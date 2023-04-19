Donna Kay Burns
Donna Kay Frasure Burns, 64, of El Cajon, California, formerly of Floyd County, died Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, April 23, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the John Wes Prater Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Vickie Carol Compton
Vickie Carol Compton, 68, of Banner, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 15, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gunnells Rice Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Beatrice Damron
Beatrice Damron, 89, of J.B. Lane, passed away Tuesday April 11, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born October 28, 1933, to the late Bona and Minnie McCown Damron. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Damron; one son, Abel Darren Damron; and a host of brothers, sisters and loved ones. Beatrice is survived by one son, Greg Damron, of Pikeville; two daughters: Vivian Damron of Pikeville, Franki Damron of Pikeville; one sister, Helen Adams of Baltimore, Maryland; six grandchildren: Jason (Cynthia) Jett, Nicole (Ricky) Newsom, Colton (Jennifer) Damron, Dara Damron, Dawson Mullins, Mallory Bentley; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Thursday, April 13, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Bruce Mullins officiating.
Burial followed in the Rissie Branham Cemetery, Pikeville. Pallbearers were Colton Damron, Ricky Newsom, Justin Brafford, Chris Damron, Bennie Jones, Eddie Tackett, and Brandon Olive.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lois Ann Griffith
Lois Ann Griffith, 81, of Martin, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hamilton Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Dorothy Lynn Hamilton
Dorothy Lynn Hamilton, 57, of Hueysville, died Monday, April 17, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 20, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Shepherd Cemetery, Hueysville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Levi Hamilton
Levi Hamilton, 57, of Teaberry, died Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 15, at Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Andy Hamilton Cemetery, Tinker Fork, Teaberry.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Phyllis Ann Henry
Phyllis Ann Henry, 76, of Minnie, died Monday, April 10, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 14, at Nelson-Frazier Fuenral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Wade Darrell Johnson
Wade “Rebel” Johnson, 73, of Ashcamp, dued Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on June 13, 1949, to the late Saul and Gladys Tackett Johnson. He was a former truck driver for Trimble Oil. Wade was recently baptized into the Church of Christ. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters: Cynthia Johnson, Rita Carrell, Shelby Carl. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Slone Johnson; one son, Chris (Elizabeth) Johnson of Harold; two daughters: Jill Standifur of Elkhorn Creek, Summer Johnson of Pikeville; one brother, Randall “Buddy Boy” (Sharon) Johnson of Whitesburg; two grandchildren: Zackary Wade Standifur, Noah Jacob Thacker. Memorial services were held Monday, April 17, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Josh Allen officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Tracy Lynn Keens
Tracy Lynn Keens, 46, of Melvin, died Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 18, at the Joppa Old Regular Batpsit Church, Melvin.
Burial followed in the Painter Harve Cemetery, Melvin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be singed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Sylvia Lawson
Sylvia Lawson, 80, of Banner, died Monday, April 10, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Parsons Family Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Ida Mae Moore
Ida Mae Moore, 64, of Williamson, West Virginia, formerly of Martin, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 18, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Harry Lee Moore Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com
Ansil Lee Hall Osborne
Ansil Lee “Angie Hall Osborne, 58, of Beaver, died Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Samaria Old Regular Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Larry David Parsons
Larry David Parsons, 60, of Printer, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Parsons Family Cemetery, Printer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Larry Benton Qualls
Larry Benton Qualls (1945-2022) died at his home in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York, Saturday, December 3, 2022, from complications of A.L.S. Larry was a theater scholar, a translator, an art historian, and an archival documentarian. He was an editor of art and cinema from 1975-1983 and associate editor of P.A.J.: A Journal of Performance and Art from 1983-2004. His documentation of over thirty years of New York gallery exhibitions is a centerpiece of ARTSTOR; where you can view the "Larry Qualls Archive" with over 100,000 images. He also was a curator, curating exhibitions at Five Myles, Brooklyn, and the Voelker Orth Museum, Queens, New York, as well as a retrospective of Lino Brocka's films sponsored by the Amauan Workshop at Anthology Film Archives.
Up until mid-November, he was still posting his blog documents on art and design, which has proven a valuable resource for people wanting information on the happenings in the New York City art world. From 1975 through 1985, he and Daryl Chin created over thirty performance pieces at such venues as Anthology Film Archives, Danspace at St. Mark's Church on the Bowery, just above Midtown/ Downtown, and Theater for the New City.
Daryl Chin, his partner of fifty years, survives along with his twin brother, Barry V. Qualls of Highland Park, New Jersey, his nephew Jimmy Key of Allen, Kentucky, and his cousin Julianne Perry of Paintsville, Kentucky.
Born in Martin, Kentucky, on May 13, 1945, he grew up in Plant City, Florida. His parents were Jamima D. Qualls and Benton V. Qualls.
He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the College of William and Mary in 1967, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He received his master's degree in English from Columbia University in 1972 and his Masters of Philosophy in 1975.
Graveside memorial services will be held April 23, 2023, at the cemetery in Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Virgie Spears
Virgie Spears, 73, of Grethel, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 15, at the Pilgrims Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Grethel.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Grethel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Pete Wilson Jr.
Pete Wilson Jr., 72, of Tram, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Wilson Cemetery, Tram.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.