Michael David Campbell
Michael David Campbell, 40, of Prestonsburg, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 30, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Waddle Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Richard Conn
Richard Conn, 79, of Martin, died Friday, March 31, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 4, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the John B. Conn Family Cemetery, Arkansas Creek, Martin.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Willa Fay Dingus
Willa Fay “Tiny” Dingus, 81, of Pierceton, Indiana, died peacefully at 3 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2023, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Born on February 1, 1942, in Hite, she was a daughter of the late Lacy and Pauline (Shepherd) Dingus. Her formative years were spent in Hite and Martin. She graduated from Martin High School in Kentucky.
Tiny worked at Chamberlain Products for seven years and then moved to Whitley Products, where she worked for another seven years. She then worked for Gripco for 23 years and finally move to Dana for seven years.
She was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Magicians and the Whitley County Clowns for over 50 years, and enjoyed “clowning around”.
Surviving are her brothers: two Danny (Karen) Dingus of South Whitley, Mitchell (Connie) Dingus of Ohio; two sisters: Pat Minnix, and Hester Dingus, both of Pierceton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Billy Howard, James Dingus, Robert Dingus and Phillip Dingus and sisters, Nancy Woods and Juanita Howard.
As per Tiny’s wishes, a burial will take place at a later date at the Booneville Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith and Sons Funeral Home of Columbia City, Indiana.
Memorials in Tiny’s honor are to The Fellowship of Christian Magicians Inc.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Cecil Howell
Cecil Howell, 72, of Harold, died Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, at the Upper Toler Church of Christ, Toler Creek.
Burial will follow in the Spears Cemetery, Toler Creek, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Preston Keith Hughes
Preston Keith Hughes, 75, of Prestonsburg, died Saturday, April 1, 2023.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Jeremy Scott Johnson
Jeremy Scott Johnson age 45 of Elizabethton, Tenessee, formerly of Pikeville, died March 29, 2023, in Tenessee.
He was born on June 9, 1977, to Margaret Coleman Johnson of Collins and the late Mike “Crackers” Johnson. Other than his mother he is survived by his fiance’, Paige Neace; three sons: Dylan Johnson of Rogersville, Gabe Johnson of Rogersville, Trey Johnson of Rogersville; one brother, Michael “Fridge” (Melissa) Johnson of Paintsville; one sister, Angela (George) Knipp of Frankfort. Funeral services were held Sunday, March 2, at the Penny Road Community Church with Burnin White and others officiating.
Burial followed in the Coleman Cemetery at Buckfield.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Hall & Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 85, Virgie, KY 41572.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virige.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary
Ruth Johnson
Willis Ruth Johnson, 79, of Ecorse, Michigan, formerly of Pike County, Kentucky was born on September 30, 1943, to Joseph and Stella Alloway and went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2023.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Stella Alloway; husband, Bruce Johnson; daughter, Tonya Pedley; son-in-law, Sean Pedley; son, Tyrone Johnson; brothers: Dale, Lowell, and Ronald, and sister; Wilma Davis. She is survived by sister, Linda Anderson; and children: Timmy (Lisa) Johnson, Todd Johnson, Tiffany (Gilberto) Regalado, Tamara (Edward) Sucharski; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Ruth Johnson lived her entire life caring for others and her love pours far beyond the loved ones mentioned. She is survived by many loved ones who came to know her as “Mamaw”. Ruth was truly the heart of the family and was known to work hard and pray even harder. She placed her faith in Jesus Christ and was prepared to go home to see her savior face to face. Her time here on earth was poured into her children, grandchildren and always finding a way to care for those around her. She knew how to make people smile. And laugh even harder with quick witted comments and stories that would have some of the grandchildren forever checking beneath her porch before leaving. Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday April 6, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow after services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Maynard
Patricia Ann Maynard, 72, of Virgie, died Sunday April 2, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born on March 23, 1951, to the late Kenneth and Easter Gross Hounshell. She had worked as a Pharmacy Tech at P.M.C. and was a member of Caney Creek Free Will Baptist Church. Other than her parents she was preceded in death by one son, Brian Mullins; one daughter, Rachel Mullins Hodnett; and one brother, Duke Hounshell. She is survived by two sons: Kenny Mullins of Clay City, John Mullins of Richmond; two daughters: Tammy Mullins Johnson of Virgie, Donna Mullins Cantrell of Denton, Texas; one brother, Steve Hounshell of Nashville, Tenessee; two sisters: Jane Hounshell Murphy of Clay City, Laura Hounshell Lieb of Plymouth, Michigan; five grandchildren: Jessica Mullins Bolling, Jonathan Mullins, Brooke Cantrell Stone, Josh Johnson, Maggie Hodnett; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home, Virgie. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 6, at the funeral home with John Vance officiating.
Burial will follow in the Johnson Memorial Park Cemetery, Pikeville.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Stella Music
Stella Music, 79, of Auxier, died Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 3, at the Auxier Methodist Church, Auxier.
Burial followed in the Auxier Relocation Cemetery, Auxier.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
Eddley Newsome
Eddley Newsome, 74, of Virgie, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his residence.
He was born on September 17, 1948, to the late Jarvey and Pauline Bartley Newsome. He was a member of the Church of Christ and a Church of Christ minister for over 40 years. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one son, Stacy Newsome; three brothers: Charlie Newsome, Billy Newsome, Bobby Newsome.
He is survived by his wife, Matilda Newsome; one son, Kyle Newsome of Virgie; one daughter, Dewania (Bruce) Morrison of Pikeville; three brothers: Jarvey Newsome Jr. of Penny Road, Larry Wayne Newsome of Lexington, Jeffrey Newsome of Lexington; five sisters: Irene Young of Pikeville, Kathleen Young of Pikeville, Syltana Hamilton of Lexington, Linda Bastin of Lexington, Shirley Revard of Richmond; three grandchildren: Gage Morrison, Tristan (Morgan) Newsome and Staci Morrison, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 1, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Church of Christ Ministers officiating.
Burial followed in the Newsome Branch Cemetery at Penny Road.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallandjones.com
This is a paid obituary.
Christina VanDine Simpson
Christina VanDine Simpson, 79, of Auxier, died Monday, March 27, 2023.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
The guestbook may be signed at, www.hallfuneralservice.com.