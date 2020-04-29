Charles Edwin Bradley
To know Charles E. Bradley, better known as “Moon,” was to love him. He moved to Prestonsburg as a young boy, right after the Great Depression. On his walks to Prestonsburg Elementary as a boy, he would sell his cow’s milk and use the money to pay for his school lunches — a nickel for two hot dogs or a nickel for a hamburger.
He was a graduate of Prestonsburg High School, where he was the senior class president, editor-in-chief of the school yearbook and a full back for the 1948 championship football team. After graduation, he attended Morehead State University, where he obtained a degree in education.
He truly enjoyed working hard and being productive and, even on vacation, sought out ways to be industrious. He enjoyed long and successful careers in oil and gas exploration, commercial construction (building a few Kentucky schools and the local American Standard factory) and commercial real estate development. Work was as much a hobby as a vocation, so retirement was never a consideration and he was fortunate to still be working and productive at 89.
Although the community probably recognized him primarily as a businessman, his family and friends knew the most important roles in his life were being a father, grandfather and friend. He excelled at all three. He was a “door’s always open” person, no matter the time or day, you could count on him if you needed anything. His sweet, welcoming smile and warm hugs will be missed dearly.
In his spare time, he was an avid solitaire player, newspaper reader and comic fan and jellybean enthusiast. He enjoyed wine nights with his grandkids and watching Jeopardy and women’s and men’s UK games. He never missed a chance to spend time with family, friends and neighbors who frequently enjoyed sharing laughter and stories sitting around his kitchen table.
He lived a fun-filled life, full of travels, family gatherings, work he was passionate about, gardening, photography and caring for pets he adored, including his cat, Dot Dot.
May we all be inspired by his life to live a life full of love for others, adventure and hard work.
Charles Edwin “Moon” Bradley, 89, of Prestonsburg, widower of Della Francis Bradley, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in the Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville. He was born Oct. 13, 1930, in Spencer, W.Va. a son of the late Smith F. and Violet Sturgill Bradley. He was a businessman who actively developed real estate and did oil and gas exploration.
He is survived by one son: Charles R. “Randy” Bradley of Prestonsburg; one sister: Carol Bradley Hawks of Jackson. Tenn.; 11 grandchildren: Heather R. Bradley, Emily Bradley Dodge, Megan Wood, Charles W.T. Bradley, Chance E. Bradley, Whitney A. Bradley, Case H. Bradley, Rimini A. Merrick, Claire Shepherd, Levi Bradley and William Bradley; and six great-grandchildren: Kennedy Gibson, Taylor Wood, Connor Wood, Jayden Dodge, Charles Conor Shepherd and Elijah Shepherd.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by one son: Anthony “Tony” Bradley and one brother: Smith F. Bradley Jr.
A private family funeral service was conducted Tuesday, April 28, in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin. Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg, with the Hall Funeral Home caring for those arrangements.
Pallbearers included Smith “Butch” Bradley, Chance E. Bradley, Case H. Bradley, Beau Spurlock, Scott F. Bradley and Monte Merrick.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Baptist Learning Center at Irene Cole First Baptist Church, 157 S Front St. Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.
This is a paid obituary.
Amanda Hall
Amanda Jane (Neeley) Hall, 79 of Prestonsburg, wife of the late Lloyd George Hall, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born June 25, 1940, in Prestonsburg, a daughter of the late Elza and Susie Baldridge Neeley. She was still actively working part time as a hearings recorder for the Social Security Association’s Office of Hearing and Appeals where she was employed approximately 40 years.
She is survived by two children: Lloyd K “Dickie” (Dana) Hall and Dr. Debra K Hall, both of Prestonsburg; one brother-in-law: James “Merle” Osborne; one sister-in-law: Rose Neeley; two step great-grandchildren: Preston and Paige Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five siblings: Lon D. Neeley, John B. Neeley, William T. Neeley, Gertrude Pack and Margie Osborne.
A private gathering was held Sunday, April 26, at Hall Funeral Home with a private graveside service and burial held Monday, April 27, in the Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Floyd Country Animal Shelter 545 Sally Stephens Branch, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
This is a paid obituary.
Hope Blackburn
Hope Blackburn, 88, of Stanville, died Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Oceanus Holbrook
Oceanus “O.C.” Holbrook, 82, of Michigan, formerly of Floyd County, died April 22, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Pina Kandice Howell
Pina Kandice Howell, 70, of Banner, died Monday, April 27, 2020.
Funeral services are private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Casey Dalton
Johnson
Casey Dalton Johnson, 27, of McDowell, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ray Jones
Ray Jones, 79, of Bevinsville, died Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Funeral services are private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Coley Martin, Jr.
Coley Martin, Jr., 61, of Martin, died Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Ruby D. Milem
Ruby D. Milem, 97, of Lexington, formerly of Floyd County, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Jennifer Lee Ousley
Jennifer Lee Bates Ousley, 57, of Prestonsburg, died Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Phyllis Ann Robinson
Phyllis Ann Robinson, 88, of Langley, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
John Rogers
John Rogers, 84, of Harold, died Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Jerica Sueann Sizemore
Jerica Sueann Little Sizemore, 41, of McDowell, died Friday, April 24, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Nancy Ann Young
Nancy Ann Young, 61, of Martin, died Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Funeral services were private, due to restrictions required because of COVID-19.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
