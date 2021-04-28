Tyrell Adkins
Tyrell “Ty Ty” Adkins, 32, of Dorton, died Friday April 23, 2021.
He was born March 22, 1989, in Gwinette, Georgia, to Kalton “Bo” Adkins of Virgie and Shana Cole Adkins of Myra.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Adkinson and Jeanette Robinette Adkinson; maternal grandparents, Rell Cole Jr. and Patty Cole Johnson.
Besides his parents, he is survived by two sisters: Brittany Adkins of Los Angeles, California, and Natalie Adkins of Myra.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 26, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie, with Daryl Newsom and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Tackett Family Cemetery, Cabin Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Jonathan Lynn Allen
Jonathan Lynn Allen, 45, of Langley, died Friday April 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 26, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Allen Cemetery, Eastern.
Brian Bartley
Brian Bartley, 53, of Jonancy, died Friday, April 23, 2021. at his residence.
He was born April 17, 1968, in Pike County to Draxel (Peggy J.) Bowling of Caney Creek and the late Brenda Tackett Bartley.
Besides his father, he is survived by two brothers: Kevin Bowling, Robbie Bowling; one sister, Evelyn Evon (Sissy) Bowling.
Graveside services were held Thursday, April 24, at the Dixie Bowling Cemetery at Caney Creek with Greg White officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Brenda Lou Bates
Brenda Lou Bates, 58, of Garrett, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Graveside services were held Monday, April 26, at the Bates Cemetery, Wayland.
Michael Shawn Blocker
Michael Shawn Blocker, 30, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 23, at Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Prater Creek, Dana.
Burial followed in the family cemetery, Weeksbury.
James Brown
James Brown, 82 of Dorton, died Saturday April 24, 2021, at Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born on November 14, 1938, to the late Isadore and Nancy Wright Brown. He was of the Old Regular Baptist Faith, a retired miner and auto mechanic.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie Lou Wright Brown; two brothers: Bruce Brown, Charles Brown; two sisters: Catherine Brown Wright and Gladys Brown Mullins.
He is survived by one daughter, Shelia (Johnny) Smallwood of Pine Fork; three brothers: Hansel “Tub” (Carol) Brown of Ocala, Florida, Lloyd “Popeye” (Ruth) Brown of Dorton, Cecil (Arose) Brown of Williamsburg; one sister, Ruby Newsome of Long Fork; two grandchildren; Travis (Amanda) Smallwood, Brittany (John) Puett; and five great-grandchildren: Nicole Estep, Hunter Lyons, Logan Edward Smallwood, Carissa Darnell, Christina Darnell.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 27, at the Hall & Jones Funeral Home with Jerry Damron and others officiating. Burial followed in the Roman Wright Cemetery at Dorton.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funerqal Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Anna Bakay Butcher
Anna Bakay Butcher, 70, of Weeksbury, died Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, at the Burton Pentecostal Church, Bypro.
Burial will follow in the Buckingham Cemetery, Bevinsville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Joyce Compton
Joyce Compton, 66, of Little Robinson Creek, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on January 28, 1955, to the late Sam Casebolt and Rebecca Younce Casebolt. She was a member of the Free Will Baptist Church.
Other than her parents. she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Compton, three brothers: Brack Casebolt, Russell Casebolt and Don Casebolt; four sisters: Vivian Stocklaufer, Phyllis Holt, Frances Little and Loretta Adkins.
She is survived by two sons: Loranza Dow Compton of Little Robinson, Robert Steven Compton of Little Robinson; one daughter, Katrina (Gary) Wright of Little Creek; two brothers: Danny Casebolt of Little Robinson, Sam Casebolt Jr of Little Robinson; one sister. Linda Kay Tackett of Robinson Creek; five grandchildren; Jasmine, Sydney, Lacey, Cameron and Jett; and four great-grandchildren; Gracelyn Mae, Elayna Jade, Anya and Sebastian.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Gary Wright, Pete Sexton and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Joyce Compton Cemetery at Little Robinson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Elizabeth Mae Duff
Elizabeth Mae Childers Duff, 88, of Hueysville, died Monday, April 26, 2021.
Private, graveside services will be held.
Paula Glenn
Paula Wagner Glenn, 53, of Richmond, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the Hospice Care Plus Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
She was born in Pikeville, Aug. 15, 1967, the youngest child of Marvin Rudy Wagner and Billie Barnette Wagner.
She attended Mullins Elementary and Mullins High School. After graduating from Mullins, she attended Prestonsburg Community College for one year. She transferred to Eastern Kentucky University where she graduated in May 1989. She was a proud alumna of EKU, not only because she valued the education she obtained there, but also, because she made many lifelong friends and sisters in the ADPi sorority that she loved dearly.
However, most importantly, Paula met the love of her life at EKU, William David Glenn, III. They dated throughout their college years and the years that followed until they married Nov. 21, 1992. They made their home in Lexington and raised two children.
She is survived by her husband, William David Glenn III; and her sons, William David Glenn IV and Colin Douglas Glenn.
