Lacy Anderson
Lacy Gene Anderson, 89 of Long Fork of Virgie, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born January 15, 1933, to the late Willie and Victoria Johnson Anderson.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Baker Anderson; three brothers: Russell Anderson, Hursel Anderson, Willie Anderson JR.; seven sister: Madonna Little, Hettie Anderson, Ora Anderson, Irene Fleming, Ola B Reynolds, Marie Young, Annalene Johnson.
He is survived by two daughters: Vicki (Gayle) Brown of Little Robinson Creek, Cindy (Robbie) Tackett of Long Fork; five grandchildren: Angie, Tiffany, Shawn, Bradley, Stephen; ten great-grandchildren: Darren, Luke, Faith, Gracie, David, Elijah, Khloe, Kaleb, Taylor, Asher.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial will follow in the Frank Tackett Cemetery, Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Jonathan Chalfant
Jonathan Chalfant, 25, of Stem, North Carolina, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Lackey.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Warren Cole
Warren Cole, 58, of Melvin, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the McDowell ARH.
He was born on March 4, 1964, to the late Estill Cole and Trula Mae Blackburn Younce.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Tackett Cole; one son, Billy Don Cole; two sisters: Sherry Cole and Janie Helton.
He is survived by two sons: Brad (Kari) Cole of Weeksbury, Chad Cole of Melvin; two brothers: Ricky Dean Cole of Melvin, Rocky Darrell Cole of Ashland; three sisters: Jackie Caudill of Melvin, Melody McCauley of Pikeville, Crystal Dowd of Ohio; nine grandchildren: Kierra, Gage, Carly, Alexis, Chloe, Blake, Maci, Brandon Jr, and Savannah.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 19, at the Weeksbury Community House of God with Vernon Johnson and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Painter Harve Cemetery at Abner Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hall and Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Mona Lynn Dean
Mona Lynn Dean, 58, of Martin, died Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 18, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joyce Dermont
Joyce Dermont, 94, of Lexington, formerly of Floyd County, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 16, at Milward Funeral Directors, Lexington.
Arrangements were under the direction of Milward Funeral Directors, courtesy of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Vervie Ellis
Vervie Hall Ellis was born to the late Manuel and Allie Campbell Hall on December 11, 1938, at Water Gap. She passed from this life on April 16, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Vervie is survived by her best friend and husband of 64 years, Tilden Ray Ellis, Prestonsburg, to who she devoted her entire heart and life. She is also survived by her devoted sister Shirley Hall Nelson, Prestonsburg, loving brother, Ronald Hall (Sally), Prestonsburg.
Vervie was the loving and devoted mother to four children: Richard Ray (Vickie) Ellis, Sharon Ellis (the late Wayne) May, David Michael (Susan) Ellis and Karen Lynn Ellis all of Prestonsburg. Her grandchildren, truly the joy of her life: Ashlee Raye (Neil) Borders, Prestonsburg, Austin Michael (Kaitlin Ann) May, Woodland Park, Colorado, Alison Nicole (Chris) Thornsberry, Prestonsburg, Michelle Renee’ (Matthew) Wilson, Richmond, Steven Bradley (Cara Donnelly) May, Pueblo, Colorado, and Timothy Michael Ellis, Prestonsburg. Vervie had the pleasure and joy of three great grandchildren: Alivia Borders, Audree Borders and Matthew Wilson.
Even though she had very debilitating health conditions, she loved and spent as much time as possible with all of them.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Hall, Hurricane, West Virginia.
She is survived by many family members and friends who will all miss her and care for her deeply.
Graveside funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 12 p.m., at the Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, with burial to follow.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the cemetery.
Arrangements are under direction of the Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
In memory of Vervie, please make any donations to, Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701.
This is a paid obituary.
Tracy Gilliam
Tracy Gilliam, 65, of David, died Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin, with funeral services following at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow in the Gilliam Family Cemetery, Wheelwright.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Eddie Dean Hamilton
Eddie Dean Hamilton, 65, of Hi Hat, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Memorial services were held Saturday, April 16, at the Garrett First Baptist Church, Garrett.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Wendell Johnson
Dewayne “DJ” Johnson, 56, of Virgie, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on March 30, 1966, to Edith Burke Johnson of Dorton and the late Wendell Johnson.
Other than his mother he is survived by two sons: Justin (his fiance’, Amanda) Johnson of Penny Road, Jordan Johnson of Virgie; one daughter, Jessica (Madison) Compton of Virgie; one brother, Scotty (Crystal) Johnson of Red Creek; one sister, Veronica (Johnny) Hopson of Dorton; eleven grandchildren: Rylan Roberts, Reagan Roberts, Jaxon Compton, Justin A. Johnson, Madalyn Johnson, Hailey Hamilton, Landon Hamilton, Kaylin Newsome, Kaleb Johnson, Logan Johnson, Natalie Johnson.
Funeral services were held Tuesday April 19, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with George Johnson and Ritchie Roberts officiating.
Burial followed in the Burke Cemetery at Marshalls Branch.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Lorine Little
Lorine Calhoun Little, 90, of Long Fork of Virgie, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on April 22, 1931, to the late Elizabeth Calhoun.
Other than her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Little; two sons: Jimmie (Judy) Little, Charles (Delores) Little; and two brothers: Conley Calhoun, Lonnie Calhoun.
She is survived by two sons: Carl (Colleen) Little of Virgie, Randall (Yvonne) Little of Sugar Camp; four daughters: Shirley (Charlie) Senters of Pikeville, Rhonda Mullins of Robinson Creek, Shelby (Noah Jr) Case of Virgie, Judy Rae Burke of Ypsilanti, Michigan; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 16, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Frank Tackett Cemetery at Long Fork.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Flora Riley
Flora Riley, 82, of Harold, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 16, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Meade Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Aloha Setser
Aloha J. Setser, 75, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022, at Sycamore Hospital.
Aloha was born in Kentucky to the late John and Wanda Rodebaugh, was spunky, strong willed and never knew a stranger. Aloha was a member of Christian Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church and loved her pastor and church family as much as she loved her late husband, Frank and their family. Aloha loved finding a good deal, especially at garage sales and never let a good coupon go unused.
Aloha is survived by her sons: Franklin Craig (Melissa Ann) Setser, William Brian Setser (Hope Ann Collins); her grandchildren: Nathaniel, Jared, Blake, Sabrina; brothers and sisters: Johnny Rodebaugh, Kay Robinson, Rayanna Spradlin, Dwayne Rodebaugh, Geisella Sue Rodebaugh; and numerous extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at the Christian Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 7904 Middletown Germantown Rd. Germantown, OH 45327.
Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Bob Reed officiating.
Serving the family is Arpp, Root and Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown OH 45327.
Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
This is a paid obituary.
William Isaac Ward
William Isaac Ward, 77, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 14, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.