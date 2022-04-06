JoAnne Akers
JoAnn Akers, 75, of Prestonsburg, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Highlands ARH following an extended illness.
She was born in Prestonsburg on March 21, 1947, and lived most of her life in Floyd County as a homemaker.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Eunice Mae Bays; and her husband, Bobby Joe Akers.
She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Jo Akers of Prestonsburg; one sister, Barbara Breeding-Klopfer of Cedar Hill, Texas; four nieces: Dana Banks of Oil Springs; Rita Poe, Debbie and Ginger Bays all of Findlay, Ohio. JoAnn is also survived by three nephews: Danny Bays of Salyersville; Michael Dillion of Findlay, Ohio; and Donald Breeding of Red Oak, Texas; two great nieces: Amber Bays and Brandi Banks of Salyersville, and three great nephews: Brandon Banks and Dennis Bays, both of Salyersville; and Matthew Elijah Breeding of Cedar Hill, Texas. JoAnn is also survived by a host of other family members in Kentucky, Ohio, Texas, Michigan and West Virginia.
JoAnn was loved dearly and will be greatly missed. Beloved of God.
Family will receive guests at Carter Funeral Home on Thursday, April 7, starting at 1 p.m. up until the time service at 2 p.m., presided over by Bro. William Jarrell.
Burial will immediately follow at the Davidson Memorial Gardens at Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home of Prestonsburg.
Jenson Althauser
Jenson Arnold Mullins Althauser, stillborn son of Eric and Taylor Althauser, passed away March 29, 2022 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
Other than his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Dirk and Anita Mullins; paternal grandparents, Stephen and Lori Johnson; his aunt and uncle, Lindsey and Dave Sowards; along with his special fur babies Ollie and Berlioz.
Graveside services were held Friday, April 1, at the Mullins Family Cemetery, Long Fork.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Wanda Hagans Brown
Wanda Hagans Brown, 74, of Langley, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the Hagans Cemetery, Langley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Lennix Gene Conn
Lennix Gene Conn, 75, of Banner, died Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, at the Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church, Dana.
Burial will follow in the Akers Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Billy Gene Hall
Billy Gene Hall, 66, of Harold, died Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 4, at the Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Burial followed in the Hall Cemetery, Harold.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Edd C. Hicks
Edd C. Hicks, 69, of Garrett, died Friday, April 1, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at the Old Regular Baptist Church, Garrett.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Cecil Edward Hyden
Cecil Edward Hyden, 86, of Prestonsburg, died Monday, March 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 1, at the Auxier Freewill Baptist Church, Auxier.
Burial followed in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Mason Tyler King
Mason Tyler Ray King, 25, of Martin, died Monday, March 28, 2022.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 6, at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday April 7, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home of Martin.
Patricia Mullins
Patricia Ann Charles Mullins, 68, of Caney Highway, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was born February 22, 1954, to the late Ireland “Farmer” and Lillie Pearl Gibson Charles. She was a member of the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael “Moon” Mullins; two brothers: Ikie Charles and Ronnie Dean Charles.
She is also survived by two sons: Jason Michael Mullins of Richmond, Jedediah “Jed” (Oleva) Mullins of Lexington; one daughter, Dr. Makayla Ann (Jordan) Kiser of Georgetown; one brother, Robert Charles of Blytheville, Arizonia; one sister, Diana Kay Cummings of Lake Mary, Florida; and one grandson, Elijah “Eli” Michael Mullins, along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday April 3, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Estill Adkins, John Vance, and others officiating.
Entombment followed at the Whispering Pines Mausoleum at the R.H. Ratliff Cemetery at Shelbiana.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Caney Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
David Potts
David Potts, 78, of Prestonsburg, died Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Memorial services were held at Sunday, April 3, at the First Christian Church, Prestonsburg.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Ermal Tackett
Ermal Tackett, 85, of Harold, died Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, Betsy Layne.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 7, at the church.
Burial will follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.
Buster Stewart
Buster Stewart, 81, of Beefhide, passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022.
He was born on March 6, 1941, to the late Bertha Stewart. He was a member of The Great I Am Church and a retired federal mine inspector.
Other than his mother he was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Tackett Stewart; one great-grandchild, Kason Derrick Slone.
He is survived by three daughters: Penelope Mullins of Dorton, Jennifer Rose of Brushy Fork, LaDonna Stewart of Shelby Gap; eight grandchildren: Tylar Mullins, Chasity Rose, Logan Rose, Nathan Mullins, Brittany Slone, McKenzie Rose, Evan Stewart and Autumn Akers; six great-grandchildren: Hunter Kanes, Harper Rose, Hannah Tackett, Sophia Slone, Deanna Queen, Madison Stokes.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 3, at the Hall and Jones Funeral Home with Arnold Stewart officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall and Jones Funeral Home of Virgie.
Billy Allen Williams
Billy Allen Williams, 85, of Banner, died Monday, March 28, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 31, at Hall Funeral Home, Martin.
Burial followed in the Williams Family Cemetery, Banner.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hall Funeral Home of Martin.