She enjoyed working as a mortgage banker at Stockton Mortgage Corporation because she loved assisting people in fulfilling their dream of owning a home, but she felt her best accomplishments were being a devoted wife to her husband whom she adored and a mother to her precious sons. She found joy in participating in her sons’ school and athletic committees and was very passionate about volunteering with the Humane Society.
She is also survived by her mother, Billie; her step-father, James Stratton; her sister, Kimberly Wagner Lockhart; her mother-in-law, Donna Glenn; her sister-in-law, Amy Glenn Honnerlaw (Shawn Honnerlaw); and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rudy; and her sister, Debra Wagner Howe. Arrangements for the Celebration of Life service to be held at Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville are pending.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the organizations listed on the Clark Legacy Center website.
Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center of Nicholasville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.clarklegacycenter.com.
This is a paid obituary.
Clarissa L. Hall
Clarissa L. Hall, 66, of Okeechoebe, Florida, formerly of McDowell, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later day and announced by Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Carson Moore
As a friend once said, Carson was a spark! He lived life on his own terms from the day he was born until pretty much the day he died. He enjoyed life. Immensely. He made friends wherever he went, enjoyed a good drink (or two), ate ice cream as often as he could, and played a mean game of corn hole. He had one daughter, who was lucky enough to bask in his glow for nearly 50 years. And, along the way, he taught her some things. Be honest. Be kind. Say “thank you.” Spend wisely. And, plan for tomorrow. Last but not least, he hammered into her that she could do anything (thanks, dad).
Carson was a self-made man who hailed from Garrett, a small town in Kentucky. He joined the Marines as a young man, and soon after graduating boot camp, found himself participating in the color guard for JFK’s inaugural parade. Always the pragmatist, his recollection of that day was that it was cold.
Once he’d completed his service, he got a job in a field that would become his life’s work — accounting. He worked hard and rose through the ranks of corporate America, ultimately becoming the Director of Accounting Operations and Director of Financial Reporting for Mercantile Stores Company, Inc. He loved his work, obsessing over every way the company might be better, no matter how small the detail. One year for Christmas, his daughter gave him a sweater, and he was thrilled . . . with the box it came in. He excitedly exclaimed, “This is a great box! I’m going to take it back to our people so they can examine it and improve our boxes.” And, on the other end of the spectrum, he saw the impact that e-commerce was going to have on brick-and-mortar stores in the late ’90s and began warning people that big department stores would have to adjust (he retired shortly thereafter). He was almost always the smartest guy in the room.
Last week, he finally lost his multi-year battle with cancer. He was a fighter to the very end, and gave what is ordinarily an aggressive cancer a serious run for its money. The world shines a little less brightly without this quirky, smart man. But, he will live on in all who knew him — especially when they make a witty comment or keen observation and find themselves smiling at the thought, “that sounds like something Carson would have said!”
Carson is survived by his daughter Robin Moore and her husband Shawn Fenn; sisters Wanda Duff, Anna Lawson, Evelene Martin, Bonnie Conley, and Judy Schlegelmilch; brothers-in-law Rendell Lawson, Ancil Conley, and John Schlegelmilch; several nieces and nephews; his former spouse, Marty Kidwell, with whom he remained friends; and his dear friend Connie Orr. His parents, Edd and Una Moore; brother Gordon Moore; and brothers-in-law Carl Duff and Tommy Martin passed on before him.
When the pandemic is over, and it is safe to gather, there will be a celebration of his life. In the meantime, raise a glass to him tonight, or eat your favorite food. He would have liked that.
Michael Shawn Moore
Michael Shawn Moore, 53, of Martin, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 24, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Moore Cemetery, Price.
William Keith Morrison
William Keith Morrison, 58, of Prestonsburg, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 25, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Morrison Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Amanda Lynn Mullins
Amanda Lynn Mullins, 27, of Jenkins, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Lexington.
She was born on October 19, 1993, to Sheila Perysian (Mark) Compton of Pikeville and the late Randy Mullins.
Other than her mother she is survived by her wife, Brittni Shatae Wolford Mullins of Pikeville; two daughters, Jayden Starr Lowe and Lilyth Sky Lowe of Pikeville; two brothers: Anthony Lee Mullins of Pikeville, Carl Robert Carter of Pikeville; one sister, Kieria Lindzey Carter of Pikeville.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, at Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 29, at funeral home, with Kevin Bowling and others officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mullins Cemetery at Lick Fork.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
This is a paid obituary.
Judy Elizabeth Newman
Judy Elizabeth Newman, 81, of Grethel, died Friday, April 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 25, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Lee Alley Cemetery, Grethel.
Patty Sue Peters
Patty Sue England Peters, 74, of Allen, died Monday, April 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 23, at 331 KY Rt. 122, Martin.
Burial followed in the Martin Cemetery, Martin.
Steven Shane Stephens
Steven Shane Stephens, 44, of Martin, died Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 28, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial will follow in the Risner-Bradley Cemetery, Alum Lick, Martin.
Gary Dale Watkins
Gary Dale Watkins, 52, of Teaberry, died Friday, April 16, 2021.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 23, at 7 Clinic Drive, Martin.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Grethel.
