (Brandi) Adkins of Caney, Shawn (Kaylah) Adkins of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; and two grandchildren: Landon Ace Adkins and Gracie Dayle Adkins.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 12, at the Dorton Old Regular Baptist Church with Carson Wright, James Tackett and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Burke Family Cemetery, Flatwoods.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Alice Marie Akers
Alice Marie Akers, 65, of Lafayette, Tennessee, formerly of Pike County, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022.
She was born on September 8, 1956, to the late Henry Clay Collier and Hazel Newsome Collier.
Other than her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers: Roy Collier, Ray Edward Collier, James Allen Collier; five sisters: Ruth Moore, Joann Roberts, Wanda Bowling, Edna Collier and Barbara Kay Roberts.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, James Akers; two sons: Clyde (Tammy) Hall of Westmoreland, Tennessee, Benny (Mary) Hall of Lafayette, Tennessee; one brother, Keith Collier of Robinson Creek; one sister, Geneva Hamilton of Robinson Creek; two grandchildren: Courtney Kendall, Benjamin Hall; and one great-grandchild, Jase Caraker.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 7, at the Caney Creek Old Regular Baptist Church with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Booker Fork Cemetery at Caney Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Carolyn Samantha Black
Carolyn Samantha Combs Black, 56, of Garrett, died Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Bolen Cemetery, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Randell Dean Blackburn
Randell Dean Blackburn, 61, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 14, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Blackburn Cemetery, Cow Creek, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Archie Blair
Archie Bunker Charles Blair, 67, of Caney Highway, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard.
He was born on February 3, 1955, to the late Archie Rebuck Blair and Rena Kathelina Newsome Blair.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Lester Blair, Chester Blair and Vester Blair; along with three sisters: Barbara May, Rena Bass and Unia Tackett.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Blair; two sisters: Anzie (Danny) Blankenship of Penny Road and Tilda (Jerry) Alldritt of Pell City, Alabama.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 11, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Pikeville Free Will Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Newsome Branch Cemetery at Penny Road.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Colleen Bradford
Colleen Bradford, 62, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 14, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Bradford Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Helena Hall
Helena Tackett Hall, 7, of Beaver, died Monday, April 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 10, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Beaver.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Melody Jervis
Melody Jervis, 65, of East Point, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jennifer Johnson
Jennifer Lynn Johnson, 58, of Pike County, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
She was born on September 23, 1963, to the late Hazel Gladys Johnson in Wyandotte, Michigan. Jennifer joined the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church where she volunteered as much as possible until she became ill. Jennifer was an avid baker and homemaker. She could always be found in the kitchen baking biscuits, cakes, and cookies. She loved to share her passion with her family, friends, and neighbors. She was a member of the Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Leaving behind to mourn her is one husband of thirty-six years, Lynville ”Bobo” Johnson; one special sister, Linda Stewart of Virgie; one daughter, Mary (Jeremy) Hollingsworth of Raeford, North Carolina; two sons: Joshua Johnson of Virgie, Joseph Johnson of Stoney Beach, Maryland; four grandsons: Jayden, Ethan, Landon, Gavin; three granddaughters: Madalyn, Kaitlyn, Addisyn; along with three special little girls: Ashlynn, Olivia, and Anastasia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 9, at the Long Fork Free Will Baptist Church with Greg White and Ryan Johnson officiating.
Burial followed in the Alex Johnson Cemetery at Long Fork.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hall & Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Josephine Little
Josie Little, 86, of Long Fork of Virgie, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 19, 1936, at Long Fork to the late Calvin and Mary Mullins Tackett.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Little; seven brothers: John Franklin Tackett, Arthur Tackett, Goble Tackett, Cecil Tackett, Belmont Tackett, David Tackett, Clenon Clyde Tackett; three sisters: Alberta Howard, Opal Mullins, Helena Mullins; and one grandchild.
Josie is survived by one son, Bryan Turf Little of Long Fork; one estranged son, Dusty Little; one estranged daughter, Katrina Montecinos; three sisters: Lavilla Little of Michigan, Westina Mullins of Michigan, Beulah Mae Johnson of Somerset; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, at the Long Fork Old Regular Baptist Church with Jerry Damron and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Jay Tackett Cemetery at Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Syrilda Faye Martin
Syrilda Faye Martin, 84, of Hueysville, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 9, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the John Wess Prater Cemetery, Prater Fork, Hueysville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Rebecca Mullins
Rebecca Mullins, 75, of Mousie, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 9, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Stumbo Cemetery, Minnie.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Columbus Ousley
Columbus Ousley, 72, of Blue River, died Monday, April 11, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Van D. Patton
Van D. Patton, 78, of Richmond, formerly of Floyd County, died Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 8, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Drift Cemetery, Drift.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Laura Grace Skeens
Laura Grace Skeens, 81, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 12, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ruby Jean Wallen
Ruby Jean Wallen, 64, of Printer, died Monday, April 4, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 11, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Damron Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Dewanna Wright
Dewanna Ann Wright, 54, of Rockhouse Fork of Caney Creek, passed away Saturday April 9, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born March 12, 1968, to Hubert Potter of Dorton and the late Wanda Breeding Potter. She was a member of the Dorton Freewill Baptist Church.
Besides her father, she is survived by her husband, Jeff Wright; two sons: Brandon Smallwood of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Patrick (Katie) Wright of Prestonsburg; one daughter, Danielle (Matt) Stewart of Rockhouse of Caney Creek; one brother, Ricky (Darlene) Potter of Rockhouse of Caney Creek; one sister, Selena (Clois) Wright of Jenkins; two grandchildren: Lilly Stewart, Andy Wright; and a host of family, friends and loved ones.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.