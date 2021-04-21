Anthony Blake Castle
Anthony Blake Castle, 18, of Hueysville, died Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 21, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Castle Cemetery, Hueysville.
Francis Vernie Clay
Francis Vernie Clay, 79, of Dwale, died Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 20, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Dwale Community Cemetery, Dwale.
Charles Richard Daniels
Charles Richard Daniels, 54, of Stanville, died Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 21, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 22, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Daniels Family Cemetery, Stanville.
Larry Douglas Fugate
Larry Douglas Fugate, 69, of Middleburg, Florida, formerly of Perry County, died peacefully at his home on April 11, 2021.
Doug was born March 16, 1952, to the late Barbara and Gordon Fugate.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy, who he always called “Sand”, after 20 years of marriage and one brother, Mike Fugate.
Doug is survived by one son, Skyler (Christian) Fugate of Somerset; one daughter, Cissy Lynn (Tim) Sexton of Middleburg, Florida; three grandsons: Cole Fugate, Xander Deason both of Somerset, and Evan Sexton of Middleburg, Florida; three granddaughters: Zandria and Zoey Deason of Somerset, Erica Sexton of Middleburg, Florida; one sister, Jenny (Clifford) Jones of Bulan, and a host of family and friends.
Doug was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sport shooting. Along with his passion for the outdoors, his interests included gun and knife collecting and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. His devotion to family was expressed through his kindness and concern for others, especially his late wife with whom he now rests in the arms of our Lord.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 24, at the Abshire Family Cemetery in Phyllis, with Dewayne Abshire officiating and special singing by Tim and Erica Sexton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Bert T. Hall
Bert T. Hall, 98, of Harold, died Friday, April 16, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 23, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery, Galveston.
Clarissa L. Hall
Clarissa L. Hall, 66, of Okeechobee, Florida, formerly of Floyd County, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date by the funeral home.
Jarvie Hamilton
Jarvie Hamilton, 68, of Beaver, died Friday, April 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 20, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Allen.
Ernestine Hicks
Ernestine Hicks, 86, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 18, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Terina Ann Hicks
Terina Ann Hicks, 54, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 21, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 22, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Hicks Cemetery, Blue River.
Brian Travis Johnson
Brian Tavis Johnson, 42, of Big Branch Road of Virgie, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on June 2, 1978, to the late Lewie Gene and Carol Hampton Johnson.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Earl Tavis Johnson.
He is survived by two daughters: Halie Johnson and Holie Johnson; one sister, Robin (Leon) Dotson of Virgie; along with his paternal grandmother, Fran Johnson of Long Fork.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 17, at the Speight Church of Christ with Church of Christ Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Johnson Family Cemetery at Big Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Karen Sue Jones
Karen Sue Jones, 69, of Melvin, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 17, at Ligon Community Freewill Baptist Church, Ligon.
Burial followed in the Jones Family Cemetery, Melvin.
Marvin Cary Moore
Marvin Cary Moore, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 16, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Harry Lee Moore Cemetery, Garrett.
Charles D. Music
Charles D. “Charlie” Music, 77, of Auxier, died Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 21, at Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Terry Keith Stevens
Terry Keith Stevens, 65, of Virgie died Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born September 25, 1955, in Wyandotte, Michigan, to the late Columbus Stevens and Delta Crouch Stevens.
He was a retired coal miner and a member and deacon of Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church at Marrowbone.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Nathan H. Stevens, five brothers: William, Don, Henry, Frank and Barry Stevens; and one sister, Jean Gann.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Lynn Bartley Stevens; two sons: Terry K. Stevens II of Georgetown, Brandon L. (Kyla) Stevens of Lexington; one daughter, Brittany D. Stevens of Pikeville; one brother, Jimmy Stevens of LaFollette, Tennessee; two sisters: Sandy Jones of Dalton, Georgia and Wanda Brown of Dalton, Georgia; seven grandchildren: Brayden, Elijah, Nevaeh, Caroline, Barrett.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 21, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Gary Hall officiating.
Burial followed in the Willard Bartley Cemetery at Penny.
Arrangements were under the direction Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
