John Aubrey Clark
John Aubrey Clark, 83, of Pikeville, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Clark Family Cemetery, John’s Creek, Pikeville.
Jacqueline Caudill Crawford
Jacqueline Caudill Crawford, 75, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023 with her family by her side.
She was born on April 25, 1947, in Floyd County, to the late Jack Caudill and Dorothy Lee Mullins Caudill.
Jacqueline is survived by her daughter, Tracy Blackmon and husband, Christopher of Goldsboro, North Carolina; her sister, Elizabeth Collins of Kentucky; her brother, Ralph Glenn Caudill of Illinois; her grandchildren, Larry Cody Crawford of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Autumn Lee Ann Blackmon of New York.
Funeral services honoring Jacqueline Caudill Crawford were held Thursday, April 20, 2023, in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home, London.
Entombment followed at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily.
Emogene McCarty Cooley
Emogene McCarty Cooley, 93, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., April 26, at the Spurlock Old Regular Baptist Church, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Roy Denver Frazier
Roy Denver Frazier, 86, of Price, died Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 24, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Frazier Family Cemetery, Price.
Hobert Hunt
Hobert Hunt, 84, of Tram, died Friday, April 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Amanda Rose Keen
Amanda Rose Keen, 28, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, April 17, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 21, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Harold Dean Kilgore
Harold Dean Kilgore, 68, of Hippo, died Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin. Burial followed in the Gayheart Family Cemetery, Knott County.
Danny Marsillett
Danny Marsillett, 62, of Louisville, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 23, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Mayo Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Michael Mullins
Michael Mullins, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Pike County, died Friday, April 21, 2023, in Louisville.
He was born June 7, 1946, at Caney Newsome Branch, the son of Earnest and Onie Ledford Mullins.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Mullins; sisters: Peggy Mullins Cornett, Lena Mullins, and Judy Mullins Martin; and one son, Earnie Mullins.
He leaves behind his wife of many years, Darlene Fincannon Mullins; one daughter, Annette (Jeff) Mullins Swanger; grandkids: Korey Michael (Megan) Hartman, Allison Colleen (Phillip) Larkin, Paul Michael “Mikey” Mullins; great grandsons: Sylas Andrew and Cecil Grey Hartman; two extra grandsons: Mitchell Zink and Christopher Schindler; a special daughter-in-law, B.J. Mullins; his brother from another mother, Mark (Jody) Blair, one brother, Larry (Dimple) Varney; special mother-in-law, Colleen Walls Fincannon; nephews: Michael (Pam) Cornett, Keith Cornett, Matt Cornett; nieces: Tanya Cornett (David) Shifler and Sally Ann Martin (Jake) November.
He spent six years in the National Guard and retired from Ford Motor Company after thirty-nine years. He worked in the paint department at the Avon Lake plant. He enjoyed gardening and raised many types of tomatoes, which he shared with many families. He enjoyed raising chickens and quails. Yes, “JH” Jim Turnley, you can have my work boots, I don’t need them anymore.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 25, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Cliff Morris and John Brandt officiating.
Burial followed in the Roberts Cemetery at Newsome Branch on Caney Creek.
Fannie Kiser Newsome
Fannie Newsome, 80, of Penny Road, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born April 26, 1942, to the late Noah and Dona Bryant Kiser. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Newsome; one brother, Blucher Kiser; seven sisters: Julie Mabel Kiser, Ethel Kiser, Lucy Kiser, Elsie Slone, Elizabeth Hall, Gracie Brown, Lula Newsome. She is survived by one son, Randy (Roberta) Newsome of Penny; two brothers: Hebert (Sylvia) Kiser of Penny, Jarvey (the late Betty) Kiser of Collins; three sisters: Joyce (the late Dewey) Robinson of Penny, Nadine (the late Donald) Newsome of Robinson Creek, Clara (Glasson) Elswick of Long Fork; and two grandsons: Jacob and Ethan. Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 25, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Old Regular Baptist Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Sam Hall Cemetery at Bear Fork of Robinson Creek.
Christie Rose Pratt
Christie Rose Pratt, 42, of Garrett, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 24, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial followed in the Andy Jack Mitchell Cemetery, Moore Branch, Teaberry.
Donna Jean Shepherd
Donna Jean Shepherd, 64, of David, died Friday, April 21, 2023.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 27, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Shepherd Cemetery, Open Fork, David.
Flossie Slone
Flossie Slone, 77, of Hi Hat, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 22, at the Solid Rock Community Church, Wheelwright.
Burial followed in the Slone Family Cemetery, Price.
William Stewart
Arnold William “Big Will” Stewart, 47, of Dorton, died Monday, April 24, 2023.
