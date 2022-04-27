Lucille Akers
Lucille Akers, 78, of Nicholasville, formerly of Floyd County, died Friday, April 22, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial will follow in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens, Lexington.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Walter Bentley
Walter Bentley, 80, of Langley, died Monday, April 18, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 22, at the Providence Old Regular Baptist Church, Topmost.
Burial followed in the Reen Hall Cemetery, Topmost.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jimmy Conn
Jimmy Conn, 57, of Tram, died Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, at the River of Life Freewill Baptist Church, Teaberry.
Burial will follow in the Conn Cemetery, Tram.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Flem Hall, Jr.
Flem Hall Jr. 73, of Caney, passed away Tuesday April 26, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Martin.
Russell Hampton
Russell Hampton, 92, of Left Fork of Long Fork, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Martin.
Ruben Issacs, Jr.
Ruben Isaacs, Jr., 76, of Jeffersonville, formerly of Floyd County, died Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held at Monday, April 25, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Patty Lou Johnson
Patty Lou Johnson, 75, of Indian Creek of Virgie, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 27, 1947, to the late Bill and Pearlie Marie Williams Gibson.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Roy Gibson and Paul Gibson.
She is survived by her husband, Astor Johnson, Jr. of Virgie; two sons: John Johnson of Pikeville, Bill Johnson of Henrietta, New York; one daughter, Melissa Jean Gibson of Hilton, New York; one brother, Bill Gibson of Rochester, New York; three sisters: Linda Houser of Rochester, New York, Lois Morris of Rochester, New York, Sandra Brown of Statesville, North Carolina; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Visitation was held Tuesday, April 26, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Dwight Justice
Dwight Douglas Justice, 66, of Prestonsburg, died Friday, April 22, 2022.
Funeral services will beheld at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, at the Prestonsburg Church of Christ, Prestonsburg.
Burial will follow in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Bennie Lynwood Lafferty
Bennie Lynwood Lafferty, 85, of Allen, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 22, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lafferty Family Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Robert Landry
Robert Michael Landry, 63, of Pikeville, died Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Rosemary Leslie
Rosemary Leslie, 79, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Anna Ruth Little
Anna Ruth Little Hall, 78, of Lick Branch of Caney, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born November 14, 1943, to the late Clarence and Dicie “Bun” Roberts Little.
She is survived by one daughter, Tammy (Randall) Branham of Country Lane; one brother, Bruce (Melissa) Little of Pikeville; one grandson, Clint (Haylee) Branham.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 24, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Ritchie Roberts and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Clarence Little Cemetery at Caney.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Janis Ray Napier
Janis Ray Napier, 78, of Martin, died Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 24, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Lowell Don Newsome
Lowell Don Newsome, 39, of Alleghany, passed away Tuesday April 19, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Hospital.
He was born September 23, 1982, to the late Eddie Dean Newsome and Sharon Tackett Newsome of Alleghany.
Besides his father he was preceded in death by one son, Nicholas Connor Newsome; and his sister, Edna Marie Newsome Tackett.
Besides his mother he is survived by his wife, April Newsome; one son, Donavan Newsome of Bowling Fork; three daughters: Kaylee Newsome of Hellier, Lauren “BooBoo” Newsome of Hellier, Audrey Newsome of Hellier; one step-daughter, Megan Newsome of Hopkins Fork; two brothers: Jimmy Dean Newsome of Hellier, Cody Newsome of Hellier; one sister, Sylvannah Rowe of Georgetown.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 25, at the Alleghany Freewill Baptist Church, Marrowbone, with Ray Tackett and Oscar Damron Officiating.
Burial followed in the Gid Little Cemetery, Caney Creek.
Online condolences may be expressed at, www.hallandjones.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Ellen Ratliff
Ellen Ratliff, 89, of Martin, died Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 20, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Joseph Tackett
Joseph Tackett, 42, of McDowell, died Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 25, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 28, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Lucy Hall Cemetery, McDowell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Brenda Joyce Wilkinson
Brenda Joyce Prater Wilkinson, 78, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Floyd County, died Monday, April 17, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.