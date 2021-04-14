Teresa Lynn Akers
Teresa Lynn “Terry” Hunter Akers, 67, of Dana, died Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 14, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Boyd Family Cemetery, Dana.
Teddy Amburgey
Teddy Amburgey, 55, of Floyd County, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 12, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Halbert Cemetery, Printer.
Patsy Jean Bentley
Patsy Jean Bentley, 73, of Westland, Michigan, formerly of Floyd County, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 13, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Joe Elliott Cemetery, Beaver.
Maxine Burchett
Maxine Burchett, 82, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 9, 2021.
Burial followed in the Jim Burchett Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Frank X. R. Delzer
Frank Delzer, 85, died April 1, 2021, at Highland A R H, Prestonsburg.
He was born in Zeeland, North
Dakota, December 6, 1935, the son of Rhinee and Madeleine Levesque Delzer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Bitsey Delzer.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise Reynolds Delzer; one brother, Lewis Carroll Delzer, Long Beach, California; one sister, Jeanne Larita Haney, Durham, North Carolina; two sons, Francis Warren, Camillus, New York, Timothy Delzer, Knoxville, Tennessee; two daughters, Julianne Burgess, Knoxville, Tennessee and Susan Raye Knight, Paintsville; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
After graduation from University of North Dakota and completing his fulbright studies in Germany, he worked for U. S. Steel in South America 18 years and later in Canada. Then in coal, gold and silver operations in the United States before taking the position of Land Manager and Chief Engineer of Elkhorn Coal Corporation in Wayland and Prestonsburg. He worked for Staff Engineering of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, in their international operations in China and Myanmar. He later served as Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Mines and Minerals.
Funeral mass will be held at the St. Michaels Catholic Church on Washington Avenue, Paintsville, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, with Rev. Terrance Hoppenjans, Pastor officiating.
Guest book may be signed at www.jones-prestonfuneralhome.com
Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Mr. Frank X. R. Delzer.
This is a paid obituary.
Ola Ann Ellis
Ola Ann Jones Ellis, 61, of Wayland, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Memorial services were held Saturday, April 10, at the Martin Branch Freewill Baptist Church, Estill.
Everett Hall
Everett Hall, 73, of Melvin, died Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 16, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Gilliam Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Anzie Judy Hamilton
Anzie Judy Hamilton, 78, of Grethel, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 15, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 17, at Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial will follow in the Carroll and Justice Cemetery, Grethel.
Morgan Danielle Hicks
Morgan Danielle Hicks, 18, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 11, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Big Branch Community Cemetery, Big Branch of Bull Creek, Prestonsburg.
Robert Lee Howell
Robert Lee Howell, 61, of Craynor, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 11, at Zion Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the Howell Cemetery, Spewing Camp, McDowell.
Caroline Jane Martin
Caroline Jane Bradley Martin, 41, of Garrett, died Friday, April 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 12 at 331 KY Rt. 12, Martin.
Burial followed in the Coburn-Inman Cemetery, Garrett.
Marvin Cary Moore
Marvin Cary Moore, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 16, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Harry Lee Moore Cemetery, Garrett.
Clifford Franklin Mullins
Clifford Franklin Mullins, 70, of Jenkins, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on June 12, 1950, to the late Ernest and Lora Hall Mullins. He was a retired welder.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Wright and one sister, Billie Sue Mullins.
He is survived by one son, Brian Mullins of Penny Road; one daughter, Kimberly Napier of Pikeville; his ex-wife, Willa Mullins; two brothers, Charles Wright of Florida and Burley (Sharon) Wright of Versailles; one sister, Sheila (Brad) Mullins of Elkhorn Creek; three grandchildren: Jaxson Napier, Jaelyn Mullins and Easton Napier.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Caney Creek Free Will Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Newsome Branch Cemetery, Penny Road.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Julius Mullins
Julius Mullins, 93, of Melvin, died Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 7, at Joppa Old Regular Baptist Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Raymond Eugene O’Rourke
Raymond Eugene "Gene" O'Rourke, 86, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Taron, Pennsylvania, on October 11, 1934, to the late John "Hap" and Grace Levy O'Rourke.
He was a veteran of the United States National Guard and a member of First Baptist Church of Prestonsburg. Gene was retired from Giant Foods, where he worked as a supermarket manager.
Survivors include his life partner and caregiver, Nell Hall Lawson; two children, Stephen T. O'Rourke, and Kathlene M. Wolfe; several extended family members and friends.
This is a paid obituary.
Tommy Roop
Tommy Roop, 77, of East Point, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 10, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Blankenship Cemetery, Weeksbury.
Geneva Rae Ridener
Geneva Rae Ridener, 85, of Wayland, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 9, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Freddie Allen Stratton
Freddie Allen Stratton, 67, of Martin, died Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 13, at Cow Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Anthony Quentin Swiger
Anthony Quentin Swiger, 68, of Tram, died Friday, April 9, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 12, at the Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the John and Babe Spurlock Cemetery, Printer.
